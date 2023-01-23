ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls individual rankings for Jan. 25: Wrestlers change weights as rankings shift

While Jayla Hahn of Southern retains her top spot at 138 there has otherwise been a mass exodus at that weight as the rest of last week’s Top 5 have moved out of the class. Jefferson’s Maura White, Hunterdon Central’s Paisley Fox and Boonton’s Julia Fongaro all dropped to 132 last week while High Point’s Carney Weyble is now correctly ranked at 145. Garfield’s Taylor Peterson dropped to 138 and is now ranked No. 2 after being the top ranked wrestler at 145.
Boys Ice Hockey: Haar leads Ocean Township past Manasquan

Alex Haar tallied two goals and two assists to lead Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth to a 5-3 win over Manasquan-Point Pleasant Beach at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. The game was knotted up at two going into the third period, when Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth (9-3-2) scored three unanswered goals. Haar had two of them, while Paul Elia also had a goal in the third.
Hammonton defeats Absegami on dual’s final match - Wrestling recap

Heavyweight Serhii Chuhui won by tie-breaker (2-1) in the final match of the night, giving Hammonton a 36-33 victory over Absegami in Hammonton. Despite the thrilling conclusion, Hammonton (9-7) never trailed as it built an early 24-0 lead thanks to four consecutive pins by Justin Flood (106 pounds), Shane Way (113), Logan Walters (120) and Luca Giagunto (126).
