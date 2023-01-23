Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Man City title challenge
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Al Nassr manager explains why Cristiano Ronaldo struggled on debut
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia explains why Cristiano Ronaldo struggled on his debut.
Women's Championship Roundup: Man Utd Promotion Battle Abandoned After Serious Player Injury
Manchester United Women's Championship clash with Charlton Athletic abandoned after serious injury to Charlton defender Charlotte Kerr.
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to make impact on Al Nassr debut
Cristiano Ronaldo made his long-awaited Al Nassr debut on Sunday in a 1-0 win at home to Al-Ettifaq.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
Predicting Erik ten Hag's starting XI for the first leg of Man Utd's Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest.
Man City predicted lineup vs Arsenal - FA Cup 4th round
Man City's predicted lineup for their FA Cup fourth round tie against Arsenal.
Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool & Chelsea rebuilds
Jurgen Klopp has stressed that Liverpool's rebuild won't be completed 'overnight' as they are unable to freely spend on players the way that Chelsea are.
Newcastle confident of beating Chelsea to Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United are confident of sealing a deal for Anthony Gordon and talks are progressing with Everton over a deal, 90min understands.
Tottenham 'fairly confident' of Pedro Porro deal | Talking Transfers
Tottenham Hotspur 'fairly confident' of agreeing a deal with Sporting CP for wing-back Pedro Porro before the end of the January transfer window.
Bournemouth enter talks to sign Roma defender
Bournemouth are looking to add to their squad before the January transfer deadline.
Yardbarker
Man Utd find loan club for Savage
Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage is set to join League One strugglers Forest Green on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, son of former footballer Robbie Savage, made his United debut in December 2021 against Young Boys in the Champions League. It was agreed at United this...
Transfer rumours: Liverpool consider Salah sale; Man Utd's Griezmann talks
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Mohamed Salah, Antoine Griezmann, Amadou Onana, Rafael Leao & more.
Tottenham 1-3 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues reach Continental Cup semi-finals
Chelsea beat Tottenham on Wednesday evening in the Continental Cup.
Tottenham confirm loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma
Tottenham confirm the signing of Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma.
'Allez Allez Allez': Liverpool chant lyrics, origin and video
How and when Liverpool's 'Allez Allez Allez' chant came about?
BBC
Everton fan shouted racist abuse at Leicester City supporter
An Everton fan has been found guilty of shouting racist abuse at a rival Leicester City supporter during a Premier League game. Matthew Gillespie, 32, of Asterfield Avenue, Bebington, Wirral, was arrested inside Goodison Park on 5 November. He was handed a three-year banning order after he admitted a charge...
Milan in talks with Roma over Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo
Milan have held talks with Roma regarding a January move for Nicolo Zaniolo, sources have told 90min.
Arnaut Danjuma's potential shirt number at Tottenham
The potential shirt numbers Arnaut Danjuma could wear at Tottenham with his loan move poised to be confirmed.
Erik ten Hag makes 'best in the world' plea to Marcus Rashford
Erik ten Hag has urged Marcus Rashford to sign a new contract with Manchester United in order to help them become the best team in world football.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0