Buckhannon, WV

WVNews

Bridgeport rallies but falls to East Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont’s Emma Moore and Brooklyn Shupe each scored once in the fourth quarter. Likewise, McKenzie Moyer’s two free throws were her only points in the fourth. But they all came at ideal moments.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Doddridge County's McDonough stands out in multiple fields

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County girls basketball has established itself as a top contender in Class A this season, and the contributions of senior Abby McDonough have been a major reason why. One of the top scorers in school history, McDonough has been a star in...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Jayla Hemingway 1/24/23

West Virginia guard Jayla Hemingway shares the keys to her success as a rebounder against taller opponents and identifies her parents as two influential people in her development as a player. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Thursday

Victory High School Class of 1958 monthly dinner, 6 p.m., The Gourmet Restaurant, 218 North Seventh St., Glen Elk. Jim, 304-622-6147.
WVNews

Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech

Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
LUBBOCK, TX

