What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
5 signs (we believe) Selling Tampa Season 2 is coming!2UrbanGirlsTampa, FL
Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian ResearchModern GlobeValrico, FL
'Critical gap' completed on Tampa's Cass Street
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials gathered Wednesday afternoon in West Tampa to announce the completion of a new redesign for Cass Street. The new design connects West Tampa, the University of Tampa and downtown. In a statement, city officials said the completed project will fill a "critical gap in the city's Green Spine Cycle Track with safer connections for walking and cycling, and driving."
VIDEO: Early-morning crash snarls traffic along I-75 SB
A crash early Tuesday morning has snarled traffic as crews work to reopen lanes.
Largo Man Crashes Into Florida Road Ranger On I-275 In Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Florida Road Ranger escaped a crash with only minor injuries after a 26-year-old Largo man smashes into his FDOT truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 6:30 am on Wednesday, a pickup truck driven by the Largo man was
Pinellas County leaders consider traffic, safety improvements to East Lake Road
Pinellas County commissioners are considering changes to one of the area's major roads.
Man dead, another seriously hurt after late night crash in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. — A man is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash late Tuesday night in Manatee County. It happened at 11:15 p.m. on Gillet Drive and Gillet Road in Palmetto. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 61-year-old man was driving west on Gillet Drive as...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
Construction begins on luxury tower that will change Tampa’s skyline
Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.
Spring Hill Road Rage Incident Leads To Gun Fire
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A man has been arrested following a road rage incident that happened on Monday, leading to shots being fired. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Traffic Crash on Mariner Boulevard
Gibsonton Woman Killed In Riverview Crash
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – A 68-year-old Gibsonton woman was killed in a crash that happened on Thursday around 6:08 pm. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling northbound on US-41 when at the intersection ofSymmes Road turned left into the path of a pickup
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota homeowner has downed cable wires removed from backyard nearly four months after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Downed lines from a utility pole had been causing headaches for a Sarasota homeowner. The wires had been hanging in the backyard of Michael Brusoe’s Bay Street home. Brusoe says he was frustrated that these wires were in his yard since Hurricane Ian nearly four...
South Tampa restaurant Main Course has closed, teases new Riverview location
Its South Tampa restaurant was its third location in Tampa Bay.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL
Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
A vehicle crash leaves one dead and another with serious injuries
A vehicle crash on Gillet Drive in Manatee County leaves one dead and another seriously injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Was this Clearwater crab shack really haunted?
I'm not sure if I should be concerned at how excited I became when I learned that there's a haunted crab shack here in Florida, but I really don't care right now because red alert. As all of my stories are seeming to start lately, I was taking a Lyft to a film location and my driver and I started to chat.
Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
Detectives work to identify persons of interest after mother killed during Tampa shootout
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa detectives said they are working to identify persons of interest after a mother was killed during a shootout. On Jan. 18, Tampa police said they found Latoya Gay, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound at the Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court. Gay was taken to a nearby hospital, where […]
Tampa man accused of using device to steal gas from RaceTrac station
A Tampa man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly used a pulsar manipulation device to steal fuel from a gas station in Port Richey, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture.
thatssotampa.com
Torchy’s Tacos opens first Tampa Bay location with more in the works
Tampa residents love their tacos. The city, and the entire region already enjoy a plethora of taco options (our personal favorite being Jimmy’s Tacos and/or Don Julio’s), and it looks like another major name is joining the roster of foodie options: Torchy’s. This Texas-based taco joint is renowned in Texas, and residents in the area who have tried it before on trips are buzzing about the expansion. This restaurant will open in neighboring St. Pete at 2314 Tyrone Blvd N on January 30, in the same area where a new Portillo’s recently debuted.
'We need to know why': Tampa family questions retention pond murder
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death has left a family asking why and how their loved one was murdered. Investigators say 42-year-old Jamie Hobdy was found dead in a retention pond back in December just days after he got into a crash along I-275 North in St. Petersburg. "I...
Bay News 9
Video: Pirates raid Tampa City Hall to demand key ahead of Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla is on Saturday, and events are already underway. Bay area residents may have heard some cannon fire on Tuesday as the pirates descended on Tampa City Hall. What You Need To Know. Pirates raided Tampa City Hall on Tuesday to demand key ahead of Gasparilla.
