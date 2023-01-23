Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Gov. Evers, DWD Launch “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” Initiative
MADISON — On the heels of his 2023 State of the State address announcement of more than $190 million in investments to bolster Wisconsin’s workforce, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary Amy Pechacek today announced a new “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” initiative to continue building on the administration’s groundbreaking workforce development efforts. The initiative includes a statewide series of forums designed to highlight workforce development investments, available funding, resources to aid competitiveness, and local successes with worker recruitment and retention.
wtaq.com
DATCP Accepting Applications for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin Grants through March 31
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting applications for 2023 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin (BLBW) grants through March 31, 2023. DATCP will award a total of up to $200,000 in BLBW grant funding in 2023. BLBW is a competitive grant program...
wtaq.com
Northeast Wisconsin Lawmakers Respond to Evers’ State of the State Address
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It didn’t take long for members of the Wisconsin state legislature to weigh in after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers delivered his fifth state of the state address Tuesday night. State Rep. Lori Palmeri, D-54th District, says the speech laid out a solid foundation for...
wtaq.com
Lee Kinnard elected president of Dairy Business Association
MADISON, Wis. — Last week, the Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin’s leading advocacy group, elected a new president during the group’s annual business meeting at DBA’s Dairy Strong conference. Lee Kinnard of Kinnard Farms in Casco, Wis., will enter his two-year term as president. Kinnard serves on...
wtaq.com
DATCP offers Buy Local Buy Wisconsin Grants to Ag Producers
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — State officials want to give Wisconsin businesses a hand in marketing their products locally. Ryan Dunn with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, says the Buy Local Buy Wisconsin grants are a way to help people find and buy products from the Badger State. The grants will help a business with a marketing plan they’ve got in mind, or are already implementing.
wtaq.com
Warning About Spending Wisconsin’s Budget Surplus
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Republicans on the Legislature’s budget panel urge caution with a big surplus. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau now projects state government will finish the current fiscal year with a $7.1 billion surplus, due to several factors including higher than previously expected tax revenues for the current fiscal year.
Have tax cuts saved Wisconsin taxpayers nearly $22 billion over the last 12 years?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Tax policy changes adopted since January 2011 in Wisconsin have cumulatively saved state taxpayers approximately $21.9...
EXPLAINER: Where Wisconsin governor and Republicans agree
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has laid out his priorities to the Republican-controlled Legislature twice in the past month, first in his inaugural address and in more detail this week in his State of the State speech. Some are clearly dead on arrival, but in...
wtaq.com
Alice in Dairyland and Agriculture in the Classroom Partner to Share Importance of Wisconsin Specialty Crops
MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Alice in Dairyland program is partnering with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program to promote specialty crops in classrooms across the state. Utilizing a Specialty Crop Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the partnership aims to breathe new life into specialty crop lessons and educational materials.
wtaq.com
UW System Bans TikTok
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — There’s another ban on the Chinese social media app TikTok in Wisconsin. On Tuesday, officials with the University of Wisconsin System announced the use of the app is prohibited on system devices. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers banned TikTok use on state phones and other devices...
LITTLE COMPETITION AND NOT MUCH CHOICE: In nearly 90 races for WI state legislature in 2022, only one incumbent lost.
Wisconsin is the purplest of states, with statewide candidates winning by paper-thin margins. But of nearly 90 state legislative races with an incumbent in the 2022 election in the state, only one lost. And even that comes with an asterisk. For a variety of reasons, incumbents often enjoy an electoral...
WEAU-TV 13
Program looks to help with veterinarian shortage
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -Veterinarians who work with farm animals are crucial to helping make sure our food supply is safe, but there’s a growing need for these types of professionals. One program hopes to change that. For nearly 13 years Dr. Meg Mueller with the Osseo-Augusta Veterinary Clinic has...
Did Scott Walker try to ‘raid’ the Wisconsin retirement system?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker did not try to “raid” Wisconsin’s retirement system.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to Take Public Comments on Wolf Management Plan
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Department of Natural Resources will be taking public comments on the future of the state’s wolf management plan next month. DNR Large Carnivore Specialist, Randy Johnson, says that while wolves are currently under federal protection, a plan should be in place. “As long as...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Tony Evers prioritizes mental health funding, education in State of the State address
In the first State of the State address of his second term, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed boosting mental health spending and increasing funding for public education and local governments — proposals that may see some support from the Republican-controlled Legislature, depending on the price tag. Evers...
wtaq.com
United States Championship Cheese Contest Announces Nationally Renowned Judging Team
MADISON, WI – Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the United States Championship Cheese Contest®, today unveiled the all-star team of skilled dairy industry experts that will evaluate thousands of dairy product entries at this year’s competition. The event is set for February 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
WISN
Democrats and Republicans say they want to increase shared revenue, so what's next?
MADISON, Wis. — Lawmakers and city leaders are responding to Gov. Tony Evers' proposal on shared revenue coming off of Tuesday’s State of the State address. "It's good to see he may be somewhat supportive of a plan we put in front of him," state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said after the address Tuesday.
leisuregrouptravel.com
European Roots in Wisconsin
Museums, historical attractions, restaurants and special events recognize ethnic groups who came from the Old World to settle in America. Pride of heritage runs deep and wide in Wisconsin, where the largest and smallest of communities demonstrate ongoing devotion to their European roots. Ninety percent of the state’s population is...
Gov. Tim Walz budget plan calls for direct payments; tax cuts for seniors
Gov. Tim Walz on Oct. 6, 2022. Courtesy of the Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. Gov. Tim Walz unveiled his full budget and tax proposal Tuesday, calling for direct payments to more than 2.5 million households and a tax reduction on Social Security benefits. The...
