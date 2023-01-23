Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour
How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Guitar World Magazine
Neal Schon just created the craziest PRS Silver Sky yet – complete with a humbucker and Floyd Rose
The radically redesigned take on John Mayer's signature guitar was created with the help of guitar tech guru Gary Brawer. Ever since it “broke the internet” upon its release in 2018, John Mayer’s flagship PRS signature guitar, the Silver Sky, has been spotted in the wild in many forms. Such incarnations include Rob Gueringer’s dazzling chrome-plated version and Zach Myers’ pink, heavy relic’d example, to name a few.
Guitar World Magazine
Ian Hunter’s new album features Slash, Jeff Beck, Billy F Gibbons, Rob Trujillo, Taylor Hawkins, Mike Campbell and more
The Mott the Hoople frontman’s new solo album, Defiance Part 1, has some seriously heavyweight guest talent. Rock legend and former Mott the Hoople frontman Ian Hunter has announced his new solo album, Defiance Part 1, is set to feature a seriously A-list guest line-up of guitar talent, including Slash, Jeff Beck, Mike Campbell, Jeff Tweedy and Billy F Gibbons.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Manuel Gardner Fernandes turn The Last of Us theme into an ambient two-hand tapping fretboard exercise
The German virtuoso swapped the original's nylon-string for his Ibanez AZ electric to reinvent the haunting theme in his own signature style. Earlier this month, HBO’s The Last of Us TV series – an adaptation of the popular game – debuted after much anticipation, and viewers tuning in to the first episode were welcomed into the show’s universe with a particularly haunting opening theme song.
Guitar World Magazine
Metallica will use movie theaters to host a “worldwide” listening party for 72 Seasons
The band will give the record a global premiere the night before its full release on April 13. Metallica have announced plans for a global premiere of their forthcoming album 72 Seasons that will see the band hosting surround sound listening parties in movie theaters on April 13 – the night before its release.
How John Bonham Revolutionized Drumming with a Bike Chain
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham changed everything about drumming with a small bicycle chain.
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
The Neil Young albums you should definitely own
There's a different Neil Young everywhere you look: melodic troubadour, electric warrior, garage rocker, grunge forefather, synth wrangler and more – and these are his best albums
BBC
Jeff Beck: The British rock guitar legend's career in pictures
British guitar legend Jeff Beck, who has died at the age of 78, redefined guitar music in the 1960s. He rose to fame as part of The Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, and later formed the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart, becoming one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time.
Here's that Black Sabbath and Wham! mash-up your subconscious has probably always craved - and it's Geezer Butler-approved
"How do people come up with this stuff?" asks Black Sabbath legend Geezer
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
A Rock Star Played Guitar on David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’
A rock star played guitar on David Bowie's "Let's Dance" and "China Girl." One of those songs became Bowie's final No. 1 single in the United States.
Guitar World Magazine
Founding Yardbirds guitarist Antony “Top” Topham dies aged 75
Topham formed The Yardbirds at the age of 15, and went on to enjoy a career as a blues session guitarist. Sanderson Rasjid, best known as founding Yardbirds guitarist Antony “Top” Topham, has died aged 75. A statement shared by his publicist reads: “Sanderson Rasjid, born Antony “Top”...
papermag.com
'White Lotus' Scammer Besties Land Their First Fashion Campaign
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see January's biggest fashion news. Italian actresses and real-life best friends Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, who played Mia and Lucia in the second season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, landed their first fashion campaign for SKIMS, which is celebrating the launch of their new Valentine's Day shop featuring their Fits Everybody and Silk collections designed in romantic tones with vintage-inspired lace detailing.
Coldplay Unveil Special Run Of North American Tour Dates
Their 'Music Of The Spheres' World Tour is coming back to North America.
Guitar World Magazine
Korg introduces two new build-it-yourself Nutube-driven Nu:Tekt pedals – the TR-S tube amp emulator and HD-S Distortion
The tech-loaded drive pedals promise to deliver tube amp feel from any guitar rig and a "never-before-heard harmonic distortion", designed by Uni-Vibe creator Fumio Mieda. Back in January 2020, Korg captivated NAMM attendees with its Nu:Tekt OD-S – a neat Nutube-driven overdrive pedal that could be assembled entirely by hand, but with no soldering required.
Guitar World Magazine
Ease the strain on your back with these five lightweight alternatives to the Gibson Les Paul
We’ve hand-selected a quintet of rock machines that will bring the power of the LP while being a little easier on your back. The hulking presence of Gibson's renowned single cut cannot be denied. The Les Paul has been turning heads and melting faces since its release back in the late '50s, with a who's who of rock's most celebrated ambassadors relying on the flame-topped beauty to deliver their signature riffs. However, while some players instantly fall for the Les Paul's handsome good looks and endless sustain, others simply can't see past its burdensome weight. Luckily, Guitar World is here with five lighter alternatives to the Gibson Les Paul to ensure you can still achieve this legendary tone without breaking your back!
Guitar World Magazine
Foo Fighters replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals
The band confirmed they will be headlining the German festivals, after Pantera were dropped from the bill earlier this week. Foo Fighters have announced they will be headlining the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals later this summer, replacing Pantera. Yesterday (January 24), organizers for the festivals announced...
Post-Band Life Of The Living Members Of Led Zeppelin, Years Later
Led Zeppelin was an English rock band formed in 1968. The group was created by guitarist Jimmy Page and consisted of three others, Robert Plant, Paul Jones, and John Bonham. Bonham died in 1980 at the age of 32– his death signaled the dissolution of Led Zeppelin after twelve years as a group.
Guitar World Magazine
Kerry King turned down his Sum 41 guest solo 10 times – here's what changed his mind
The Slayer man on how his historic Beastie Boys guest spot led to him performing on the punk rockers' 2002 single What We're All About. Responsible for some of the most vicious guitar riffs ever conceived, you’d be forgiven for thinking Kerry King exclusively channels his six-string prowess into the metal genre.
