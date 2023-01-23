ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte store sells unclaimed $25,000-a-year Lucky for Life lottery ticket

By Susan Vela, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE - A winning Lucky For Life lottery ticket sold in Charlotte is tied to a $25,000 a year prize for life and has not yet been claimed.

The ticket was sold at ABC Liquor, 311 Lansing St., and won in the Friday drawing with the numbers 02-10-28-30-44.

It is the first lifetime win in Michigan for the game this year and there were eight lifetime winners in the game last year, according to Michigan Lottery.

The winner will need to claim it at the Lottery’s Lansing office within a year of the drawing.

The $25,000 annual prize - for 20 years or life, whichever is greater - can be taken instead as a $390,000 lump sum.

