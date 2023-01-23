Park City police are currently searching for leads behind the theft of a coffee-drinking bear statue. In a post made on the Park City Police Department’s Facebook and Twitter pages, officials announced that a bronze statue of a coffee-drinking bear was stolen without a trace. What makes it even more odd is that this isn’t the first time a bear statue theft has happened. Police say that an identical statue of a bear holding a coffee mug was stolen in October 2018 and was never recovered.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO