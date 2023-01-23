Read full article on original website
Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name
Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife...
Why Allogene Therapeutics Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies Today
Allogene Therapeutics Inc ALLO shares are trading higher by 13.1% to $7.76 Tuesday morning after the company announced data from its Phase 1 UNIVERSAL trial of ALLO-715 has been published in Nature Medicine. What Else?. Among highlights, Allogene says UNIVERSAL is the first and only allogeneic CAR T study to...
Psychedelic Drug Developer Mindset Pharma Optimistic About 2023 After Key 2022 Funding Collaborations And Patent Allowances
Once considered the realm of ancient civilizations and countercultures, psychedelics have in the past few years been seeing increasing interest. Psychedelic medicines are seeing a surge in popularity in large part because of reports that they provide significant improvements in depressive and anxious symptoms coupled with increased emotional well-being, and they could help an unmet medical need for a lot of psychiatric illnesses.
New Generation Of Edibles - Cleaner, Safer & With Faster Onset: Cannabis Innovator And DTL Partner To Set A Standard
Marijuana edibles company, 1906, confirmed Tuesday is has partnered with with Day Three Labs (DTL) to bring a new line of edibles to market powered by Unlokt. This is a data-backed, novel protein-based delivery technology that only uses two ingredients, protein and cannabis, for a cleaner, safer, faster and more predictable edibles experience.
Small Pharma, Inc's Psychedelics For Major Depression Trial Results And Q1 Earnings
Short-acting psychedelics biotech Small Pharma Inc. DMTTF’s proprietary intravenous (IV) DMT-based drug SPL026 delivered positive topline results in a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The trial, which was aimed to assess the efficacy and safety of IV SPL026, was paired with supportive therapy...
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Medical Marijuana Launches Two New Full Spectrum Concentrations in Brazil With Competitive Price Point
Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. MJNA announced Tuesday that its subsidiary HempMeds Brasil launched two new full spectrum products in Brazil. The two products represent the most competitively priced products available in the region, creating greater market opportunity for the subsidiary. HempMeds Brasil and Medical Marijuana were the first companies...
Google Employees Publicize Heartless Axing After Multiple 15-Year Employees Canned Via Email: 'What A Slap In The Face'
Alphabet Inc GOOG investors were happy to see the tech giant announce layoffs last week as the stock shot higher on the news, but the impacted employees didn't share the same sentiment. Several exiting staff members expressed discontent with the way they were canned, to put it lightly. What Happened:...
Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains' And Then The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes
Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists reported in a fascinating 2021 paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result could help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases.
Jim Cramer Likes This Stock Up 65% In A Month: 'I Bless That For A Trade To $25'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Paysafe Limited PSFE is a good company. "I bless that for a trade to $25," he added. Shares of Paysafe have rebounded 65% in the past month, but remain 50% lower than a year ago. When asked about Teck Resources...
Cannabis Operator Makes Extremely Difficult Decision To Lay Off 63 Employees For Expected Savings Of $7M, Spends ~$21M In The Process
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR CLVRW announced the wind-down of all operations in Portugal as part of its ongoing restructuring initiatives. Under this restructuring plan, the company expects its Portuguese flower cultivation, post-harvest processes, and manufacturing activities to cease in full by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Fit and healthy gym-going nurse, 29, suffers a stroke after chiropractor performs simple procedure
A YOUNG and healthy woman suffered a life-threatening stroke after a chiropractor cracked her neck. Mariah Bond, 29, visited a chiropractor for the first time in April 2021 - which she hoped would cure her stiff neck. But after a routine treatment, involving her neck being "cracked" both ways she...
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
New research detects potential hidden cause of dementia
A new Cedars-Sinai study suggests that some patients diagnosed with behavioral-variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD)—an incurable condition that robs patients of the ability to control their behavior and cope with daily living—may instead have a cerebrospinal fluid leak, which is often treatable. Researchers say these findings, published in the...
Tesla, Amazon, Shopify, IBM, ServiceNow: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices recorded mixed performance on Wednesday as investors and traders assessed the latest set of corporate earnings, including that of Microsoft Corp MSFT which provided weak guidance during its earnings call. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.018%. The Dow Jones ended marginally in the green. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Kohl's In Advanced Talks To Name CEO: Report
Kohl’s Corporation KSS has reportedly been engaged in advanced talks to appoint Tom Kingsbury as its permanent Chief Executive Officer, the New York Times reported. Michelle Gass, the former CEO, joined Levi Strauss & Co LEVI, in 2022. Following Gass’ departure, Kohl’s appointed Kingsbury as the interim CEO....
Psychedelics Update: MDMA Export, 3D Farm, Recovery Center Reopens, Mushroom Extraction & E-Commerce
Health Canada Oks Clinical-Grade MDMA Export To UK. Life sciences psychedelics company PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. and its manufacturing partners received a Health Canada export permit for no less than 300 grams of proprietary MDMA LaNeo. “We’re incredibly proud of this milestone. It is additional proof that the clinical development...
Alibaba Rival Sea Eyes Sale Of Phoenix Labs Game Developer To Focus On Core Business
Sea Limited SE weighed the sale of Vancouver-based indie developer Phoenix Labs as the Southeast Asian internet giant slashed costs and focused on its core business. The Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company worked with an adviser on the potential divestment, Bloomberg reports. Sea acquired Phoenix Labs about three years ago...
How a Slow-Growing Leukemia Transforms to a More Aggressive Cancer
Every year, up to 1% of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a slow-growing blood cancer, have their disease transform into a far more aggressive cancer, a form of lymphoma known as Richter’s Syndrome. For the most part, the genomic changes that underlie this metamorphosis and push it forward have been obscure, hindering advances in treatment.
