KSLTV
Body found inside limestone kiln in Salt Lake City foothills
SALT LAKE CITY — A body has been found in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. According to a 1:04 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a standard death investigation is currently underway. “Based on the preliminary information, officers do not suspect anything...
Gephardt Daily
LDS Church offers update on Salt Lake Temple renovations, now entering 4th year
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released photos of the ongoing renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, now entering its fourth year. The temple, dedicated in 1893, was closed when renovations began in 2019 for a...
Party leads to 3 injured in Salt Lake City hotel shooting
Three people were injured, two critically, following a shooting overnight at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel.
Weber Co. mom earns national award for rescuing hundreds of ducks
A woman who dedicated two years of her life to saving abandoned ducks has received a national honor.
ABC 4
Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue
A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the Weber County and Rich County line, according to sheriff’s deputies. Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue. A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the...
Harper's Bazaar
All the Best Looks from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
After two long years, the Sundance Film Festival has finally returned in person to Utah to celebrate independent cinema. From January 19 to 29, celebrities, screenwriters, and filmmakers are heading to Park City and Salt Lake City to honor this year's best in indie films. As a result, celebs are bringing their winter fashion A game to the state's awe-inspiring natural landscape and snowy mountain terrain. Expect shearling, puffers, knits, and so many snow boots.
kjzz.com
1 killed after vehicle strikes box truck from behind on Mountain View Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead following a crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City. Officials with West Valley City said the crash occurred a short time before 5 p.m. on northbound Mountain View Corridor near 2400 South, just before SR 201. They...
cityweekly.net
Salt Lake and other Utah cities used most of a $10 million homeless services fund to hire cops.
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It's Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
KSLTV
New details from fatal Provo plane crash released
PROVO, Utah — A preliminary report on a fatal plane crash at Provo Municipal Airport on Jan. 2 indicated the plane was trying to beat the weather. The National Transportation Safety Board released the report Wednesday. The crash killed the pilot, seriously injured two passengers, and left one other passenger with minor injuries.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Aggravated rape suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect in an aggravated rape case has been arrested, Taylorsville Police announced Tuesday night. Police had asked for the public to be on alert for 45-year-old Christopher Browning and said he was believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed." Police say Browning was released from...
KSLTV
Fatal crash closes traffic on Mountain View Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash on Mountain View Corridor. According to the West Valley City Police Twitter account, a box truck stopped at a traffic light on Mountain View at 2400 South when a passenger car hit the truck from behind.
Truck towing trailer containing 7 horses slides on Mine Road
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Fire District responded to a call involving a truck that was towing a horse trailer on the evening of Friday, January 20. In […]
KSLTV
Silver alert cancelled after Sandy woman found
SANDY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old woman from Sandy. According to a tweet from the Sandy Police Department, Lynda Ward Bridge was last seen leaving 1457 E. Budding Drive at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a gray 2016 Honda Accord, with Utah license plate 767N2, heading to 7985 S. 1102 East.
NB Mountain View Corridor shuts down as investigators respond to fatal crash
Northbound Mountain View Corridor has been shut down as authorities investigate a fatal crash.
upr.org
Woman hospitalized after small plane crashes in Northern Utah
A forty-one-year-old woman was hospitalized with minor injuries after a small plane crashed Tuesday night. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was piloting the single-engine plane when it crashed near the border of Weber and Rich Counties. Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead...
Salt Lake City officials gave no notice before removing tents belonging to the homeless, advocates say
With temperatures dropping into the 20s in recent days, homeless advocates are furious with Salt Lake City officials after they reportedly removed several tents in the downtown area without notice on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
ABC 4
Police find missing Sandy woman safe, silver alert canceled
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police have said Lynda Bridge has been located and is safely at home with her family. The silver alert has been canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing Sandy woman. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for an 81-year-old woman...
upr.org
Park City Police looking for stolen coffee-drinking bear statue
Park City police are currently searching for leads behind the theft of a coffee-drinking bear statue. In a post made on the Park City Police Department’s Facebook and Twitter pages, officials announced that a bronze statue of a coffee-drinking bear was stolen without a trace. What makes it even more odd is that this isn’t the first time a bear statue theft has happened. Police say that an identical statue of a bear holding a coffee mug was stolen in October 2018 and was never recovered.
hebervalleyradio.com
January 2023 Report: Temple Square Renovation
SALT LAKE CITY-Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave a renovation update for Temple Square for January 2023. This is the first renovation update the Salt Lake City-based faith has given concerning its headquarters for the calendar year. During 2022, Main Street Plaza in downtown Salt Lake...
