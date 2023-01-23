ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole

A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Man Utd find loan club for Savage

Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage is set to join League One strugglers Forest Green on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, son of former footballer Robbie Savage, made his United debut in December 2021 against Young Boys in the Champions League. It was agreed at United this...
Everton fan shouted racist abuse at Leicester City supporter

An Everton fan has been found guilty of shouting racist abuse at a rival Leicester City supporter during a Premier League game. Matthew Gillespie, 32, of Asterfield Avenue, Bebington, Wirral, was arrested inside Goodison Park on 5 November. He was handed a three-year banning order after he admitted a charge...
