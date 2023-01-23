Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Will Ryan fired at GB
The Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball program is looking for a head coach after Athletic Director Josh Moon fired Will Ryan after just two and a half seasons at the helm. The son of Hall of Fame former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan was let go, along with lead assistant Jared Swanson as the Phoenix are enduring the worst season in school history. The Phoenix have dropped 11 straight games and stand just 1-9 in the Horizon League and 2-19 overall. Ryan’s career record at GB was 15-61. He was hired in the summer of 2020 after Linc Darner was fired after five seasons. The program never got on track with the first time Division I Head Coach. Brought on board late in the recruiting year his first season which also coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, his initial team won 8 games. The NCAA transfer portal was relaxed in his second season and departures in each of the next two seasons resulted in declining success, going 5-24 a year ago before bottoming out this season with only two victories.
wtaq.com
Will Ryan Fired as Green Bay Basketball Head Coach
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has fired head men’s basketball coach Will Ryan, according to college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman of Stadium Sports. Ryan, son of former Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, was hired on June 6, 2020, to replace Linc Darner. The...
wtaq.com
Silver Knights
Two members of the St. Norbert Men’s Hockey team are bringing home silver medals from the World University Games that wrapped up in Lake Placid, New York over the weekend. Brendan Mark and Michael McChesney wore the red, white and blue and appeared in all seven tournament games. The US squad reached the final where they bowed to Canada 7-2 in the gold medal game on Sunday.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Crews Working to Open Ice Rinks
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay parks crews are getting its ice rinks ready. The city says it will focus on snow removal this week with hopes of flooding the sites of future ice rinks next week. Before you grab your ice skates, there are few things the...
wtaq.com
NEW Zoo Mourns Loss of Matilda the Moose
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The NEW Zoo has announced the passing of Matilda the moose. Matilda had been closely monitored and under veterinary care for age-related conditions, such as arthritis, for the past several years. Last week, her health seemed to decline rapidly. Despite zookeeping and veterinary staff...
wtaq.com
Lights on Green Bay Bridges to Remember Hit-and-Run Victim
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay’s bridges will light up in multiple colors to remember a man who died after he could not navigate his wheelchair on city-owned, snow-covered sidewalks. Wednesday marks 12 years since 20-year-old John Kennedy of Green Bay was hit and killed while operating...
wtaq.com
Green Bay’s Airport Expands Service to Meet Passenger Demand
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — With passenger traffic up in the past year, Green Bay’s airport is expanding it service with more flights and larger aircraft. Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) reports passenger traffic rose 14.2% in 2022 over 2021. “It’s good to see people return to travel,” said...
wtaq.com
United States Championship Cheese Contest Announces Nationally Renowned Judging Team
MADISON, WI – Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the United States Championship Cheese Contest®, today unveiled the all-star team of skilled dairy industry experts that will evaluate thousands of dairy product entries at this year’s competition. The event is set for February 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
wtaq.com
KCEDC revives Ag Career Days, farm career-exploration experience for students
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – Ag Career Days, a two-day, farm career-exploration experience for all seventh- and eighth-grade students from five Northeast Wisconsin school districts, returns on April 18-19, 2023, at Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy farm in Kewaunee. Presented by the Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation (KCEDC), the free event is expected to draw roughly 900 students from the Algoma, Denmark, Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco and Southern Door school districts. Parochial and home-schooled students are invited to participate.
wtaq.com
Nonprofit to Help Mile of Music Reach Fundraising Goals as it Reaches 10th Anniversary
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — As an Appleton music festival reaches a “mile-stone,” a nonprofit is working to ensure the event’s future. It will be a big year for Mile of Music as it marks its 10th year in August. The downtown Appleton music festival draws in...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Police Respond to Deceased Dog Incident on Oregon Street
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located on Oregon Street in the City of Oshkosh. On Monday at approximately 8:19 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a multi-tenant property located in the 3900 block of Oregon St.
wtaq.com
Last Week’s Snow Provides Northwoods A Economic Boost
LAKEWOOD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In northern Oconto County, many say snow from last week’s storm arrived just in time, leaving a positive economic impact on many area businesses. “We had snow, double the snow we have right now, through most of the year. This year, the snow came...
wtaq.com
Nearly 100 Employees to be Out of Work Following Oshkosh Call Center Closure
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nearly 100 workers in Oshkosh will soon be without a job, after Foot Lockers announced it would be closing its Oshkosh call center. Foot Locker Corporate Services, Inc. is closings its customer care operations in Oshkosh on April 28 “as part of the evolving omni retail environment.”
wtaq.com
Fox Valley Homeless Count Set For Wednesday Night
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Fox Cities Housing Coalition is coordinating the biannual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count in partnership with housing agencies across the Fox Valley. Volunteers led by coalition members spread out throughout communities in the Fox Valley area during the night and early morning hours to identify people living on the street and connect them to resources.
wtaq.com
Second Teen Dies as a Result of Fond du Lac County Crash, School Says
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A second teen has died as a result of a weekend crash. St. Mary’s Springs Academy notified parents Wednesday that Tommy Koenigs died. He was a sophomore at the school. According to an obituary, the driver, 16-year-old Nevins Zoch, died Saturday. A...
wtaq.com
Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
wtaq.com
A Community Rallies After Tragedy On The Road
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The community is in mourning as questions remain after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County over the weekend. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Golf Course Drive, just east of Taft Road. A memorial grows on the side...
wtaq.com
Wheels for Hushe: School Raises Money for Student with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An elementary school in Green Bay is making a difference. Students and staff at Kennedy Elementary School are working to raise money for a fellow classmate to fully enjoy recess. Hushe Lor is a student with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic disorder that is...
wtaq.com
Appleton Police Investigating Sunday Night Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is investigating a shooting on Appleton’s Southside. On January 22, 2023, at 8:06 p.m., Appleton Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 Block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a male found bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers responded and located a 56-year-old Appleton man with significant injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
wtaq.com
Brown County Investigators Seeking Identity of Burglary Suspect in Surveillance Video
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office released a video of a potential burglary suspect. Deputies are asking the public to help identify the individual in the video below. The burglary took place at a business in Howard. No other details, including the date, time, name...
