WIS-TV
Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington County (LCSD) probationary cadet was arrested on Wednesday by Columbia Police officers for a traffic collision. According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. Investigators say 43-year-old Robert Garofalo drove off the road near the intersection of...
WRDW-TV
1 dead, another injured after structure fire in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and another is injured after a structure fire on the 1300 block of Aldrich Street on Wednesday morning. The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1300 block of Aldrich Street at 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters located...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in deadly shooting in Laurens Co.
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County coroner said a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night. Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to reports of a victim with a gunshot wound on Gray Drive around 8:30 p.m. When...
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw Coroner: High school junior identified as car crash victim
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— Kershaw County Coroner has identified the victim in a car crash that happened around 3:30 p.m. yesterday on Ridgeway Road in Lugoff. The victim was identified as 16 year old William Shealy. Shealy was driving a Nissan headed toward Lugoff and when he collided with a...
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies victim shot dead at R&B’s Bar & Grill
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of the victim who died after being shot at R&B’s Bar & Grill early Sunday morning around 3:10 a.m. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Patrick L. Johnson, 38, of Columbia. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident,...
WIS-TV
Lexington Co. coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Swansea
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has announced the identity of the person who died in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. The collision occurred in the 1600 block of Pine Plain Road in Swansea around 8:30 p.m. in Lexington County. According to...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants. Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals....
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
Police arrest 4 more people in deadly South Carolina shooting
Four more people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a man and an unborn child in Greenwood just days before Christmas.
1 dead, 1 wanted following shooting in Laurens Co.
A man is dead and another man is wanted following a shooting Tuesday night in Gray Court.
AOL Corp
Teenage driver killed in crash identified by Lexington County coroner
A teenager who was killed in a crash over the weekend has been publicly identified by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office. Jackson Ryan Mack, an 18-year-old Gaston resident, died in Sunday night’s accident, Coroner Margaret Fisher said. The single-vehicle collision happened on Pine Plain Road, according to Lance...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Coroner ID’s fatality in Pine Plain Road car accident
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner released the name of the person who died in a single-vehicle accident on Pine Plain Road around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 22. Coroner Fisher says 18 year-old Jackson Ryan Mack was driving north on Pine Plain Road when he went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
wach.com
Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
wach.com
Off-duty firefighter rescues man from burning Lexington County home
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County firefighter is being recognized for his quick actions in saving a man from a burning home off of Boiling Springs Road in late December. Firefighter Zachery Pfentner is being recognized after reports say he ran to help a family after noticing...
Alleged shoplifting suspect arrested following chase, multiple crashes in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An alleged shoplifter led authorities in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday evening before crashing into multiple vehicles in Goose Creek, police say. Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from an employee at the Walmart shopping center off St. James Avenue shortly after 5:00 p.m. regarding a […]
coladaily.com
16-year-old Lugoff-Elgin high school junior identified as victim in fatal car accident
Kershaw County Coroner David West identified 16-year-old William Shealy of Lugoff as the victim killed in a motor vehicle accident Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. According to West, Kershaw County 911 received a call that two vehicles were involved in an accident on Ridgeway Rd in Lugoff. Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Shealy was driving a 2008 350Z Nissan toward Lugoff and collided with a 2014 F150 Ford truck headed toward Ridgeway. The driver of the truck was traveling west on Ridgeway Road, and Shealy was traveling east when the Nissan spun out and was struck by the Ford.
abccolumbia.com
Man killed in shooting at the Coronet Motel in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a motel this morning. Officers say they responded to the scene before 7 a.m. at the Coronet Motel on North Main Street, where they found a man shot outside. He was taken to the...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield Coroner releases name of victim in single vehicle collision
FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Coroner released the name of a person who was killed in a single vehicle car accident. Coroner Hill says 57 year-old Stacy Fuller was the back seat passenger of a vehicle that left the roadway on Rion Rd., overturning, and striking several trees before catching fire.
2 Bodies Found in Lake Moultrie: Coroner
First responders have recovered the bodies of two fishermen from Lake Moultrie, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. The post 2 Bodies Found in Lake Moultrie: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
wpde.com
$5,000 raised by Calhoun County School System for 6-year-old and 18-month-old headstones
The Calhoun County School System is raising money for 6-year-old Jessie Taylor McCormack and 18-month-year old Enzo McCormack. “It’s shocking to see this happen but then to know that it has happened twice in the same family. It’s just overwhelming,” said Superintendent Jose Reyes. 6-year-old Jessie Taylor...
