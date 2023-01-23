ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda County, SC

WIS-TV

Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington County (LCSD) probationary cadet was arrested on Wednesday by Columbia Police officers for a traffic collision. According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. Investigators say 43-year-old Robert Garofalo drove off the road near the intersection of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

1 dead, another injured after structure fire in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and another is injured after a structure fire on the 1300 block of Aldrich Street on Wednesday morning. The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1300 block of Aldrich Street at 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters located...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Kershaw Coroner: High school junior identified as car crash victim

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— Kershaw County Coroner has identified the victim in a car crash that happened around 3:30 p.m. yesterday on Ridgeway Road in Lugoff. The victim was identified as 16 year old William Shealy. Shealy was driving a Nissan headed toward Lugoff and when he collided with a...
LUGOFF, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants. Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Coroner ID’s fatality in Pine Plain Road car accident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner released the name of the person who died in a single-vehicle accident on Pine Plain Road around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 22. Coroner Fisher says 18 year-old Jackson Ryan Mack was driving north on Pine Plain Road when he went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

16-year-old Lugoff-Elgin high school junior identified as victim in fatal car accident

Kershaw County Coroner David West identified 16-year-old William Shealy of Lugoff as the victim killed in a motor vehicle accident Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. According to West, Kershaw County 911 received a call that two vehicles were involved in an accident on Ridgeway Rd in Lugoff. Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Shealy was driving a 2008 350Z Nissan toward Lugoff and collided with a 2014 F150 Ford truck headed toward Ridgeway. The driver of the truck was traveling west on Ridgeway Road, and Shealy was traveling east when the Nissan spun out and was struck by the Ford.
LUGOFF, SC
abccolumbia.com

Man killed in shooting at the Coronet Motel in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a motel this morning. Officers say they responded to the scene before 7 a.m. at the Coronet Motel on North Main Street, where they found a man shot outside. He was taken to the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fairfield Coroner releases name of victim in single vehicle collision

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Coroner released the name of a person who was killed in a single vehicle car accident. Coroner Hill says 57 year-old Stacy Fuller was the back seat passenger of a vehicle that left the roadway on Rion Rd., overturning, and striking several trees before catching fire.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC

