Analyst Touts His 3 Stocks That Could Jump 19%-56%

As the market continues to fluctuate and uncertainty looms, many investors are questioning where to put their money. Analyst Gianni Di Poce highlighted three stocks in his weekly “Benzinga Pro Insider Report” with major upside potential in the short term. With a high valuation, indicating high demand for...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.87% to $142.59 going into the close of Monday's session. The stock may be up amid overall market strength, the recent reaction to the company's price cuts and CEO Elon Musk's ongoing trial over his 2018 'funding secured' comments. Tesla To Report...
Elon Musk Testifies Saudis 'Unequivocally' Wanted To Take Tesla Private In 2018 But Later Backtracked

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said that he was sure of support from Saudi backers to take the automaker private in 2018, but they later backtracked on the commitment. What Happened: Musk testified at a trial in a San Francisco federal court that he met with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory on July 31, 2018, reported Reuters.
