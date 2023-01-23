Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Kansas City woman hospitalized after semitrailer drags her vehicle 8 miles after crash on I-435 in Leawood
LEAWOOD, Kan. — A 28-year-old woman was hospitalized early Wednesday after a semitrailer dragged her vehicle nearly eight miles after a crash. Just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a small car became trapped under a semitrailer on Interstate 435. Leawood police said the crash happened at the intersection of...
KMBC.com
Lenexa police cruiser struck by fleeing vehicle in area of Interstate 35, 87th Street
LENEXA, Kan. — A Lenexa police cruiser was struck by a fleeing vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Lenexa police said they were checking on a person who was passed out behind the wheel at the QuikTrip at 87th Street and Interstate 35. After...
KMBC.com
Driver of suspected stolen vehicle hospitalized after crashing into a culvert on 7 Highway
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The driver fleeing police in Cass County is in the hospital after crashing a stolen vehicle on northbound 7 Highway. Police were tracking a car believed to be involved in a burglary at approximately 7:15 a.m. The unidentified driver went off the road after police...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports
One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
KMBC.com
Non-life threatening injuries reported after an employee was shot behind a KC-area private high school
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting at a private high school. Officers were dispatched to The Plaza Academy in the 3900 block of Broadway Boulevard at 12:34 p.m. Police dispatch confirmed one person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said...
Kansas City chase suspect causes two-vehicle crash, leading to multiple injuries
Kansas City, Missouri police says the suspect driver ran a red light at 75th Street and Troost and struck a Jeep.
KCTV 5
19-year-old charged following fatal shooting outside Independence apartment complex
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside an Independence apartment complex on Dec. 17, 2022. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Chadd J. Williams of Independence has been charged with second-degree murder, robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KCTV 5
Firefighters identify 36-year-old man who died in KCK house fire
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fatal house fire remained under investigation Tuesday evening. Fire officials stated that just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 16, neighbors reported seeing massive flames through the roof of a residence in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Left With Minor Injuries In Sunday Two Car Accident
A pair of area teens were left with minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Buchanan County. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male from Agency, Missouri was driving a 2003 Toyota Matrix northbound on INterstAte 29 at mile-marker 46 in Buchanan COunty at 1:40 P.M. Sunday when he slowed to avoid a crash that had taken place in front of them.
KMBC.com
For second time this week, Excelsior Springs school bus involved in crash
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — For the second straight morning, an Excelsior Springs School District bus was involved in a crash. The district said Bus No. 1 was involved in a crash Tuesday morning at 8:15 a.m. in the area of 143rd Street and M Highway. A second vehicle and...
Kansas City man charged after police find meth, gun on him during ATV crash
Federal prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man after finding methamphetamine and guns on him when he crashed his ATV in Independence.
KMBC.com
Man leaps from second story of Harrah's Casino parking garage, arrested by North Kansas City PD
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is custody following a pursuit in North Kansas City. North Kansas City Police on Tuesday afternoon discovered an occupied stolen vehicle inside the parking garage at Harrah's Casino. When officers approached the vehicle, the man inside jumped out of the vehicle and...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police spot potential human remains near wastewater treatment plant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now working with the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office after officers found what is believed to be human remains early Wednesday morning. Police said officers from KCMO's East Patrol Division were in the area of the Blue River...
KMBC.com
Man in custody following 9-hour standoff in Lawrence, gun recovered from room
LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 41-year-old man is in custody following a nine-hour standoff in Lawrence that began Monday night. Police responded to the 1500 block of W. 25th Court Monday around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a disturbance involving a firearm. Multiple individuals at the scene told police they...
WIBW
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
fox4kc.com
One victim in Kansas City funeral home shooting dies from injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, one victim is dead after a shooting Friday at a funeral home. The victim has been identified as a 29-year-old Bryson Washington. Officers were called to Elite Funeral Home near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road around...
KMBC.com
Victim dies from their injuries following Kansas City, Missouri funeral chapel shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has confirmed that one of four victims in a shooting at a south Kansas City funeral home has died. The incident happened Friday around 11:40 a.m. at the Elite Funeral Chapel in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard - near Longview Road. Several...
KCTV 5
Worker critically injured after being crushed by steel beams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A worker was crushed Monday afternoon after steel beams fell on them, trapping them until a KCFD team could assist. The incident happened early Monday afternoon at a steel fabricator near Raytown Rd. and 39th St. The Kansas City Fire Department said the worker had...
KCTV 5
Home invasion suspect yelled for officers to shoot him before being tased: police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man considered armed and dangerous led law enforcement on a chase Friday afternoon before being arrested in Clay County. The county sheriff’s department stated a public alert had been issued for Phillip Martin of Greenwood, Missouri, wanted for a home invasion that took place Jan. 19 in Buckner.
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after two semi-truck tires hit five vehicles on a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-35 and 7th St. with reports of a 6-vehicle incident.
