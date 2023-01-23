ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Nevada Current

Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An alliance between governments and the commercial logging industry under the guise of fire management is decimating forests, wreaking ecological havoc, and exacerbating risks for people and property, according to scientists at odds with what they call archaic methods that are futile in controlling fires. “The Forest Service uses the term ‘thinning and fuel reduction,’ […] The post Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control appeared first on Nevada Current.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Humane Society Truckee-Tahoe expands ‘Pet Pantry’ program

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is expanding its “Pet Pantry” program, which helps owners keep their pets despite financial hardships or other barriers. HSTT launched the program during the recession of 2010, offering Truckee residents free pet food and supplies to maintain their pet’s...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Telehealth makes substance use treatment more accessible in North Lake Tahoe

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — For individuals with a substance use disorder, from drugs to alcohol, timely access to treatment is crucial to recovery. Three feet of snow, road closures and howling winds, though, can complicate things. A new pilot with a telehealth company has expanded substance use disorder treatment...
Sierra Sun

Find your caffeine fix and more at Truckee-Tahoe’s top coffee shops

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With plenty of snow falling in the Lake Tahoe Basin this winter, the search is on for the best warm drink to enjoy on a cold day. Whether you’re looking for a warm cup of coffee or something sweet to eat with the family after a day on the slopes, communities in the basin have something to offer.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Yacht Club hosts fundraiser for junior sailors

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Tahoe Yacht Club is inviting members and guests to a fundraiser and presentation from club sailor Erica Mattson Siegel about her experience competing in the Pacific Cup. Siegel and her stepfather competed the roughly 3,000-mile race from Honolulu, Hawaii to San Francisco last summer....
TAHOE CITY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Attorney General Bonta Conditionally Approves $48.5MM Sale of Four California Retirement Communities to Pacifica Companies

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today conditionally approved the sale of four continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) located in Northern and Southern California. The CCRCs in Auburn, Long Beach, Placerville, and Sacramento are currently owned by Retirement Housing Foundation (RHF), a nonprofit public benefit corporation. The conditional approval will allow them to come under the ownership of Pacifica Companies LLC (Pacifica). Under California law, any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a nonprofit corporation must secure the approval of the Attorney General. The conditions of Attorney General Bonta’s approval preserve access to high-quality care and services for the residents of these communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why did damaged carports take so long to remove?

Reno, NEV — Viewer Kory Rubio wrote in asking why it took so long to remove several damaged carports from her apartment complex in northwest Reno after some of recent heavy snowfall. There were about four carports that collapsed from the weight of the snow. Kory says she waited...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tesla announces new Sparks factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
SPARKS, NV
Sierra Sun

Truckee council to discuss automated license plate reader pilot program

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Town Council will consider a pilot program to place Flock Safety Automatic License Plate Readers throughout the town during their Tuesday evening meeting. If approved, the Truckee Police Department would lease 17 cameras for one-year. The cameras could be used to locate stolen, wanted...
TRUCKEE, CA
Record-Courier

The Jan. 24, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Three new members will be joining the Library Board of Trustees 10 a.m. today. Bob Conner, Theresa Degraffendried and Kimberly Estee were appointed to three open seats on the board, joining Trustees Bonnie Rogers and Starla Doughty. The board meets at the Minden Branch on Library Lane.
MINDEN, NV
SFGate

Snow consumes state Route 89 near South Lake Tahoe

Anyone looking to go sightseeing near South Lake Tahoe might have a bit more difficulty than usual thanks to the mounds of snow blanketing state Route 89, Caltrans said. The highway is still closed from Emerald State Park to Bliss State Park due to snow, according to Caltrans. Based on the photo, the road appears to be covered in several feet of snow — and it’s so dense, it’ll likely take days to clear out. Caltrans representatives did not immediately tell SFGATE when the highway would reopen next week. For now, those traveling from the Bay Area to Emerald Bay State Park can take Interstate 80 to state Route 89; anyone traveling from South Lake Tahoe to the park should drive around the entire lake via Route 50 and state Route 28.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
RENO, NV
CBS News

Toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills returned to owner

SACRAMENTO - Detectives recovered a significant amount of toys stolen from a garage in El Dorado Hills after the burglary victims found the toys for sale at a buy-and-sell shop in Folsom. The stolen toys were initially located by the homeowner's daughter on social media, according to the El Dorado...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA

