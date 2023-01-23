ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Allogene Therapeutics Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies Today

Allogene Therapeutics Inc ALLO shares are trading higher by 13.1% to $7.76 Tuesday morning after the company announced data from its Phase 1 UNIVERSAL trial of ALLO-715 has been published in Nature Medicine. What Else?. Among highlights, Allogene says UNIVERSAL is the first and only allogeneic CAR T study to...
Psychedelic Drug Developer Mindset Pharma Optimistic About 2023 After Key 2022 Funding Collaborations And Patent Allowances

Once considered the realm of ancient civilizations and countercultures, psychedelics have in the past few years been seeing increasing interest. Psychedelic medicines are seeing a surge in popularity in large part because of reports that they provide significant improvements in depressive and anxious symptoms coupled with increased emotional well-being, and they could help an unmet medical need for a lot of psychiatric illnesses.
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk

Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains' And Then The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes

Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists reported in a fascinating 2021 paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result could help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases.
New research detects potential hidden cause of dementia

A new Cedars-Sinai study suggests that some patients diagnosed with behavioral-variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD)—an incurable condition that robs patients of the ability to control their behavior and cope with daily living—may instead have a cerebrospinal fluid leak, which is often treatable. Researchers say these findings, published in the...
Tesla, Amazon, Shopify, IBM, ServiceNow: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices recorded mixed performance on Wednesday as investors and traders assessed the latest set of corporate earnings, including that of Microsoft Corp MSFT which provided weak guidance during its earnings call. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.018%. The Dow Jones ended marginally in the green. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Kohl's In Advanced Talks To Name CEO: Report

Kohl’s Corporation KSS has reportedly been engaged in advanced talks to appoint Tom Kingsbury as its permanent Chief Executive Officer, the New York Times reported. Michelle Gass, the former CEO, joined Levi Strauss & Co LEVI, in 2022. Following Gass’ departure, Kohl’s appointed Kingsbury as the interim CEO....
How a Slow-Growing Leukemia Transforms to a More Aggressive Cancer

Every year, up to 1% of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a slow-growing blood cancer, have their disease transform into a far more aggressive cancer, a form of lymphoma known as Richter’s Syndrome. For the most part, the genomic changes that underlie this metamorphosis and push it forward have been obscure, hindering advances in treatment.
