Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name
Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife...
Wall Street succession plans: The case for why all 6 big banks could consider a leadership change this year
Either by choice or by force, we could see a top US bank replace its CEO this year. Here's why each big-bank executive could be on their way out.
Analyst Touts His 3 Stocks That Could Jump 19%-56%
As the market continues to fluctuate and uncertainty looms, many investors are questioning where to put their money. Analyst Gianni Di Poce highlighted three stocks in his weekly “Benzinga Pro Insider Report” with major upside potential in the short term. With a high valuation, indicating high demand for...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.87% to $142.59 going into the close of Monday's session. The stock may be up amid overall market strength, the recent reaction to the company's price cuts and CEO Elon Musk's ongoing trial over his 2018 'funding secured' comments. Tesla To Report...
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stick With Gold: 'Ignore Crypto Cheerleaders Now That Bitcoin's Bouncing'
Jim Cramer, CNBC’s Mad Money Host warned investors to not get caught up in the hype surrounding crypto despite Bitcoin’s BTC/USD recent gains. Instead, he recommended that investors look to gold. What Happened: Cramer delved into the analysis presented by Garner, the senior commodity market strategist and broker...
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Musk agrees with JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon that it will take 50 years to transition to green energy
J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk agreed Thursday that the world will be reliant on oil and gas for 50 years and that an immediate transition to alternative energy is unrealistic.
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
The White House and Republicans in Congress are at an impasse that could cause a U.S. default.
Home Sales Are Down Again, But Disappearing Inventory Is What Investors Should Be Worried About
Home sales were down again in December, the 11th straight month of decline, according to the latest report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). And while home prices continue to rise, it’s the lack of inventory that has many investors and observers concerned. According to the NAR report,...
Google Employees Publicize Heartless Axing After Multiple 15-Year Employees Canned Via Email: 'What A Slap In The Face'
Alphabet Inc GOOG investors were happy to see the tech giant announce layoffs last week as the stock shot higher on the news, but the impacted employees didn't share the same sentiment. Several exiting staff members expressed discontent with the way they were canned, to put it lightly. What Happened:...
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks
Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.
Medical Marijuana Launches Two New Full Spectrum Concentrations in Brazil With Competitive Price Point
Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. MJNA announced Tuesday that its subsidiary HempMeds Brasil launched two new full spectrum products in Brazil. The two products represent the most competitively priced products available in the region, creating greater market opportunity for the subsidiary. HempMeds Brasil and Medical Marijuana were the first companies...
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
Jim Cramer Likes This Stock Up 65% In A Month: 'I Bless That For A Trade To $25'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Paysafe Limited PSFE is a good company. "I bless that for a trade to $25," he added. Shares of Paysafe have rebounded 65% in the past month, but remain 50% lower than a year ago. When asked about Teck Resources...
Elon Musk Testifies Saudis 'Unequivocally' Wanted To Take Tesla Private In 2018 But Later Backtracked
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said that he was sure of support from Saudi backers to take the automaker private in 2018, but they later backtracked on the commitment. What Happened: Musk testified at a trial in a San Francisco federal court that he met with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory on July 31, 2018, reported Reuters.
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
111K+
Followers
193K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0