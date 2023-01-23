Secrets to Scaling: Lessons from E-Commerce Expert Lukas Schirmer

Digital marketing is the secret to scaling your business to the top. It is easier for businesses to stand out in their respective industries if they develop digital marketing skills, but handing over marketing to professionals is often your best bet. Hiring an agency to take on the more specialized work of your company’s marketing gives you the advantage of overseeing the larger marketing strategy and saves you time.

Lukas Schirmer is an e-commerce marketing expert based in Munich, Germany. He has a degree in theoretical mathematics from Germany’s biggest university. During his studies, Schirmer earned two very elite scholarships — one from the Foundation of German Business and the other from Think Digital. At 26, Lukas is the CEO of two companies and has close to 10 years of experience in the digital marketing industry.

Lukas got into digital marketing in 2012. Through social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, he discovered the power of social media marketing. He now runs an e-commerce agency, Twist & Schirm , whose primary focus is helping e-commerce clients with their Google Ads, Meta Ads & TikTok Ads. They are fully focused on performance marketing for online shops, therefore being fully focused on marketing that directly & measurably increases your revenue.

To ensure they are in the lead in providing the best services to their clients, Twist & Schirm has an expert team of media buyers. This team has combined decades of experience in media buying, with some having formerly worked for Google and Meta Ads. Lukas believes no one company can be a jack of all trades, so to ensure your marketing is at the highest level, you should look for a company that specializes in one thing. This is why Twist & Schirm has narrowed it down to only ads for e-commerce companies. However, they have partnered with other companies for complimentary services.

An industry leader, Twist & Schirm has received awards for client satisfaction and as a top agency. Furthermore, it currently has an eight-figure annual advertising budget under management and generated more in revenue for its e-commerce clients. Over the years, they have worked with hundreds of clients and massive S&P Global 1200 companies.

But it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Lukas while scaling Twist & Schirm. He said when he started in the industry, media buying was a new field of work, so there was an acute shortage in the market, and the best quality they could find was with external freelancers. Over time, these external freelancers lost their focus because of the increased demand on their time, and the quality went down. Twist & Schirm decided to bring everything back in-house and hired people from Google and Meta Ads, and the quality significantly increased again.

Lukas is sharing his journey with other young entrepreneurs as he wants to show that it is okay to start what you are passionate about doing even at a young age and prosper. He says the beginning may be full of small milestones, but everything has room for improvement in a small business. Lukas says it is normal to want to have everything together right away, but what’s more important is to be able to make focused decisions the highest priority to make incremental progress even in the midst of occasional chaos.

In the coming years, Lukas is planning to double down on his e-commerce agency position in the German market and expand internationally. Besides the agency core business doing so by venturing into MarTech to make Google Ads, Meta Ads, and TikTok Ads more accessible to the broader market.

