AOL Corp
Homemade ravioli (and wine deals) make Kansas City restaurant my comfort food haven
Editor’s note: Welcome back to our series Let’s Dish, Kansas City, showcasing some of our favorite restaurant meals. Click here to sign up for our new newsletter. And scroll down to learn how you can participate. My mom and I used to give each other a knowing look...
Good Food and Sweet Treats at Winstead’s Kansas City
My wife's hospital in Overland Park is off the interstate and right at the exit there's one of the three Winstead's Steakburger locations. It wasn't the first time I saw one of their locations either, so I thought I'd check out this self-proclaimed "Kansas City tradition for over 75 years" for myself. Here's what I thought.
kansascitymag.com
Are these Kansas City’s new best bagels?
You could spend a month reading about the science of bagels before coming to some understanding of how to properly deploy barley malt syrup and jute. That’s probably why you’ll find a lot of talented bakers eventually try their hand at making the perfect boiled-then-baked breadstuff. That extends to Providence Pizza’s co-owner Luke Salvatore, who was inspired to do a Saturday morning pop-up, Luca Bagel (lucabagel.com), inside his pizza shop.
kcur.org
7 Kansas City restaurants and bars named semifinalists for the James Beard Awards
A modern Thai restaurant, a $150-per-person supper club, and a tortilleria are among seven Kansas City area businesses named as semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Often described as the “Oscars of the food world,” the James Beard Awards are announced in three stages:...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
martincitytelegraph.com
Yummy Donut Palace opens new location in Grandview
Yummy Donut Palace opened their third Kansas City area location at 6203 Main Street in Grandview on December 9. Co-owners Senghieng Hang and Paul Sin, along with Senghieng’s wife Cham Sophon, started Yummy Donut Palace in 2019 with a location in Warrensburg. Since sold, the store’s two other remaining locations can be found at 3120 N Stadium Drive and 2009 NW Hwy 7 in Blue Springs.
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
kcur.org
How one Kansas City business is fighting food waste and delivering meals to families in need
A Kansas City nonprofit’s innovative approach is reducing food waste, fighting food insecurity, and restoring family mealtime. Pete’s Garden, founded in 2019 by Tamara Weber, partners with caterers, restaurants, and food service organizations to save unserved, prepared food that would otherwise be thrown out. Weber and a team...
tourcounsel.com
Ward Parkway Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri
In second place, among the best shopping centers in the town, we can highlight the Ward Parkway Center. This mall is modern, with good facilities, and is the one with the largest commercial offer. Since, you will find department stores, local brand boutiques, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping...
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?
However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County. There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from. How to tell us your nachos picks. We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try”...
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Incoming snow and lots of cold (TUE-1/24)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another snow maker is coming into the KC region overnight. It won’t be a big storm for us in the metro, with likely even less snow across areas toward the north. We remain more or less on the northern edge of the storm itself,...
KMBC.com
One of the Kansas City Zoo's newest animals now has a name
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Zoo's newest animals now has a name. The Zoo announced Monday evening the name of the baby eastern black rhinoceros: Zumi. Zumi was the winning choice after 14,421 votes were tallied by the Zoo. A video from The Zoo shows...
KMBC.com
Grandview waste transfer station proposes alternative to landfill
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Grandview business owner has entered the conversation surrounding a controversialproposed landfill site in South Kansas City. Raptor Recycle and Transfer co-founder Kit Starr says his waste transfer station at 11901 S U.S. 71 Highway already provides an alternative to building a brand-new landfill site in South Kansas City.
tourcounsel.com
Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
Installation of Proton Therapy System Begins at Kansas City Proton Institute
LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients, announced today that the 15-ton compact accelerator for the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System® was delivered on January 20, to Kansas City Proton Institute (KCPI). This milestone marks the beginning of the first true compact proton therapy system installation in Kansas City, and the fourth in the region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005159/en/ Mevion’s proton accelerator prior to being lifted and lowered into vault. (Photo: Business Wire)
Kansas City-area tax accountant shares advice as tax season kicks off
Tax season kicks off Monday January 23, 2022. Marquita Miller Joshua Tax Accountant with Five Star Tax and Business Solutions shares tips and advice on how to file your taxes properly and accurately.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney district changes school bell schedule, adds instructional hours
KEARNEY — The Board of Education in Kearney approved next year’s academic calendar including a change in bell schedules to offset future snow days. The calendar was approved by the board as presented by Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Zach McMains during a meeting this month at the district central office.
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
A Kia compact was dragged for miles along I-435 after the driver was pinned underneath a semi after they slid through a red light
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
