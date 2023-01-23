ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

WGAL

Nickelback to perform at Hersheypark Stadium

HERSHEY, Pa. — Nickelback is coming to Hersheypark Stadium. The rock band will be joined by special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at HersheyEntertainment.com. Nickelback's 2023 tour comes in support of...
HERSHEY, PA
WETM 18 News

‘Underflip’ inversion complete on Hersheypark’s Wildcat’s Revenge

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wildcat is getting closer on its journey to seek revenge. The World’s Largest Underflip on the replacement for the now-defunct Wildcat has been completed, according to the park. The Underflip is a unique inversion created by coaster designer and manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction. This inversion begins with an upward climb, […]
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Reese's new Dipped Animal Crackers hit stores nationwide

HERSHEY, Pa. — Fans of Reese's products have a new treat to sink their teeth into. The Hershey affiliate's latest offering, Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, is now on shelves across the nation, the company said Wednesday in a press release. "Worlds collide as this nostalgic childhood snack meets your...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg’s Ice Fest PA

Enjoy ice sculptures, slides, and so much more at Ice Fest PA in Downtown Chambersburg. The streets will be lined with winter activates for the whole family. Grab a bite to eat and take in the sights of the season January 26 – 29th.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Ta Ta Rebels Team Up with the Hershey Bears

Ta Ta Rebels helps breast cancer survivors pay for out of pocket costs that continue after treatment ends. You can support their work at an upcoming Hershey Bears Game. Visit the link below to purchase tickets to the hockey game on February 11th and $5 of every ticket sold will go to the Ta Ta Rebels. Purchase Tickets Here!
HERSHEY, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania businessmen die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada

Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of Pennsylvania-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. The companied...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Michele Orsinger

Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
dtbeacon.net

Crumbl Craze Takes on Dallastown

York, PA finally gets a taste of the internet famous cookies. York County can finally taste the craze that they’ve only been able to see on screen. The TikTok famous cookie chain Crumbl recently opened their doors in York County, marking the first location in the area. On Friday,...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle ‘hot sauce crafter’ plans to expand spicy business

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local hot sauce company, Revolutionary Hot Sauce, plans to expand its local business in the near future. Revolutionary Hot Sauce is owned and operated by Tim Myers, who was born and raised in Carlisle, Pa. According to Myers, his hot sauce company was originally founded in 2018 under the name Hot Heads Sauce – the name changed to Revolutionary Hot Sauce this past year.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to the former Susquehanna Ale House building in downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new night club, Nocturnal, is set to open its doors in the coming weeks and is going to be located in the former Susquehanna Ale House building. The new Nocturnal night club is owned and operated by Craig Dunkle & Justin Browning, who have been working on renovations to the multi-story Susquehanna Ale House building since Jan. 6 of this year. According to Browning, the necessary renovations to the 12,000 square foot space did not require a contractor.
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Cream-O-Land Dairy to Purchase Clover Farms

A New Jersey dairy processor has agreed to purchase Clover Farms Dairy in Reading, Pennsylvania. Clover, an independent plant known for its bottled milk and Icy Tea, sent a letter to its dairy farm suppliers Jan. 18 informing them of the purchase by a subsidiary of Florence, New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land Dairy.
READING, PA
FOX43.com

Danny Dietrich ready to race largest season of his career | Fast Lane

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 racing season might be in the dust now, but it’s something Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich wants to build off of. Dietrich had 14 wins, 53 top 5s and 69 top 10s. Winning the Steve Smith Tribute worth $19,000, it’s the big events he hopes to capitalize on looking forward.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WITF

How to see the snow goose migration at Middle Creek in Lancaster County

An unusually large flock could be headed for a gathering at the state wildlife management area. What’s happening? Every year, tens of thousands of snow geese stop over for a few weeks at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, about 20 minutes southeast of Lebanon and northwest of Ephrata. It’s a chance to see a wildlife spectacle up close. Plus, you’ll probably see tundra swans and other ducks and geese, too.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off ticket won in Danville

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A retailer sold a $1,000,000 winning Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off to a lucky person in Montour County. According to officials with Pennsylvania Lottery, Puff Tobacco Products on Mill Street in Danville sold a $1,000,000 Game Scratch-Off worth $1 million. The $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game...
DANVILLE, PA

