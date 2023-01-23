Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Related
No. 10 St. John Vianney tops Rumson-Fair Haven for 7th straight win - Wrestling recap
St. John Vianney, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, picked up four pins on its way to a 53-18 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Holmdel. Patrick O’Keefe (120 pounds) and Thomas Cleary (175) had first-period falls for St. John Vianney, which extended its winning streak to seven and raised its record to 7-1.
Egg Harbor edges out Middle Township - Boys basketball recap
DJ Germann led the way for Egg Harbor with 16 points as it defeated Middle Township 50-47 in Egg Harbor Township. Jay-Nelly Reyes also had 11 points with Jamil Wilkins tallying 10. Egg Harbor held a 22-19 lead at the half, with both teams scoring 28 points in the second...
Buda lifts Southern to shutout over Lacey - Ice hockey recap
Andrew Buda scored a goal and an assist as Southern blanked Lacey 4-0 in Toms River. Julia Wheeler had a pair of assists in the win. Nicholas Wheelr, Ben Gautier and Matthew Brock added solo goals. Aidan rowland stopped all 21 shots he faced.
Girls basketball: Wardlaw-Hartridge holds off East Brunswick Magnet
Kayla Martel had 10 points as Wardlaw-Hartridge held off East Brunswick Magnet 30-26 in East Brunswick. Devin Coleman tallied nine points for Wardlaw-Hartridge (10-2), which won its third straight game. Camila Garcia led East Brunswick Magnet (8-8) with 15 points and six rebounds along with eight steals while Ashley Tlatenchi...
Hightstown beats Cinnaminson to extend winning streak - Girls basketball recap
Kyla Glasser-Hyman scored 16 of her game-high 24 points from the foul line as Hightstown extended its winning streak to seven with a 44-34 win over Cinnaminson in Hightstown. Hightstown built a 14-point lead at halftime and went on to improve to 15-2. Abby Misier added 14 points in the...
Jacobs scores 30 as Medford Tech tops Palmyra - Girls basketball recap
Jada Jacobs led Medford Tech with 30 points as it defeated Palmyra 57-36 in Palmyra. Medford Tech held a 26-20 lead at the half and extended it to 47-30 after a 21-10 run in the third quarter. Soleil Casseus also had 16 points. Cadence Anderson led Palmyra with 15 points,...
Ice Hockey: No. 11 Bergen Catholic tops No. 5 Gloucester Catholic, continues turnaround
The Gordon Conference can be pretty unforgiving for younger players. You see the best of the best on almost a nightly basis.
Girls individual rankings for Jan. 25: Wrestlers change weights as rankings shift
While Jayla Hahn of Southern retains her top spot at 138 there has otherwise been a mass exodus at that weight as the rest of last week’s Top 5 have moved out of the class. Jefferson’s Maura White, Hunterdon Central’s Paisley Fox and Boonton’s Julia Fongaro all dropped to 132 last week while High Point’s Carney Weyble is now correctly ranked at 145. Garfield’s Taylor Peterson dropped to 138 and is now ranked No. 2 after being the top ranked wrestler at 145.
Boys Ice Hockey: Haar leads Ocean Township past Manasquan
Alex Haar tallied two goals and two assists to lead Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth to a 5-3 win over Manasquan-Point Pleasant Beach at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. The game was knotted up at two going into the third period, when Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth (9-3-2) scored three unanswered goals. Haar had two of them, while Paul Elia also had a goal in the third.
Little, Murray combine to lead Holy Spirit by Millville - Girls-basektball recap
Kira Murray and Sabrina Little had 11 points each as Hoyl Spirit used blaanced scoring for a 60-38 road win at Millville. Lauren Cella and Hanna Watson had nine points each in the win. Millville statistics were not reported.
Mosley, Bridgeton girls basketball top Buena, division title within sight (PHOTOS)
The first season as a head coach has gone surprisingly well for Tom Zoyac. After 17 games, his Bridgeton High girls’ basketball team has 14 victories and sits atop the Cape-Atlantic League United Division with an unblemished mark through eight division contests. It’s certainly not something he saw coming.
Barriento, Millville stay hot with win over Bridgeton - Boys basketball recap
Jabbar Barriento knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points as Millville defeated Bridgeton 71-45 in Bridgeton. Khalon Foster added 16 points for Millville, which won its fourth straight and raised its record to 12-4. Jameel Purnell scored 18 points for Bridgeton (3-15). The N.J. High...
Mainland beats Clearview for eighth straight win - Girls basketball recap
Ava Mazur scored 12 points to lead four players in double figures as Mainland extended its winning streak to eight with a 51-44 victory over Clearview in Linwood. Mainland took control with a 16-7 run in the second quarter and went on to raise its record to 14-2. Bella Mazur...
Balanced effort powers Westampton Tech past Trenton Catholic- Boys Basketball recap
Jayson Carr scored 23 points to lead Westampton Tech to a 72-62 win over Trenton Catholic in Westampton. In total, four players reached double-figures for Westampton Tech (12-4). Tahjj Hunter had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Kyree Owes scored 10 points with 13 rebounds. Tony Kelly added 11 points in the win.
Girls Basketball: Hill (PA) overcomes Lawrenceville’s O’Keefe, Dora
Hill (PA) overcame the scoring efforts of Lawrenceville’s Anna O’Keefe and Hayla Dora to pick up a 67-59 victory, in Pottstown, PA.
Doumas, Rumson-Fair Haven top Red Bank Regional - Boys ice hockey recap
Nik Doumas scored a pair of goals to spark Rumson-Fair Haven to a 4-0 win over Red Bank Regional at the Red Bank Armory. Spencer Hobson had a goal and an assist, Grayson Goldin also scored and Alex Baret made 10 saves to record the shutout as Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 6-5-4.
Hammonton defeats Absegami on dual’s final match - Wrestling recap
Heavyweight Serhii Chuhui won by tie-breaker (2-1) in the final match of the night, giving Hammonton a 36-33 victory over Absegami in Hammonton. Despite the thrilling conclusion, Hammonton (9-7) never trailed as it built an early 24-0 lead thanks to four consecutive pins by Justin Flood (106 pounds), Shane Way (113), Logan Walters (120) and Luca Giagunto (126).
Mastery Camden holds off Camden Academy Charter - Boys basketball recap
Kamar Goodhall scored 15 points but it was not enough as Mastery Camden beat Camden Academy Charter 63-54 in Camden. Julius Dominguez had 13 points, Michael Morton added 11 and Daniel Casasola 10 for Camden Academy.
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 2 Christian Brothers gets big win over No. 15 Middletown North
Christian Brothers, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, picked up a big win by defeating No. 15 Middletown North 4-2 at Middletown Ice Arena. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
‘Whoa, this is a game-changer’: How Rutgers (yes, Rutgers) became a destination for the best players in the country
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Filled with reporters from every major outlet in the college basketball recruiting world, press row at Blake Arena was buzzing as another high-profile game at the HoopHall Classic — the biggest high school basketball event of the year — got underway. But while elite...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0