KIMT
Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County
RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
KAAL-TV
No people hurt, 4 pets die in Albert Lea house fire
(ABC 6 News) – A house fire in Albert Lea on Monday evening is to blame for the loss of four family pets. According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of Giles Place around 6:00 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found the occupants of the home outside with smoking coming from the west side of the house.
KIMT
Dodge County shows off renovated highway department facility
DODGE CENTER, Minn. - On Tuesday afternoon, an open house was held at the newly renovated highway department facility for Dodge County. Dodge County engineer Guy Kohlnhofer said the building was built in 1980 and needed to be modernized. The facility has improved heating and cooling systems, along with security...
KIMT
Snowmobile catches fire Thursday
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted county deputies responded to a report of a vehicle on fire Friday night to find 90% of a seemingly abandoned snowmobile melted or burned. A passerby called it in around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Silver Creek Rd. and Highway 42. While deputies examined the 2018 Ski-Doo, a car pulled up. The driver said he'd given the owner of the snowmobile a ride home. Deputies contacted the owner, who did not show signs of impairment.
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman injured after rollover crash on I-90
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A Rushford woman was injured Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Jenna Guenther, 50, was eastbound on I-90 when she lost control and the vehicle rolled. She was taken to St. Marys with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened just before...
myaustinminnesota.com
Stewartville teen injured in two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Olmsted County Monday night
A Stewartville teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and Olmsted County Road 20 SE Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Ford F350 being driven by 47-year old Wade Alan Baker of Wykoff was eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 6:48 p.m. Monday evening, while a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 17-year old Owen Donald Nelson of Stewartville was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol indicated that one vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign and collided with the other vehicle at the intersection of the two roads.
Multiple Vehicles Crash Through Ice of Southern Minnesota Lakes
Lake Pepin (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are taking precautions after multiple vehicles crashed through the ice on two southern Minnesota lakes over the weekend. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s office responded to the report of multiple vehicles crashing through the ice on Lake Pepin. A statement from Goodhue County...
KIMT
Collision east of Stewartville sends one to the hospital
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is hurt after a collision east of Stewartville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Wade Alan Baker, 47 of Wykoff, was driving east on Highway 30 and Owen Donald Nelson, 17 of Stewartville, was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol says they collided in the intersection around 6:46 pm Monday after one driver failed to stop for the stop sign.
KIMT
Pictures of suspect, suspect vehicle released after UTV stolen from business in Olmsted County
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after a utility vehicle theft is caught on camera at Podein's Power Equipment. The sheriff's office received a call for a motor vehicle theft around 10:30 Sunday night. Surveillance cameras show the theft happened between 6:00 and 6:45...
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drunken collision that sent four to the hospital
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver is pleading not guilty for a crash that sent four people to the hospital. Patricia Helen Price, 38 of Rochester, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of DWI for the collision of two vehicles on June 3, 2022.
KIMT
UTV stolen from power equipment business
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after a utility vehicle theft is caught on camera at Podein's Power Equipment. The sheriff's office received a call for a motor vehicle theft around 10:30 Sunday night. Surveillance cameras show the theft happened between 6:00 and 6:45 p.m. A black truck entered the lot. The suspects approach a red 4-door 2023 Polaris Razor XP4 1000 UTV, drive it to the back of the building, and load it onto a trailer attached to a light colored SUV. At least two people are believed to be involved in the theft.
Cameras Capture Theft of UTV From Stewartville Business
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 4x4 UTV from a power sports dealership in Stewartville. Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the business shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. An employee at the dealership believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Local business owner is good Samaritan
Mill Street Tavern owner Ryan Pierce is a local hero, at least to Mike Fabish and his girlfriend Bonnie Schultz. Fabish, 76, of Cannon Falls is a walker. He can regularly be found traversing the streets of Cannon Falls in all sorts of weather and conditions. The morning of Jan....
Rochester Home Struck by Multiple Bullets, Suspect At Large
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left several bullet holes in a southeast Rochester residence over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said dispatch received a call from an 18-year-old woman reporting a suspicious person walking around her home with their face...
Mother admits to leaving newborn near Mississippi River in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — The woman accused of leaving her newborn to die by the Mississippi River in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jennifer Matter entered her guilty plea in Goodhue County Court on Wednesday, with a sentencing date scheduled for Apr. 28. KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff said...
KIMT
Chatfield duo to be sentenced for stealing more than $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield duo will be sentenced for stealing money from someone with dementia. The sentencing of Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, is set for March 16 in Olmsted County District Court. They were charged in May 2022 with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin
A group of anglers who went to Lake Pepin for ice fishing found their pickup trucks needing rescue after they began to sink through thin ice. The picture above was taken by Ricky Lee, who observed from the Minnesota side of the lake as multiple vehicles became partially submerged. According...
Rochester, MN Man is Still Missing Since December
A Rochester, Minnesota family is asking, once again, for help finding Thomas McElroy a month since he went missing. He's been missing since the early hours of December 27th, 2022. What Happened to Thomas McElroy?. Thomas was with family on Christmas and the day after, on December 26th, his mom,...
KAAL-TV
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
KIMT
"The Mess Hall" rage room set to open on Friday in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is welcoming a new place to smash stuff and get out your rage. The Mess Hall welcomes your destructive side with opportunities to break computers, glass, and splatter paint. This rage room is the first of its kind in Rochester with the nearest one located in Des Moines, Iowa.
