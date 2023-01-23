Read full article on original website
2023-24 hunting seasons dates available
INDIANA – Be sure to check out the newly posted 2023-24 hunting season dates. Dates for migratory bird and waterfowl seasons will be available in the summer. Those seasons are set by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in cooperation with the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife. Your...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball […]
Indiana fish record falls again on Lake Michigan outing
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — Just two weeks after a Valparaiso man broke Indiana’s 32-year fish record for the largest burbot, another man came along and broke the record again, the state Department of Natural Resources says. Phillip Duracz on Jan. 10 caught a new state record burbot weighing...
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
Take a Trip Around the World by Visiting These Indiana Towns
The state of Indiana has a number of cities that have names recognized not only by those of us who live here but by those who live in other states as well. Of course, Indianapolis sits at the top of the list since it's the state capital and we all had to learn those in grade school. Others are notable for being home to nationally-known universities like Notre Dame (South Bend), Indiana University (Bloomington), and Purdue University (West Lafayette). You might also be able to argue that outside our borders, there may be some people who are familiar with Fort Wayne or even my hometown of Evansville where I am currently sitting. But for every Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Evansville, there are a ton of small towns dotting the state map. Several of which borrow their name from other, arguably more famous, locations around the world.
Where to go for most romantic weekend getaway in Indiana, according to Thrillist
When it comes to Hoosiers, Wabash has been given the title of most romantic weekend getaway in Indiana.
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978.
Southern Indiana's fertile vineyards, historic hotels enhance its rural charm
Standing at the edge of Patoka Lake in the southern reaches of Indiana, I gaze through a scrim of oaks toward the sparkling blue-gray water, its hue affected in part by a cloud-speckled cerulean sky. The glassy surface of the lake, unruffled by wind or waves, is as reflective as a mirror and stretches toward the far shore where it rises to low hills framed by an unbroken, leafy canopy of hickory, maple and beech.
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
DNR names District 8 Conservation Officer of Year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Neal Brewington has been selected as the 2022 District 8 Officer of the Year. District 8 includes Jackson County. Brewington has been a conservation officer since 2003. The district award puts Brewington in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is presented to the...
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
Winter storm updates: Road conditions getting worse as snow continues
This article is available free as a public service. If you can, please subscribe to IndyStar to support our work. Most of Indiana is under a winter storm warning and residents can expect anywhere from 1 to 10 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The winter storm...
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected
STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.
Indiana’s Weather Update
Snow amounts continue to remain uncertain, but significant snowfall is still possible north and west of Indianapolis late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Continue to monitor the forecast as confidence in the axis of heaviest snow increases. #INwx https://t.co/mVx4Ad6CUk. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
Counterfeiters Scam Hoosiers with Fake ‘Motion Picture’ $100 Bills
"Hello good sir, I would like to pay with my money from the 'Motion Picture' bank." That is what I hear in my head when I see that someone has actually used this counterfeit one-hundred-dollar bill to pay for their stuff. Example of a Counterfeit $100 Bill from Mt. Vernon,...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Indiana?
There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
ISP: Plan for extra commute time, drive safe as snow falls
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With anywhere from six to nine inches of snow expected to fall throughout the region Wednesday, Indiana State Police have issued via media release the following warnings and travel trips for motorists who plan to hit the road in the morning:. For road and...
