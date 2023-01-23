ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Maryland Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Maryland is an eastern state with its fair share of greenery. The result? Well, anyone in the area knows that certain parts of the year can be rough for allergy sufferers. As we round the New Year, the allergy season looms ever closer. Let’s look at the Maryland allergy season and determine its peak, timing, and treatments. Plus, we will look at the primary plant culprits behind this sneezy season and the region where they can be found. Let’s get started!
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

9-year-old girl delivers handmade hats to children with cancer

A 9-year-old Timonium girl brought smiles in the form of handmade hats to children who have cancer. Earlier this month, 11 News introduced viewers to Kaylee Milano, who has been knitting caps for children with cancer. Kaylee told 11 News she came up with the idea for "Kay's Kaps" because she knows what it's like to be in the hospital.
TIMONIUM, MD
a-z-animals.com

8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Maryland (And Where to See Fossils Today)

8 Dinosaurs that Lived in Maryland (And Where to See Fossils Today) Long before Maryland was a state renowned for its seafood and ocean views, this part of the United States was a bit of a hotbed for dinosaurs. At least, more evidence of dinosaurs that roamed Maryland exists than in other states, like those in the Midwest. Today, we’re going to look at some of the dinosaurs that lived in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

Options for ‘green’ burials grow in Chesapeake region

As a recently retired surgeon, Howard Berg has always had an uneasy relationship with death. But the four-year process of opening a cemetery at the end of 2022 — Maryland’s first certified natural cemetery — on land that’s been in his family for decades has made him far more comfortable with the subject.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Package of bills in Maryland aimed at improving conditions for caregivers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A newly formed coalition of health care advocates and workers joined state lawmakers to unveil a package of bills aimed at improving conditions for caregivers. The legislation in Maryland would increase wages and provide greater oversight of nursing home acquisitions. According to the newly formed Caring...
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Snowfall in Western Maryland

DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Frederick County Executive unveils plan for inclusive …. Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater announced a series of actions designed to improve inclusivity in the...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Parents noticing discrepancies with statement balance in Maryland 529 college savings plan

BALTIMORE - A year-long quest for answers continued Tuesday in Annapolis for parents who say their long-term investment into a college savings plan evaporated and left them in a precarious financial position.For decades, parents have used Maryland 529 as a reliable avenue to save in advance for their children's tuition. But some parents say they started to notice discrepancies with their statement balance in the spring of 2022.Brian Savoie, from Silver Spring, said that realization came when he attempted to make a payment for his son's tuition."And was told - when I basically - when I received the first bill for...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland bill would shrink school zones, speed camera placement

School zones and speed cameras near schools are intended to slow drivers down and keep children safe. Now, Maryland lawmakers are considering changes that could save drivers from having to pay out for tickets. A new bill being considered in the Maryland General Assembly would reduce the radius of school...
MARYLAND STATE
pasadenavoice.com

The Great Maryland Recipe Hunt Round Up

Hammond-Harwood House Museum and the Maryland State Archives are co-hosting a project to collect and preserve Maryland’s diverse food traditions. Do you want to learn more about the Hunt and how you can participate? Join Food Historian and Recipe Hunt Chair, Joyce White, for a virtual presentation detailing the inspiration for the Hunt and ways you can contribute your favorite Maryland family recipes and/or culinary reminiscences. Several Recipe Hunt finds will be shared including some touching stories that illustrate food’s role in nourishing the body and the spirit.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland named one of 2023’s worst states to retire in

BALTIMORE, MD—With 25% of all nonretired adults having no retirement savings, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Retire. Maryland came in near the bottom of the list at No. 42 out of fifty. To help retirees find a...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers may spend $12M to improve mental health crisis hotline, if bill moves forward

The Maryland state Senate is likely to take up a bill that will fund the 988 suicide and crisis prevention hotline by $12 million in 2025. While the federal government doled out more than $280 million nationwide, state officials have been overwhelmed by the need for such services. In Maryland, one state senator who represents a part of Prince George’s County wants to convince other lawmakers and eventually Gov. Wes Moore that spending $12 million more in Maryland from state coffers is worth it for taxpayers.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
MARYLAND STATE

