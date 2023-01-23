Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Planning Commission Hears Zoning Ordinance Concerns
The Loudoun County Planning Commission held a lengthy public hearing Tuesday on the newly released draft of the more than 350 pages of a new county zoning ordinance, finally putting in front of the public a draft of the full document. The zoning ordinance is the enforceable regulatory document that...
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Council Rules Out Special Election for Appointee
The Purcellville Town Council is moving ahead with its plan to keep newly appointed member Ronald Rise. Jr. in his seat for the next two years. The council on Tuesday rejected assertions that a special election would be required in November. Rise was appointed to fill the council vacancy created...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Teacher, Transit Unions Make Pushes
Tuesday began and ended with demonstrations by public servants in unions. On Tuesday morning, Amalgamated Transit Union International President John Costa, Secretary-Treasurer Kenneth Kirk and Executive Vice President Yvette Trujillo joined demonstrating ATU Local 689 members, entering the second week of the Loudoun Transit strike. The union and the county’s transit contractor, Keolis North America, have not budged in a battle over cut benefits and better pay for local bus drivers, who were paid less than commuter bus drivers under a previous, separate contract.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Council Reviews Green Initiatives
The Leesburg Town Council on Monday night was briefed on the progress of three ongoing environmental initiatives. The presentations by Public Works Director Renée M. LaFollette and Assistant Director of Operations Christopher Kohr covered the status of the town’s recycling program, efforts to add hybrid and electric vehicles to the town’s fleet, and opportunities to incorporate green infrastructure elements into the Capital Improvements Program.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Joan Gorman, Lansdowne
Editor: On Jan. 17, Supervisor Briskman moved that the Board of Supervisors support state legislation or budget amendments that expand the right to reproductive healthcare and improves access to abortion, including adding language to the Virginia constitution that protects the right to reproductive freedom. Supervisor Briskman further moved that the...
loudounnow.com
Visit Loudoun Seeks Board Members
Visit Loudoun is seeking candidates to serve on its board of directors and on the board of its charitable foundation. The board terms run from July 1 through June 30, 2026, with a transition period beginning in May. Applications must be received by Feb. 3. Visit Loudoun is the not-for-profit...
loudounnow.com
Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg
Editor: It is reported that the Loudoun County Electoral Board has voted to eliminate the only Sunday voting in the early voting process. This was done without any public comment. Why?. Was Sunday voting a threat? Caused harm?. One reason given was that poll workers were overworked. That sounds valid...
loudounnow.com
Philomont Advances Toward National Register Listing
The Village of Philomont is expected to achieve national recognition for its role in Loudoun County’s agricultural and commercial industry through the 19th and early 20th centuries. The Virginia Department of Historic Resources is evaluating an application sponsored by the Philomont Village Foundation. Historic preservationist Jane Covington has been...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Chamber Celebrates Community Leaders
The Loudoun Chamber held its 2023 Community Leadership Awards during its 55th Annual Meeting on Friday night, honoring five people and organizations for their community impact over the past year. It’s the 10th year of the awards program. The winners were named from among 20 finalists across five categories....
restonnow.com
Poll: Are you ‘all in’ on a potential Fairfax County casino?
A new set of bills before the General Assembly would allow a casino to be built somewhere along the Silver Line corridor, Washington Business Journal first reported. The casino could be placed somewhere around Tysons, the Reston Town Center or Herndon based on the stipulations of the proposed legislation, which would allow a casino in an urban county with at least 1 million residents.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Jonathan Erickson, Sterling
This Board of Supervisors has been eager to change:. • airport property (best left for commercial use) into homes,. • shopping centers to even more housing. • partner with developers to turn cul-de-sacs into thoroughfares (using eminent domain and quick take),. • turn our open spaces into barren cloud data...
ffxnow.com
Construction of condos on former school site in Fairfax City complete
The construction of a 137-unit condominium in the City of Fairfax — The Flats at Boulevard VI — is officially complete. The condominium building is part of Boulevard VI, a mixed-use community by developer IDI on the former site of Paul VI High School in Fairfax. Residents have...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Antonia Zorrilla, Ashburn
Editor: I am certain that I am not alone in my outrage that 10 guns could be so easily stolen from an Ashburn firing range. I believe this is not far from a residential community, based on previous issues. Why were the firearms not secured in a safe of some...
WUSA
Virginia Legislature discussing Commanders stadium again, but have traffic concerns
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — No traffic fix on I-95? No Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia. That’s the latest line in the sand as stadium talk in the Virginia Legislature heats back up. “The biggest driver of this is literally going to be traffic and transportation,” said State Senator...
WTOP
After announcing resignation, Prince William County registrar reverses course, will remain in his position
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen is sticking around for now. Olsen, who vocally announced his resignation in October, told the Electoral Board last week that he...
wfmd.com
Changes Proposed For Frederick County’s Property Tax Credit Programs
The County Council asked for a fiscal note on all three bills. Frederick, Md (KM) Three bills to modify the property tax credit programs for senior citizens, surviving spouses of disabled veterans, and elderly and uniformed service members were discussed on Tuesday by the Frederick County Council. Councilman Steve McKay, who is sponsoring these measures, says they would increase the tax credits, and make changes in the eligibility of participants in these programs.
loudounnow.com
Attorney General’s Office Responds to Ziegler’s Motions to Dismiss
The prosecutor in the case against fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler clarified he is charged for false publication for telling the School Board he had no knowledge of sexual assaults in school bathrooms when he did, and wrote his attorney’s attempts to have the case thrown out before trial have been tried before and failed.
17 Northern Virginia schools failed to inform students of National Merit recognition
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — What began as an investigation into the awards notification protocols at one Fairfax County high school has snowballed into an issue impacting numerous schools across the Commonwealth. As of Friday afternoon, 17 Northern Virginia high schools reportedly failed to notify parents and students of who won National Merit awards in a timely manner.
fredericksburg.today
NSWC Dahlgren Division is Hiring!
DAHLGREN, Va – Aspiring scientists, engineers and business professionals will enter a world of career possibilities when they meet with Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) recruiters at its Career Fair Tuesday, Jan. 24. Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes and come prepared to talk with recruiters from...
WTOP
‘We have a Maserati housing market’: Arlington leaders debate affordable housing plan
The debate over zoning law reforms in Arlington, Virginia, is heating up, as the county board moves closer to making an ultimate decision over the future of housing for a vast majority of the area. Saturday saw more than 160 residents come to the county council meeting to voice their...
