10 Tampa Bay

'Critical gap' completed on Tampa's Cass Street

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials gathered Wednesday afternoon in West Tampa to announce the completion of a new redesign for Cass Street. The new design connects West Tampa, the University of Tampa and downtown. In a statement, city officials said the completed project will fill a "critical gap in the city's Green Spine Cycle Track with safer connections for walking and cycling, and driving."
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL

Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
Evie M.

Was this Clearwater crab shack really haunted?

I'm not sure if I should be concerned at how excited I became when I learned that there's a haunted crab shack here in Florida, but I really don't care right now because red alert. As all of my stories are seeming to start lately, I was taking a Lyft to a film location and my driver and I started to chat.
10 Tampa Bay

Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
thatssotampa.com

Torchy’s Tacos opens first Tampa Bay location with more in the works

Tampa residents love their tacos. The city, and the entire region already enjoy a plethora of taco options (our personal favorite being Jimmy’s Tacos and/or Don Julio’s), and it looks like another major name is joining the roster of foodie options: Torchy’s. This Texas-based taco joint is renowned in Texas, and residents in the area who have tried it before on trips are buzzing about the expansion. This restaurant will open in neighboring St. Pete at 2314 Tyrone Blvd N on January 30, in the same area where a new Portillo’s recently debuted.
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

