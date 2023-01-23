Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore ShowBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
glensidelocal.com
Cheltenham schools issue Community Threat notice
Cheltenham School District Superintendent Dr. Brian W. Scriven issued a Community Threat notice today. The announcement makes note of a possible social media threat directed toward Cheltenham schools. According to the notice, Cheltenham police have been made aware of the situation. The announcement said:. Dear Cheltenham Community,. I’m communicating with...
‘Threat assessment teams’ at NJ Schools Will Identify ‘Students of concern’
Garden State schools are working to get in line with a relatively new state law that officially takes effect in the fall of 2023. By the start of the next academic year, every school needs to have a "threat assessment team" in place. The multidisciplinary team will be charged with...
Charter School Among Top Statewide Performers on Standardized Test
MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The state Department of Education has released its statewide results of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA), showing Hatikvah International Academy Charter School outperformed all of its resident school districts and is among the top scorers in New Jersey. The test results also showed that Hatikvah students in grades 3-8 did not appear to experience learning loss during the pandemic, while many school districts in New Jersey reported significant drops. In fact, Hatikvah students performed better in 2022 on the assessment as compared to 2019. Students across the state took the tests, created by Pearson Assessments, between April...
Man charged after boarding N.J. school bus, yelling at students
Police have charged a man with harassment and criminal trespass after he allegedly climbed aboard a Gloucester County school bus last year and yelled at students for throwing something that hit his car. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 24 in Deptford and involved a bus carrying Deptford...
America’s Grow-a-Row receives $100K grant from Bayer Fund
For the second consecutive year, America’s Grow-a-Row has received a grant for $100,000 from Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S., which will be used to increase access to nourishing fresh produce for people who are struggling with food insecurity in New Jersey and the surrounding region.
NJ Student Goes Missing From Lehigh University
🔵 Daniel Lee, a Lehigh University student from East Hanover, was last seen Friday. 🔵 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, are looking for a New Jersey student who remained missing Monday. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student...
Medical Experts from RWJBarnabas Health Discuss Causes of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
NEW JERSEY – Over the past few weeks, the news has been flooded with details and updates about Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who, during a Jan. 2 game, collapsed on the field and went into sudden cardiac arrest. Cardiac arrest is the sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness; it can be caused by a heart attack but not all sudden cardiac arrest are caused by heart attacks. According to medical experts from RWJBarnabas Health, when someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, their heart stops pumping blood and the lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause one to...
Positively NJ: This North Brunswick home sports 90 unique mannequins on the front lawn
Brian Donohue heads to North Brunswick to tour the yard of a couple who have covered their property with dozens of strange and goofy mannequins.
Italian Peoples Bakery in Hamilton, NJ Making More Eagles Bread With a Twist This Time
E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Are you gearing up for the game yet?. Starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 26th) Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli, with locations in Mercer and Bucks County, is once again offering its famous Eagles bread in time for the big playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Last weekend the bread was a big hit with Birds fans, it flew off the shelves.
N.J. town faces second lawsuit opposing warehouse-friendly redevelopment area
Resistance to warehouse development in Harrison Township led to a second civil lawsuit filed Saturday in Gloucester County seeking to invalidate a redevelopment plan critics say facilitates massive warehouses, according to court filings. The complaint was brought by Holding Smith, Inc. and Holding Sons & Daughters, Inc., the entities which...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy will keep Bauer, Glover on EDA board, adds Camden woman to fill vacancy
Gov. Phil Murphy intends to reappoint Virginia S. Bauer and Aisha Glover to the New Jersey Economic Development Board, the New Jersey Globe has learned, and picked a Camden businesswoman to fill a vacant seat. Murphy will name Jewell Antoine-Johnson to replace Rosemari Hicks as an alternate board member. Antoine-Johnson...
Gov. Ron DeSantis' Union League honor sparks outrage, protests in Philadelphia
The Union League of Philadelphia will bestow its highest honor on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Two arrested for murder of Donnell Williams
TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force have announced the arrest of two men in connection with last Monday’s shooting death of 29-year-old Donnell Williams. Brothers Leon Mack, 31, of Hamilton, and Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, are facing murder and weapons charges. Prince Mack was also charged with being an accomplice in the murder, driving his older brother to his home after the shooting. Both men were arrested at Leon Mack’s home in Hamilton. Prosecutors are pushing to keep the brothers in jail prior to their trial. The shooting The post Two arrested for murder of Donnell Williams appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pedestrian, 63, Critical After Being Struck By Vehicle In Mercer County Crosswalk
A 63-year-old pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a Mercer County crosswalk Tuesday evening, authorities said. The pedestrian was heading east to west in the southern crosswalk of the intersection of Penn-Lyle Road at Canoe Brook Drive in West Windsor, local police said in a press release.
Life Center defeats Phelps (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Reggie Dillard tallied 20 points and 10 assists to help lift Life Center past Phelps (PA) in Florence. Daniel Gospodinov recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Life Center (13-8) while Keith Brown Jr. added 16 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. Life Center’s Christian Kelly also...
thedigestonline.com
15 NJ Spots Perfect For Your Next Date Night
1. Dullboy – Jersey City, NJ. This lively, dim-lit cocktail bar is the perfect date night spot. The menu is dotted with an array of shareable plates, small bites, natural wines and complete with a cocktail list curated by their expert bartenders. On Sundays, they serve large-format punch. What’s...
DuCoin leads charge as No. 16 Washington Township swamps Absegami - Wrestling recap
Robert DuCoin led six Washington Township — No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20 — wrestlers with pins in a dominant 48-25 road win against Absegami in Galloway. DuCoin (126 pounds) was one of three to end matters in the first minute, joining Colton Hagerty (106) and Nate Leone (215).
N.J. sanctuary helps seniors keep their dogs
Almost 12 years ago, Diane Nitto of Manalapan selected a caramel-colored mixed breed pup from a group of adoptable dogs at PetSmart in Freehold. She called him Reggie; he was 3 months old. The pair has been together ever since. Nitto, now 74, gushed, “Reggie is such a good dog...
Holy Cross Prep tops Pennsauken - Boys basketball recap
Latrell Bullock scored 21 points to lead Holy Cross Prep as it defeated Pennsauken 54-34 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (10-6) held a 28-22 lead at the half and outscored Pennsauken 26-12 in the second half, including a 15-4 run in the fourth quarter to close out the game. Luke...
Trenton Catholic defeats Northern Burlington - Boys basketball recap
Bryson Whitfield tallied 14 points to lead Trenton Catholic past Northern Burlington 58-54 in Hamilton. Isaiah Gore added 11 points for Trenton Catholic (4-8) while Tyler Hammond had 10 and Cale Maxey pulled down 11 rebounds. Northern Burlington fell to 2-15. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
