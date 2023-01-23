Read full article on original website
Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An alliance between governments and the commercial logging industry under the guise of fire management is decimating forests, wreaking ecological havoc, and exacerbating risks for people and property, according to scientists at odds with what they call archaic methods that are futile in controlling fires. “The Forest Service uses the term ‘thinning and fuel reduction,’ […] The post Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control appeared first on Nevada Current.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville proposed housing development near Creekview Ranch could add nearly 500 homes
Placer County to launch environmental review of The Ranch, invites public comment. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County Community Development Resource Agency has issued a notice of preparation for an environmental impact report of The Ranch, a proposed 221.7-acre housing development in west Placer. (unincorporated Roseville) The public will...
Sierra Sun
Humane Society Truckee-Tahoe expands ‘Pet Pantry’ program
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is expanding its “Pet Pantry” program, which helps owners keep their pets despite financial hardships or other barriers. HSTT launched the program during the recession of 2010, offering Truckee residents free pet food and supplies to maintain their pet’s...
Sierra Sun
Telehealth makes substance use treatment more accessible in North Lake Tahoe
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — For individuals with a substance use disorder, from drugs to alcohol, timely access to treatment is crucial to recovery. Three feet of snow, road closures and howling winds, though, can complicate things. A new pilot with a telehealth company has expanded substance use disorder treatment...
fernleyreporter.com
Developer Norman wants to build, finance a ring road around Fernley to help industrial expansion, Gilman says
Northern Nevada developers Roger Norman Sr. and Lance Gilman — who attracted major international companies like Tesla, Switch and Google to their Tahoe-Reno Industrial Park east of Sparks — announced plans for another major industrial park around Fernley more than a year ago. Tuesday on Nevada Newsmakers, Gilman...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
IVGID to discuss revoking beach access to all employees, gold and silver card holders
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, to discuss whether or not district employees and gold and silver card holders should have access to district-owned beaches. Currently, IVGID offers access to beaches to employees and...
Sierra Sun
Find your caffeine fix and more at Truckee-Tahoe’s top coffee shops
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With plenty of snow falling in the Lake Tahoe Basin this winter, the search is on for the best warm drink to enjoy on a cold day. Whether you’re looking for a warm cup of coffee or something sweet to eat with the family after a day on the slopes, communities in the basin have something to offer.
Sierra Sun
Nevada, Placer counties 2023 homeless point-in-time count to start Jan. 26
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Homeless Resource Council of the Sierras, a collaborative group of agencies and nonprofits from Placer and Nevada counties, has announced that the annual point-in-time count of homeless individuals will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26. “The point-in-time count is an opportunity to engage with our...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Yacht Club hosts fundraiser for junior sailors
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Tahoe Yacht Club is inviting members and guests to a fundraiser and presentation from club sailor Erica Mattson Siegel about her experience competing in the Pacific Cup. Siegel and her stepfather competed the roughly 3,000-mile race from Honolulu, Hawaii to San Francisco last summer....
theregistrysocal.com
Attorney General Bonta Conditionally Approves $48.5MM Sale of Four California Retirement Communities to Pacifica Companies
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today conditionally approved the sale of four continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) located in Northern and Southern California. The CCRCs in Auburn, Long Beach, Placerville, and Sacramento are currently owned by Retirement Housing Foundation (RHF), a nonprofit public benefit corporation. The conditional approval will allow them to come under the ownership of Pacifica Companies LLC (Pacifica). Under California law, any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a nonprofit corporation must secure the approval of the Attorney General. The conditions of Attorney General Bonta’s approval preserve access to high-quality care and services for the residents of these communities.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why did damaged carports take so long to remove?
Reno, NEV — Viewer Kory Rubio wrote in asking why it took so long to remove several damaged carports from her apartment complex in northwest Reno after some of recent heavy snowfall. There were about four carports that collapsed from the weight of the snow. Kory says she waited...
KOLO TV Reno
Tesla announces new Sparks factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
Sierra Sun
Truckee council to discuss automated license plate reader pilot program
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Town Council will consider a pilot program to place Flock Safety Automatic License Plate Readers throughout the town during their Tuesday evening meeting. If approved, the Truckee Police Department would lease 17 cameras for one-year. The cameras could be used to locate stolen, wanted...
Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada
Tesla intends to invest $3.6 billion in battery and electric semi-truck manufacturing in Sparks, expanding the company’s presence and the clean energy industry in Nevada, the White House said Tuesday. The post Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 24, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Three new members will be joining the Library Board of Trustees 10 a.m. today. Bob Conner, Theresa Degraffendried and Kimberly Estee were appointed to three open seats on the board, joining Trustees Bonnie Rogers and Starla Doughty. The board meets at the Minden Branch on Library Lane.
SFGate
Snow consumes state Route 89 near South Lake Tahoe
Anyone looking to go sightseeing near South Lake Tahoe might have a bit more difficulty than usual thanks to the mounds of snow blanketing state Route 89, Caltrans said. The highway is still closed from Emerald State Park to Bliss State Park due to snow, according to Caltrans. Based on the photo, the road appears to be covered in several feet of snow — and it’s so dense, it’ll likely take days to clear out. Caltrans representatives did not immediately tell SFGATE when the highway would reopen next week. For now, those traveling from the Bay Area to Emerald Bay State Park can take Interstate 80 to state Route 89; anyone traveling from South Lake Tahoe to the park should drive around the entire lake via Route 50 and state Route 28.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
CBS News
Toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills returned to owner
SACRAMENTO - Detectives recovered a significant amount of toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills after the burglary victims found the toys for sale at a buy-and-sell shop in Folsom. The stolen toys were initially located by the homeowner's daughter on social media, according to the El Dorado...
Roseville official sentenced after embezzling nearly $308,000 from the city
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville official was sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzlement by a public officer and five counts of public officer crimes, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office. Honorable Judge Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation....
