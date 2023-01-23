ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Gov. Evers, DWD Launch “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” Initiative

MADISON — On the heels of his 2023 State of the State address announcement of more than $190 million in investments to bolster Wisconsin’s workforce, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary Amy Pechacek today announced a new “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” initiative to continue building on the administration’s groundbreaking workforce development efforts. The initiative includes a statewide series of forums designed to highlight workforce development investments, available funding, resources to aid competitiveness, and local successes with worker recruitment and retention.
Lee Kinnard elected president of Dairy Business Association

MADISON, Wis. — Last week, the Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin’s leading advocacy group, elected a new president during the group’s annual business meeting at DBA’s Dairy Strong conference. Lee Kinnard of Kinnard Farms in Casco, Wis., will enter his two-year term as president. Kinnard serves on...
CASCO, WI
DATCP offers Buy Local Buy Wisconsin Grants to Ag Producers

WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — State officials want to give Wisconsin businesses a hand in marketing their products locally. Ryan Dunn with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, says the Buy Local Buy Wisconsin grants are a way to help people find and buy products from the Badger State. The grants will help a business with a marketing plan they’ve got in mind, or are already implementing.
Warning About Spending Wisconsin’s Budget Surplus

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Republicans on the Legislature’s budget panel urge caution with a big surplus. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau now projects state government will finish the current fiscal year with a $7.1 billion surplus, due to several factors including higher than previously expected tax revenues for the current fiscal year.
Alice in Dairyland and Agriculture in the Classroom Partner to Share Importance of Wisconsin Specialty Crops

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Alice in Dairyland program is partnering with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program to promote specialty crops in classrooms across the state. Utilizing a Specialty Crop Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the partnership aims to breathe new life into specialty crop lessons and educational materials.
UW System Bans TikTok

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — There’s another ban on the Chinese social media app TikTok in Wisconsin. On Tuesday, officials with the University of Wisconsin System announced the use of the app is prohibited on system devices. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers banned TikTok use on state phones and other devices...
Program looks to help with veterinarian shortage

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -Veterinarians who work with farm animals are crucial to helping make sure our food supply is safe, but there’s a growing need for these types of professionals. One program hopes to change that. For nearly 13 years Dr. Meg Mueller with the Osseo-Augusta Veterinary Clinic has...
European Roots in Wisconsin

Museums, historical attractions, restaurants and special events recognize ethnic groups who came from the Old World to settle in America. Pride of heritage runs deep and wide in Wisconsin, where the largest and smallest of communities demonstrate ongoing devotion to their European roots. Ninety percent of the state’s population is...
