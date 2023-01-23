ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour

How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Guitar World Magazine

Neal Schon just created the craziest PRS Silver Sky yet – complete with a humbucker and Floyd Rose

The radically redesigned take on John Mayer's signature guitar was created with the help of guitar tech guru Gary Brawer. Ever since it “broke the internet” upon its release in 2018, John Mayer’s flagship PRS signature guitar, the Silver Sky, has been spotted in the wild in many forms. Such incarnations include Rob Gueringer’s dazzling chrome-plated version and Zach Myers’ pink, heavy relic’d example, to name a few.
Guitar World Magazine

Ian Hunter’s new album features Slash, Jeff Beck, Billy F Gibbons, Rob Trujillo, Taylor Hawkins, Mike Campbell and more

The Mott the Hoople frontman’s new solo album, Defiance Part 1, has some seriously heavyweight guest talent. Rock legend and former Mott the Hoople frontman Ian Hunter has announced his new solo album, Defiance Part 1, is set to feature a seriously A-list guest line-up of guitar talent, including Slash, Jeff Beck, Mike Campbell, Jeff Tweedy and Billy F Gibbons.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Manuel Gardner Fernandes turn The Last of Us theme into an ambient two-hand tapping fretboard exercise

The German virtuoso swapped the original's nylon-string for his Ibanez AZ electric to reinvent the haunting theme in his own signature style. Earlier this month, HBO’s The Last of Us TV series – an adaptation of the popular game – debuted after much anticipation, and viewers tuning in to the first episode were welcomed into the show’s universe with a particularly haunting opening theme song.
guitar.com

Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal

Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
BBC

Jeff Beck: The British rock guitar legend's career in pictures

British guitar legend Jeff Beck, who has died at the age of 78, redefined guitar music in the 1960s. He rose to fame as part of The Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, and later formed the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart, becoming one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time.
Guitar World Magazine

Founding Yardbirds guitarist Antony “Top” Topham dies aged 75

Topham formed The Yardbirds at the age of 15, and went on to enjoy a career as a blues session guitarist. Sanderson Rasjid, best known as founding Yardbirds guitarist Antony “Top” Topham, has died aged 75. A statement shared by his publicist reads: “Sanderson Rasjid, born Antony “Top”...
papermag.com

'White Lotus' Scammer Besties Land Their First Fashion Campaign

"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the newest arrivals, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see January's biggest fashion news. Italian actresses and real-life best friends Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, who played Mia and Lucia in the second season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, landed their first fashion campaign for SKIMS, which is celebrating the launch of their new Valentine's Day shop featuring their Fits Everybody and Silk collections designed in romantic tones with vintage-inspired lace detailing.
Guitar World Magazine

Korg introduces two new build-it-yourself Nutube-driven Nu:Tekt pedals – the TR-S tube amp emulator and HD-S Distortion

The tech-loaded drive pedals promise to deliver tube amp feel from any guitar rig and a "never-before-heard harmonic distortion", designed by Uni-Vibe creator Fumio Mieda. Back in January 2020, Korg captivated NAMM attendees with its Nu:Tekt OD-S – a neat Nutube-driven overdrive pedal that could be assembled entirely by hand, but with no soldering required.
Guitar World Magazine

Ease the strain on your back with these five lightweight alternatives to the Gibson Les Paul

We’ve hand-selected a quintet of rock machines that will bring the power of the LP while being a little easier on your back. The hulking presence of Gibson's renowned single cut cannot be denied. The Les Paul has been turning heads and melting faces since its release back in the late '50s, with a who's who of rock's most celebrated ambassadors relying on the flame-topped beauty to deliver their signature riffs. However, while some players instantly fall for the Les Paul's handsome good looks and endless sustain, others simply can't see past its burdensome weight. Luckily, Guitar World is here with five lighter alternatives to the Gibson Les Paul to ensure you can still achieve this legendary tone without breaking your back!
Guitar World Magazine

Foo Fighters replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals

The band confirmed they will be headlining the German festivals, after Pantera were dropped from the bill earlier this week. Foo Fighters have announced they will be headlining the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals later this summer, replacing Pantera. Yesterday (January 24), organizers for the festivals announced...
Guitar World Magazine

Kerry King turned down his Sum 41 guest solo 10 times – here's what changed his mind

The Slayer man on how his historic Beastie Boys guest spot led to him performing on the punk rockers' 2002 single What We're All About. Responsible for some of the most vicious guitar riffs ever conceived, you’d be forgiven for thinking Kerry King exclusively channels his six-string prowess into the metal genre.

Comments / 0

Community Policy