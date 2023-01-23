ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatfield, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMT

Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

No people hurt, 4 pets die in Albert Lea house fire

(ABC 6 News) – A house fire in Albert Lea on Monday evening is to blame for the loss of four family pets. According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of Giles Place around 6:00 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found the occupants of the home outside with smoking coming from the west side of the house.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Dodge County shows off renovated highway department facility

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - On Tuesday afternoon, an open house was held at the newly renovated highway department facility for Dodge County. Dodge County engineer Guy Kohlnhofer said the building was built in 1980 and needed to be modernized. The facility has improved heating and cooling systems, along with security...
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Snowmobile catches fire Thursday

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted county deputies responded to a report of a vehicle on fire Friday night to find 90% of a seemingly abandoned snowmobile melted or burned. A passerby called it in around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Silver Creek Rd. and Highway 42. While deputies examined the 2018 Ski-Doo, a car pulled up. The driver said he'd given the owner of the snowmobile a ride home. Deputies contacted the owner, who did not show signs of impairment.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman injured after rollover crash on I-90

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A Rushford woman was injured Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Jenna Guenther, 50, was eastbound on I-90 when she lost control and the vehicle rolled. She was taken to St. Marys with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened just before...
RUSHFORD, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Stewartville teen injured in two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Olmsted County Monday night

A Stewartville teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and Olmsted County Road 20 SE Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Ford F350 being driven by 47-year old Wade Alan Baker of Wykoff was eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 6:48 p.m. Monday evening, while a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 17-year old Owen Donald Nelson of Stewartville was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol indicated that one vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign and collided with the other vehicle at the intersection of the two roads.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Collision east of Stewartville sends one to the hospital

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is hurt after a collision east of Stewartville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Wade Alan Baker, 47 of Wykoff, was driving east on Highway 30 and Owen Donald Nelson, 17 of Stewartville, was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol says they collided in the intersection around 6:46 pm Monday after one driver failed to stop for the stop sign.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KIMT

UTV stolen from power equipment business

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after a utility vehicle theft is caught on camera at Podein's Power Equipment. The sheriff's office received a call for a motor vehicle theft around 10:30 Sunday night. Surveillance cameras show the theft happened between 6:00 and 6:45 p.m. A black truck entered the lot. The suspects approach a red 4-door 2023 Polaris Razor XP4 1000 UTV, drive it to the back of the building, and load it onto a trailer attached to a light colored SUV. At least two people are believed to be involved in the theft.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Cameras Capture Theft of UTV From Stewartville Business

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 4x4 UTV from a power sports dealership in Stewartville. Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the business shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. An employee at the dealership believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Local business owner is good Samaritan

Mill Street Tavern owner Ryan Pierce is a local hero, at least to Mike Fabish and his girlfriend Bonnie Schultz. Fabish, 76, of Cannon Falls is a walker. He can regularly be found traversing the streets of Cannon Falls in all sorts of weather and conditions. The morning of Jan....
CANNON FALLS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Rochester Home Struck by Multiple Bullets, Suspect At Large

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left several bullet holes in a southeast Rochester residence over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said dispatch received a call from an 18-year-old woman reporting a suspicious person walking around her home with their face...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN Man is Still Missing Since December

A Rochester, Minnesota family is asking, once again, for help finding Thomas McElroy a month since he went missing. He's been missing since the early hours of December 27th, 2022. What Happened to Thomas McElroy?. Thomas was with family on Christmas and the day after, on December 26th, his mom,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Nursing home neglect leads to death

(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

"The Mess Hall" rage room set to open on Friday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is welcoming a new place to smash stuff and get out your rage. The Mess Hall welcomes your destructive side with opportunities to break computers, glass, and splatter paint. This rage room is the first of its kind in Rochester with the nearest one located in Des Moines, Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy