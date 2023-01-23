Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe County native has made a lifetime of memories in four years as a UGA cheerleader
ATHENS, Ga. — A Monroe County woman who cheered for the University of Georgia national championship football teams is gearing up to say goodbye to her home away from home this semester. "My whole life, I always wanted to go to Georgia, and on top of that, I always...
a-z-animals.com
Cherry Blossoms in Georgia: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Cherry Blossoms in Georgia: When They Bloom and Where to See Them. When it comes to cherry blossoms, Georgia may not be the first U.S. locale that comes to mind. For most people, their thoughts will immediately turn to Washington, DC. Each spring, the nation’s capital is awash with the pink and white blooms of cherry trees at the Tidal Basin, surrounding iconic American monuments, and adorning the U.S. Capitol grounds. It is also home to the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival, so it would be reasonable to assume that DC has the largest collection of cherry trees in the nation.
CAES researchers examine blueberry quality issues for Georgia producers
ATHENS — A multidisciplinary team of University of Georgia agriculture experts is working to determine causes and solutions to post-harvest quality problems that have hit Georgia’s blueberry growers hard in recent seasons. Funded by the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Office of Research and UGA Cooperative Extension,...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
Red and Black
At deserted Georgia Square Mall, memories and speculation about future mix
People take Georgia Square Mall for granted, said Kathy Osley. Whenever she’s in town, she makes time to stop by. Osley, who lives in Hartwell, Georgia, doesn’t really keep up with what’s going on in Athens, but the mall — now, that’s something she cares about.
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
wgac.com
University of Georgia To Play Georgia Southern At SRP Park In March
College Baseball is coming back to SRP Park. Georgia will play Georgia Southern on Tuesday, March 7th for the first SRP Park College Showcase of the year. The University of Georgia will be the home team with first pitch is slated for 6:35PM. Gates will open at 5:00PM. “This event...
‘I want my life back’: Georgia tornado victims share experiences, try to rebuild
North Georgia storm victims searching for help after disaster
Red and Black
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a news...
claytoncrescent.org
Glanton resigns from Ga. House 75
Rep. Mike Glanton has resigned from the Georgia House. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a call to add the District 75 seat to the March 21 special election ballot:. A source told The Clayton Crescent last week that Glanton was going to resign due to health issues. Rep. Yasmin Neal was unable to confirm Glanton’s status this morning but Glanton had missed a number of votes last session.
Special election set after long-serving lawmaker resigns from Georgia House
ATLANTA (AP) — A Clayton County Democrat resigned from the Georgia House of Representatives, triggering a March special election, according to a proclamation issued Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp. Rep. Mike Glanton, of Jonesboro, served 14 years in the House in two separate stints. The Army veteran and minister...
Arrest made in killing of 60-year-old man outside of Mrs. Winner’s in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man outside a Mrs. Winner’s in Macon. The man was shot in his car. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Alonzo Bernard Hicks in connection to the death of Robert Wells. Hicks...
Monroe Local News
Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury
Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
Ga. family gunned down in their driveway were ambushed by masked men, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family who was shot in their driveway, leaving the father dead, were the targets of an ambush, deputies say. On Friday night, 52-year-old Pimalkumar Patel was returning to his Bibb County home with his wife and daughter, according to deputies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
UGA issues new statement on crash that killed football player, team staffer
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia on Tuesday issued a new statement on the crash that killed a football player and team staffer, saying that the victims were "not engaged in Athletic Department duties" at the time the wreck occurred. It had been an open question as to...
Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
Three arrested in early January Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage. Three people have been arrested and charged with murder by the Warner Robins Police Department on Tuesday in relation to an early January shooting in Warner Robins. According to a press release, 21-year-old Shadarrius...
Comments / 0