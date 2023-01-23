The crypto winter’s effects are slowly waning and cryptocurrencies are showing signs of recovery. However, new crypto launches, especially of tokens such as Snowfall Protocol (SNW), have been the talk of the market recently. While popular tokens such as Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM) have shown some improvement, they are still far from providing investors what Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has achieved in less than 3 months. In this article, we will discuss the three tokens to help investors choose the best cryptocurrency to add to their portfolios.

1 DAY AGO