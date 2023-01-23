Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Maryland Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Maryland is an eastern state with its fair share of greenery. The result? Well, anyone in the area knows that certain parts of the year can be rough for allergy sufferers. As we round the New Year, the allergy season looms ever closer. Let’s look at the Maryland allergy season and determine its peak, timing, and treatments. Plus, we will look at the primary plant culprits behind this sneezy season and the region where they can be found. Let’s get started!
Wbaltv.com
9-year-old girl delivers handmade hats to children with cancer
A 9-year-old Timonium girl brought smiles in the form of handmade hats to children who have cancer. Earlier this month, 11 News introduced viewers to Kaylee Milano, who has been knitting caps for children with cancer. Kaylee told 11 News she came up with the idea for "Kay's Kaps" because she knows what it's like to be in the hospital.
Maryland Department of Health issues consumer advisory for enoki mushrooms
The Maryland Department of Health is warning consumers to not eat enoki mushrooms because of potential contamination with listeria bacteria.
WUSA
Officer tased a high school student in Maryland, breaking up bathroom fight
Police say there was a fight in the bathroom at Henry Lackey High School. When the school resource officer tried to stop the fight they say a student struck him.
a-z-animals.com
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Maryland (And Where to See Fossils Today)
8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Maryland (And Where to See Fossils Today) Long before Maryland was a state renowned for its seafood and ocean views, this part of the United States was a bit of a hotbed for dinosaurs. At least, more evidence of dinosaurs that roamed Maryland exists than in other states, like those in the Midwest. Today, we’re going to look at some of the dinosaurs that lived in Maryland.
Bay Journal
Options for ‘green’ burials grow in Chesapeake region
As a recently retired surgeon, Howard Berg has always had an uneasy relationship with death. But the four-year process of opening a cemetery at the end of 2022 — Maryland’s first certified natural cemetery — on land that’s been in his family for decades has made him far more comfortable with the subject.
WBOC
We Speak With A Remarkable Young Woman Who Has Become An Advocate For People With Disabilities
Unforeseen circumstances affect everyone differently. today we speak to a young woman who lost the use of her legs. Since then, she's become an advocate for people with disabilities on Delmarva, as well as the first runner up in the Ms. Wheelchair Maryland 2023 competition.
Wbaltv.com
Package of bills in Maryland aimed at improving conditions for caregivers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A newly formed coalition of health care advocates and workers joined state lawmakers to unveil a package of bills aimed at improving conditions for caregivers. The legislation in Maryland would increase wages and provide greater oversight of nursing home acquisitions. According to the newly formed Caring...
dcnewsnow.com
Snowfall in Western Maryland
DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Frederick County Executive unveils plan for inclusive …. Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater announced a series of actions designed to improve inclusivity in the...
Wbaltv.com
Weather Talk: What's keeping the Snow Train away from Baltimore?
Mother Nature will send some snow flurries to Maryland on Wednesday, but just like the rest of the storms so far this winter, the flakes will quickly turn into rain drops. Meteorologist Tony Pann explains whether there's a chance for snow this year.
Parents noticing discrepancies with statement balance in Maryland 529 college savings plan
BALTIMORE - A year-long quest for answers continued Tuesday in Annapolis for parents who say their long-term investment into a college savings plan evaporated and left them in a precarious financial position.For decades, parents have used Maryland 529 as a reliable avenue to save in advance for their children's tuition. But some parents say they started to notice discrepancies with their statement balance in the spring of 2022.Brian Savoie, from Silver Spring, said that realization came when he attempted to make a payment for his son's tuition."And was told - when I basically - when I received the first bill for...
WTOP
Maryland bill would shrink school zones, speed camera placement
School zones and speed cameras near schools are intended to slow drivers down and keep children safe. Now, Maryland lawmakers are considering changes that could save drivers from having to pay out for tickets. A new bill being considered in the Maryland General Assembly would reduce the radius of school...
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
pasadenavoice.com
The Great Maryland Recipe Hunt Round Up
Hammond-Harwood House Museum and the Maryland State Archives are co-hosting a project to collect and preserve Maryland’s diverse food traditions. Do you want to learn more about the Hunt and how you can participate? Join Food Historian and Recipe Hunt Chair, Joyce White, for a virtual presentation detailing the inspiration for the Hunt and ways you can contribute your favorite Maryland family recipes and/or culinary reminiscences. Several Recipe Hunt finds will be shared including some touching stories that illustrate food’s role in nourishing the body and the spirit.
Nottingham MD
Maryland named one of 2023’s worst states to retire in
BALTIMORE, MD—With 25% of all nonretired adults having no retirement savings, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Retire. Maryland came in near the bottom of the list at No. 42 out of fifty. To help retirees find a...
Opinion: Maryland’s historic chance to rescue and remake special education
Hettleman was a member of the Maryland Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education (also known as the Kirwan Commission), a former Baltimore City... The post Opinion: Maryland’s historic chance to rescue and remake special education appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
The Maryland Food Bank assisting those impacted by inflation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Food Bank says food insecurity and the stresses that come with it increase as the cost of inflation continues to rise. CEO and President of the MFB Carmen Del Guerico joins us to share their efforts.
Wbaltv.com
Florida man finds human-sized nutcracker that went missing during Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida family who lost almost everything when Hurricane Ian battered the state is grateful that one of their beloved Christmas decorations has been found. A neighbor spotted the nutcracker in the water, and he initially thought it was a dead body. "Just for...
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers may spend $12M to improve mental health crisis hotline, if bill moves forward
The Maryland state Senate is likely to take up a bill that will fund the 988 suicide and crisis prevention hotline by $12 million in 2025. While the federal government doled out more than $280 million nationwide, state officials have been overwhelmed by the need for such services. In Maryland, one state senator who represents a part of Prince George’s County wants to convince other lawmakers and eventually Gov. Wes Moore that spending $12 million more in Maryland from state coffers is worth it for taxpayers.
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
