Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
Related
Phoenix Suns Target Three Players Who Can Replace 37-Year-Old Chris Paul In The Future
NBA insider reveals three players that could replace Chris Paul on the Phoenix Suns.
7 trade targets who can replace Chris Paul as the Suns reportedly prepare for a future without CP3
The uncomfortable truth: Chris Paul may be over as a serviceable guard who can provide positive value on the court for a contender. After he was traded to the Phoenix Suns, Paul helped turn the organization into one of the best teams in the league. But he is averaging a career-low 13.3 points per game and he has struggled to stay healthy enough to remain on the floor for prolonged periods.
Former Sixers Veteran Danny Green Will Make Grizzlies Debut Soon
Danny Green announces his return to the court is coming soon, and he will make his Memphis Grizzlies debut in a couple of weeks.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
James Harden, Tyrese Maxey lead 76ers past Nets, 137-133
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit two 3-pointers and had a driving layup in the final four minutes against his former Brooklyn teammates and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to six games, outscoring the Nets 137-133 on Wednesday night. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Joel Embiid had 26. Harden added 23, and Philadelphia was 35 of 36 from the foul line. Seth Curry had a season-high 32 points for Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving had 30 for the Nets, who have lost five of the last seven games without Kevin Durant. The game was the first regular-season matchup between Embiid and former teammate Ben Simmons since a February 2022 trade that sent Simmons to Brooklyn for Harden. Simmons missed the rest of the 2022 season with various injuries, then Embiid was injured and missed the Sixers’ win in Simmons’ Philadelphia return Nov. 22.
Nets' Discuss Latest Goal For Ben Simmons
The Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn broke down what the goal for Ben Simmons is after Wednesday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Willy Hernangomez Trade Watch Begins, Boston Interested
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat have expressed interest in Eurobasket MVP Willy Hernangomez.
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets' 137-133 loss to the 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets visited Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time this season and lost 137-133. The 76ers now lead the regular-season series, and possible rivalry, 2-0. For the Nets, Seth Curry had 32 points and four assists while Kyrie Irving had...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ben Simmons-James Harden trade, revisited: Giving new grades to 76ers, Nets one year after blockbuster deal
It's been almost a year since Ben Simmons' holdout saga ended with a trade between the 76ers and Nets that brought James Harden to Philadelphia. That trade was one of the most scrutinized in recent memory and warranted instant grades from yours truly. How do those grades look in retrospect,...
Report: LA Clippers Interested in Trade For Raptors Fred VanVleet
The LA Clippers are looking to upgrade their point guard position.
Jazz Update Kelly Olynyk's Status for Trail Blazers Matchup
The Utah Jazz look to move up the standings versus a healthy Portland Trail Blazers squad.
Joel Embiid will play for Sixers vs. Nets, first matchup vs. Ben Simmons
The NBA world will finally get their Joel Embiid vs. Ben Simmons matchup on Wednesday night in South Philadelphia. The 76ers will play host to the Brooklyn Nets and, after being listed as questionable for the matchup with left foot soreness, Embiid will play. The big fella has been dealing...
Nets-76ers Preview: Ben Simmons is Back, Back Again
Tonight will be Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons’s second appearance on the court in Philadelphia, but it might feel like his first, as last time, Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey did not play. It wasn’t the same. We know there’s bad blood between Simmons...
Comments / 0