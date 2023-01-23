Read full article on original website
WGAL
Nickelback to perform at Hersheypark Stadium
HERSHEY, Pa. — Nickelback is coming to Hersheypark Stadium. The rock band will be joined by special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at HersheyEntertainment.com. Nickelback's 2023 tour comes in support of...
Daryl Hall, on Tour, Recalls His Pottstown Past; Forgetting It Would Be ‘No Can Do’
Daryl Hall, currently on a Midwest tour, had another interview opportunity to cite his Pottstown upbringing. Carol Nicksin captured his memories in Milwaukee Magazine. Hall was a superstar singer with guitarist, backup vocalist John Oates. Their 20-year collaborations resulted in accolades that included:. Six number-one songs on the Billboard Hot...
‘Underflip’ inversion complete on Hersheypark’s Wildcat’s Revenge
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wildcat is getting closer on its journey to seek revenge. The World’s Largest Underflip on the replacement for the now-defunct Wildcat has been completed, according to the park. The Underflip is a unique inversion created by coaster designer and manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction. This inversion begins with an upward climb, […]
Reese's new Dipped Animal Crackers hit stores nationwide
HERSHEY, Pa. — Fans of Reese's products have a new treat to sink their teeth into. The Hershey affiliate's latest offering, Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers, is now on shelves across the nation, the company said Wednesday in a press release. "Worlds collide as this nostalgic childhood snack meets your...
PA Amish Tourist Spot Famous For Shoofly Pie Hits Market For $2.4M
You could own the recipe for "the best" Shoofly pie and a famous Lancaster County Amish tourist attraction with all the equipment to bake it for $2.4 million, according to a recent real estate listing with Weichert. A beloved bakery that is known as the home to "America's Best Shoofly...
abc27.com
Chambersburg’s Ice Fest PA
Enjoy ice sculptures, slides, and so much more at Ice Fest PA in Downtown Chambersburg. The streets will be lined with winter activates for the whole family. Grab a bite to eat and take in the sights of the season January 26 – 29th.
abc27.com
Ta Ta Rebels Team Up with the Hershey Bears
Ta Ta Rebels helps breast cancer survivors pay for out of pocket costs that continue after treatment ends. You can support their work at an upcoming Hershey Bears Game. Visit the link below to purchase tickets to the hockey game on February 11th and $5 of every ticket sold will go to the Ta Ta Rebels. Purchase Tickets Here!
wtae.com
Pennsylvania businessmen die in avalanche during skiing trip in Canada
Two members of the Kinsley family, leaders of Pennsylvania-based Kinsley Enterprises, died in an avalanche while on a skiing trip in Canada. Jon Kinsley, 59, and Tim Kinsley, 57, died Monday in British Columbia. Jon was an executive at Kinsley Enterprises. Tim was the president of Kinsley Properties. The companied...
*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in Pennsylvania
One of the more historic spots you'll find in Lancaster County is Strasburg, officially incorporated as a borough in 1816. It was a center for locally-oriented, small-scale industries such as blacksmithing, weaving, and clock-making.
dtbeacon.net
Crumbl Craze Takes on Dallastown
York, PA finally gets a taste of the internet famous cookies. York County can finally taste the craze that they’ve only been able to see on screen. The TikTok famous cookie chain Crumbl recently opened their doors in York County, marking the first location in the area. On Friday,...
abc27.com
Carlisle ‘hot sauce crafter’ plans to expand spicy business
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local hot sauce company, Revolutionary Hot Sauce, plans to expand its local business in the near future. Revolutionary Hot Sauce is owned and operated by Tim Myers, who was born and raised in Carlisle, Pa. According to Myers, his hot sauce company was originally founded in 2018 under the name Hot Heads Sauce – the name changed to Revolutionary Hot Sauce this past year.
Kinsley Enterprises leaders Tim and Jon Kinsley die while skiing in British Columbia
YORK, Pa. — Two leaders of one of Central Pennsylvania's most prominent construction and real estate development companies have died while on a skiing trip in British Columbia. Brothers Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley, the leaders of York-based Kinsley Properties and Kinsley Construction, respectively, died on Monday, a spokesperson with...
abc27.com
Changes coming to the former Susquehanna Ale House building in downtown Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new night club, Nocturnal, is set to open its doors in the coming weeks and is going to be located in the former Susquehanna Ale House building. The new Nocturnal night club is owned and operated by Craig Dunkle & Justin Browning, who have been working on renovations to the multi-story Susquehanna Ale House building since Jan. 6 of this year. According to Browning, the necessary renovations to the 12,000 square foot space did not require a contractor.
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A historic Lancaster County bakery and Amish store have been listed for sale. According to a real estate listing, properties including the Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery in Ronks have been listed for sale at $2,399,000. Five properties on the 2800 block of Lincoln...
Lancaster Farming
Cream-O-Land Dairy to Purchase Clover Farms
A New Jersey dairy processor has agreed to purchase Clover Farms Dairy in Reading, Pennsylvania. Clover, an independent plant known for its bottled milk and Icy Tea, sent a letter to its dairy farm suppliers Jan. 18 informing them of the purchase by a subsidiary of Florence, New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land Dairy.
FOX43.com
Danny Dietrich ready to race largest season of his career | Fast Lane
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 racing season might be in the dust now, but it’s something Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich wants to build off of. Dietrich had 14 wins, 53 top 5s and 69 top 10s. Winning the Steve Smith Tribute worth $19,000, it’s the big events he hopes to capitalize on looking forward.
How to see the snow goose migration at Middle Creek in Lancaster County
An unusually large flock could be headed for a gathering at the state wildlife management area. What’s happening? Every year, tens of thousands of snow geese stop over for a few weeks at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, about 20 minutes southeast of Lebanon and northwest of Ephrata. It’s a chance to see a wildlife spectacle up close. Plus, you’ll probably see tundra swans and other ducks and geese, too.
abc27.com
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off ticket won in Danville
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A retailer sold a $1,000,000 winning Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off to a lucky person in Montour County. According to officials with Pennsylvania Lottery, Puff Tobacco Products on Mill Street in Danville sold a $1,000,000 Game Scratch-Off worth $1 million. The $1,000,000 Game is a $20 game...
2 dead after Denny’s sign topples in high winds, falls on family’s car
A husband and wife have died after a sign advertising a Denny’s restaurant in Kentucky toppled and fell on their car last week.
