King Cake Bread Pudding: Decadent DessertsTina Howell
Where to Eat in New Orleans2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next weekKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Stevie Nicks is hitting the road on a solo tour that includes New Orleans stopTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Did Dallas Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons call out QB Dak Prescott after 49ers loss?
Micah Parsons said the said the Cowboys defense did it’s job, holding the 49ers to one touchdown and keeping their playmakers in check
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Breakdown for Eagles-49ers: Which Team has the Edge?
The position by position and coaching breakdowns are very close; here's what we came up with
Commanders projected to receive 2 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL draft
The Washington Commanders will receive two compensatory selections in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, according to the final projections from Nick Korte of Over the Cap. The Commanders will receive one of only two third-round compensatory picks in the draft due to the loss of guard Brandon Scherff. Scherff signed a three-year, $49.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last March. The Arizona Cardinals received the only other third-round because the Jaguars signed wide receiver Christian Kirk.
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Peter King Reveals 'Gut Feeling' On Broncos Coaching Hire
As the Denver Broncos continue their quarterback search, they've cast a wide net for potential candidates. But for NBC's Peter King, one name sticks out to him. Taking to Twitter in response to a user asking him who he thinks will get the job, King said that his "gut feeling" is that it will be ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Ian Rapoport Says Dallas Cowboys Could Make Coaching Changes After Playoff Loss
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport isn’t expecting anything super crazy for the Dallas Cowboys, but there could be some coaching changes. Now, the change won’t be head coach Mike McCarthy. Rather, there could be Cowboys coaching tweaks and changes to McCarthy’s staff of assistants. Rapoport made the...
Updated 2023 NFL draft order after divisional round
Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, the San Francisco 49ers are still alive and kicking. Sunday night’s win over the Dallas Cowboys pushed the Niners into the conference championship and—more importantly for our purposes over here—pushed some the of Panthers’ upcoming draft picks down in the queue.
Report reveals Mac Jones’ reaction to Bill O’Brien hire
The New England Patriots have hired a new offensive coordinator, and you can probably guess how Mac Jones feels about the move. The Patriots on Tuesday agreed to a deal to bring back Bill O’Brien, who previously worked as an assistant under Bill Belichick from 2007-2011. A source close to Jones told Mark Daniels of... The post Report reveals Mac Jones’ reaction to Bill O’Brien hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Cornerback Takes Shot At Eli Apple
Apple went full troll-mode on Twitter Monday night.
Yardbarker
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Cornerbacks
With the return of Jaire Alexander, the re-signing of Rasul Douglas and the presumptive Year 2 jump from Eric Stokes, the Green Bay Packers had a trio of cornerbacks good enough to create a no-fly zone against any quarterback in the NFL. That’s how it looked on paper, anyway.
msn.com
2023 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft First Look 1-31
2023 NFL Draft: The first 27 picks are set with the last four to be determined after the playoffs are over with three games to go. Here’s our first look mock draft for the entire first round. 2023 NFL Draft: First Look Mock Draft First Round. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints
Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons were the team mentioned most often in NFL circles as a potential trade destination for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. One scouting director said: “Good running game, an offense that could be friendly to Lamar while helping him grow as a passer, big receivers with a catch radius, which he needs due to accuracy issues, young regime on an improving team looking for a quarterback solution. Not sure if that’s their plan, but it would make some sense.”
Mel Kiper Jr.'s first mock has Vikings drafting 'interception magnet'
Emmanuel Forbes returned six of his 14 interceptions for touchdowns in his college career.
NOLA.com
Another team could join mix for Sean Payton if they get 'their ducks in a row,' report says
It remains unclear if former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton will be coaching in the NFL in 2023 as the interview process continues to draw out. Payton has scheduled interviews with four teams, and he completed his first sit down with the Carolina Panthers on Monday, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
