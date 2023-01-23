Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement. The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 men facing charges in 2018 Bath Township murder appear in court
SAINT JOHNS, Mich. – Two men charged with murder in the 2018 death of a hunter in Bath Township, Michigan, appeared in court on Thursday. Thomas Olson, 34 of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns, were in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 26, 2023. They are both facing a felony murder charge in the death of Chong Yang.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Professional poker player caught running illegal gambling operation in Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. – A professional poker player has been sentenced for running an illegal gambling operation in Michigan. Officials said on April 1, 2021, Joshua Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Michigan, opened the 906 Poker Social club on South Front Street in Marquette. Thatcher started the private membership club to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man, 61, drives into oncoming traffic in Oakland County, dies in crash
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 61-year-old man died Thursday after he drove into oncoming traffic in Oakland Township, crashing into another vehicle head-on. Police say that at about 6:16 p.m. on Jan. 26, the 61-year-old man was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback northbound on Adams Road near South Addison Circle, which is north of Dutton Road. The man reportedly crossed over the center lane and into oncoming traffic heading southbound on Adams Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Snow is far from over, as more is expected over the weekend into next week in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Many folks asking where the snow was this year got their answer Wednesday. Anywhere from five to over eight inches fell in Metro Detroit Wednesday. Some of the highest totals include Ann Arbor 8.8″, Saline 8.4″, Plymouth 8.0″, Shelby Twp. 7.3″, Lake Orion 7.1″, and Romulus 6.5″ and it’s still snowing in parts of Metro Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Christy McDonald: Why it’s time to pay attention to what’s happening in Lansing
A big night in Lansing on Wednesday when Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave her State of the State address. It’s the beginning of her second term, the state finally emerging from the COVID pandemic crisis mode. We have a large batch of new legislators, thanks to redistricting. There is the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Accumulating messy wintry mix in Metro Detroit this week: What to know
4Warn Weather – We are still watching the more consistent snow falling north of M59 Sunday morning with a rain and snow mix south of that corridor. Be on the lookout for freezing rain or ice. Huron and Tuscola counties are in a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Breaking down Whitmer’s agenda for her 2nd governor term; How AI can help shape our future
DETROIT – January has officially decided to show up at the end of the month with a dumping of snow. Skiiers and kids out of school rejoiced as we continue to shovel. But also this week, we’re seeing the political agenda take shape in Lansing. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Senate passes 2 targeted tax cuts totaling $1B
LANSING, Mich. – The day after Governor Gretchen Whitmer pitched targeted tax breaks in her State of the State address, the Michigan legislature did just that, as about a billion dollars will be coming from the state back to you. The Senate passed a boost to the Earned Income...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Breaking down Metro Detroit snow chances for rest of Thursday, Friday evening, this weekend
DETROIT – After Metro Detroit’s heaviest snowfall of the year so far on Wednesday, there are three more possible winter storms to monitor over the coming days: the rest of Thursday, Friday afternoon/evening, and this weekend. Some snow rest of Thursday. Some snow continues to fall for the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm in Metro Detroit: A look at final snow totals for Jan. 25
4Warn Weather – The snow has ended, for now, in Metro Detroit, after a winter storm plowed through the area on Wednesday. We’re getting a look at how much snow each area saw. Snow reports come from trained spotters reporting to the National Weather Service. The cities listed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Accumulating snow forecasted this weekend in Metro Detroit: How much to expect and when
4Warn Weather – We anticipate more snow chances later this afternoon and evening (mainly after 4pm) as a clipper system sweeps west to east across the Great Lakes. We will add a little fresh snow to the snowpack on the ground. Estimating a widespread light snowfall of around an inch. Highs today will top out in the mid-30s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking weekend snow, wintry mix in Metro Detroit -- here’s what you need to know
Detroit, MI – The clouds have stuck around for most of the day, with some of us seeing a little light snow, but we’ve got more winter weather moving into the region as we work throughout the overnight hours on Saturday and into the first half of our Sunday.
Comments / 0