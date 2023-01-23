While Jayla Hahn of Southern retains her top spot at 138 there has otherwise been a mass exodus at that weight as the rest of last week’s Top 5 have moved out of the class. Jefferson’s Maura White, Hunterdon Central’s Paisley Fox and Boonton’s Julia Fongaro all dropped to 132 last week while High Point’s Carney Weyble is now correctly ranked at 145. Garfield’s Taylor Peterson dropped to 138 and is now ranked No. 2 after being the top ranked wrestler at 145.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO