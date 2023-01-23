We’ve hand-selected a quintet of rock machines that will bring the power of the LP while being a little easier on your back. The hulking presence of Gibson's renowned single cut cannot be denied. The Les Paul has been turning heads and melting faces since its release back in the late '50s, with a who's who of rock's most celebrated ambassadors relying on the flame-topped beauty to deliver their signature riffs. However, while some players instantly fall for the Les Paul's handsome good looks and endless sustain, others simply can't see past its burdensome weight. Luckily, Guitar World is here with five lighter alternatives to the Gibson Les Paul to ensure you can still achieve this legendary tone without breaking your back!

1 DAY AGO