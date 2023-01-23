ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Firefighters identify 36-year-old man who died in KCK house fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fatal house fire remained under investigation Tuesday evening. Fire officials stated that just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 16, neighbors reported seeing massive flames through the roof of a residence in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Teens Left With Minor Injuries In Sunday Two Car Accident

A pair of area teens were left with minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Buchanan County. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male from Agency, Missouri was driving a 2003 Toyota Matrix northbound on INterstAte 29 at mile-marker 46 in Buchanan COunty at 1:40 P.M. Sunday when he slowed to avoid a crash that had taken place in front of them.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
fox4kc.com

One victim in Kansas City funeral home shooting dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, one victim is dead after a shooting Friday at a funeral home. The victim has been identified as a 29-year-old Bryson Washington. Officers were called to Elite Funeral Home near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road around...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Worker critically injured after being crushed by steel beams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A worker was crushed Monday afternoon after steel beams fell on them, trapping them until a KCFD team could assist. The incident happened early Monday afternoon at a steel fabricator near Raytown Rd. and 39th St. The Kansas City Fire Department said the worker had...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after two semi-truck tires hit five vehicles on a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-35 and 7th St. with reports of a 6-vehicle incident.
KANSAS CITY, MO

