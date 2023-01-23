ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement. The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 men facing charges in 2018 Bath Township murder appear in court

SAINT JOHNS, Mich. – Two men charged with murder in the 2018 death of a hunter in Bath Township, Michigan, appeared in court on Thursday. Thomas Olson, 34 of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns, were in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 26, 2023. They are both facing a felony murder charge in the death of Chong Yang.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man, 61, drives into oncoming traffic in Oakland County, dies in crash

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 61-year-old man died Thursday after he drove into oncoming traffic in Oakland Township, crashing into another vehicle head-on. Police say that at about 6:16 p.m. on Jan. 26, the 61-year-old man was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback northbound on Adams Road near South Addison Circle, which is north of Dutton Road. The man reportedly crossed over the center lane and into oncoming traffic heading southbound on Adams Road.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Snow is far from over, as more is expected over the weekend into next week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Many folks asking where the snow was this year got their answer Wednesday. Anywhere from five to over eight inches fell in Metro Detroit Wednesday. Some of the highest totals include Ann Arbor 8.8″, Saline 8.4″, Plymouth 8.0″, Shelby Twp. 7.3″, Lake Orion 7.1″, and Romulus 6.5″ and it’s still snowing in parts of Metro Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Senate passes 2 targeted tax cuts totaling $1B

LANSING, Mich. – The day after Governor Gretchen Whitmer pitched targeted tax breaks in her State of the State address, the Michigan legislature did just that, as about a billion dollars will be coming from the state back to you. The Senate passed a boost to the Earned Income...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm in Metro Detroit: A look at final snow totals for Jan. 25

4Warn Weather – The snow has ended, for now, in Metro Detroit, after a winter storm plowed through the area on Wednesday. We’re getting a look at how much snow each area saw. Snow reports come from trained spotters reporting to the National Weather Service. The cities listed...

