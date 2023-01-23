ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 trade targets who can replace Chris Paul as the Suns reportedly prepare for a future without CP3

The uncomfortable truth: Chris Paul may be over as a serviceable guard who can provide positive value on the court for a contender. After he was traded to the Phoenix Suns, Paul helped turn the organization into one of the best teams in the league. But he is averaging a career-low 13.3 points per game and he has struggled to stay healthy enough to remain on the floor for prolonged periods.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

James Harden, Tyrese Maxey lead 76ers past Nets, 137-133

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit two 3-pointers and had a driving layup in the final four minutes against his former Brooklyn teammates and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to six games, outscoring the Nets 137-133 on Wednesday night. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Joel Embiid had 26. Harden added 23, and Philadelphia was 35 of 36 from the foul line. Seth Curry had a season-high 32 points for Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving had 30 for the Nets, who have lost five of the last seven games without Kevin Durant. The game was the first regular-season matchup between Embiid and former teammate Ben Simmons since a February 2022 trade that sent Simmons to Brooklyn for Harden. Simmons missed the rest of the 2022 season with various injuries, then Embiid was injured and missed the Sixers’ win in Simmons’ Philadelphia return Nov. 22.
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

Nets-76ers Preview: Ben Simmons is Back, Back Again

Tonight will be Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons’s second appearance on the court in Philadelphia, but it might feel like his first, as last time, Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey did not play. It wasn’t the same. We know there’s bad blood between Simmons...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

