Hamilton Township, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

glensidelocal.com

Cheltenham schools issue Community Threat notice

Cheltenham School District Superintendent Dr. Brian W. Scriven issued a Community Threat notice today. The announcement makes note of a possible social media threat directed toward Cheltenham schools. According to the notice, Cheltenham police have been made aware of the situation. The announcement said:. Dear Cheltenham Community,. I’m communicating with...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
TAPinto.net

Charter School Among Top Statewide Performers on Standardized Test

MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The state Department of Education has released its statewide results of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA), showing Hatikvah International Academy Charter School outperformed all of its resident school districts and is among the top scorers in New Jersey. The test results also showed that Hatikvah students in grades 3-8 did not appear to experience learning loss during the pandemic, while many school districts in New Jersey reported significant drops. In fact, Hatikvah students performed better in 2022 on the assessment as compared to 2019. Students across the state took the tests, created by Pearson Assessments, between April...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

America’s Grow-a-Row receives $100K grant from Bayer Fund

For the second consecutive year, America’s Grow-a-Row has received a grant for $100,000 from Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S., which will be used to increase access to nourishing fresh produce for people who are struggling with food insecurity in New Jersey and the surrounding region.
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Student Goes Missing From Lehigh University

🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
BETHLEHEM, PA
TAPinto.net

Medical Experts from RWJBarnabas Health Discuss Causes of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

NEW JERSEY – Over the past few weeks, the news has been flooded with details and updates about Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who, during a Jan. 2 game, collapsed on the field and went into sudden cardiac arrest.  Cardiac arrest is the sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness; it can be caused by a heart attack but not all sudden cardiac arrest are caused by heart attacks. According to medical experts from RWJBarnabas Health, when someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, their heart stops pumping blood and the lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause one to...
New Jersey 101.5

Italian Peoples Bakery in Hamilton, NJ Making More Eagles Bread With a Twist This Time

E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Are you gearing up for the game yet?. Starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 26th) Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli, with locations in Mercer and Bucks County, is once again offering its famous Eagles bread in time for the big playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Last weekend the bread was a big hit with Birds fans, it flew off the shelves.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy will keep Bauer, Glover on EDA board, adds Camden woman to fill vacancy

Gov. Phil Murphy intends to reappoint Virginia S. Bauer and Aisha Glover to the New Jersey Economic Development Board, the New Jersey Globe has learned, and picked a Camden businesswoman to fill a vacant seat. Murphy will name Jewell Antoine-Johnson to replace Rosemari Hicks as an alternate board member. Antoine-Johnson...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

Two arrested for murder of Donnell Williams

TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force have announced the arrest of two men in connection with last Monday’s shooting death of 29-year-old Donnell Williams. Brothers Leon Mack, 31, of Hamilton, and Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, are facing murder and weapons charges. Prince Mack was also charged with being an accomplice in the murder, driving his older brother to his home after the shooting. Both men were arrested at Leon Mack’s home in Hamilton. Prosecutors are pushing to keep the brothers in jail prior to their trial. The shooting The post Two arrested for murder of Donnell Williams appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Life Center defeats Phelps (PA) - Boys basketball recap

Reggie Dillard tallied 20 points and 10 assists to help lift Life Center past Phelps (PA) in Florence. Daniel Gospodinov recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Life Center (13-8) while Keith Brown Jr. added 16 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. Life Center’s Christian Kelly also...
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
thedigestonline.com

15 NJ Spots Perfect For Your Next Date Night

1. Dullboy – Jersey City, NJ. This lively, dim-lit cocktail bar is the perfect date night spot. The menu is dotted with an array of shareable plates, small bites, natural wines and complete with a cocktail list curated by their expert bartenders. On Sundays, they serve large-format punch. What’s...
NJ.com

N.J. sanctuary helps seniors keep their dogs

Almost 12 years ago, Diane Nitto of Manalapan selected a caramel-colored mixed breed pup from a group of adoptable dogs at PetSmart in Freehold. She called him Reggie; he was 3 months old. The pair has been together ever since. Nitto, now 74, gushed, “Reggie is such a good dog...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton Catholic defeats Northern Burlington - Boys basketball recap

Bryson Whitfield tallied 14 points to lead Trenton Catholic past Northern Burlington 58-54 in Hamilton. Isaiah Gore added 11 points for Trenton Catholic (4-8) while Tyler Hammond had 10 and Cale Maxey pulled down 11 rebounds. Northern Burlington fell to 2-15. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

