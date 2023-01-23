ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Sierra Sun

Humane Society Truckee-Tahoe expands ‘Pet Pantry’ program

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is expanding its “Pet Pantry” program, which helps owners keep their pets despite financial hardships or other barriers. HSTT launched the program during the recession of 2010, offering Truckee residents free pet food and supplies to maintain their pet’s...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Yacht Club hosts fundraiser for junior sailors

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Tahoe Yacht Club is inviting members and guests to a fundraiser and presentation from club sailor Erica Mattson Siegel about her experience competing in the Pacific Cup. Siegel and her stepfather competed the roughly 3,000-mile race from Honolulu, Hawaii to San Francisco last summer....
TAHOE CITY, CA
Sierra Sun

History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future

Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Current

Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An alliance between governments and the commercial logging industry under the guise of fire management is decimating forests, wreaking ecological havoc, and exacerbating risks for people and property, according to scientists at odds with what they call archaic methods that are futile in controlling fires. “The Forest Service uses the term ‘thinning and fuel reduction,’ […] The post Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control appeared first on Nevada Current.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

Lockdown lifted at Colfax High School

(KTXL) — Colfax High School was under lockdown for for two hours on Tuesday after an unknown person was spotted on the campus, according to the Placer Union High School District. The district shared about the lockdown at 10:56 a.m., saying that “law enforcement has secured the campus and is working.” At 1:40 p.m., the […]
COLFAX, CA
mynews4.com

2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
CARSON CITY, NV
Sierra Sun

Placer County Board of Supervisors approves eight Tahoe projects

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Eight capital improvement projects have received funding in eastern Placer County, based on the recommendation of the Capital Advisory Projects Committee. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Placer County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the allocation of approximately $4.49 million in tourism occupancy tax dollars to help...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Car crashes into building on Keystone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 23, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There are still some openings in the weekend Eagles & Ag photo workshop with JT Humphrey, according to Carson Valley Executive Director Alicia Main. Tickets are also available for the reception on Thursday and Friday’s dinner at www.carsonvalleynv.org. A man who led deputies on a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX40

Stolen toys returned to owner in El Dorado County

(KTXL) — Weeks after a victim’s toys were stolen from their garage, deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department located the stolen toys and were able to return them to their rightful owner. — Video Above: Lunar New Year preparations begin around the Sacramento area According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had received reports […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

