Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Chicago White Sox Reportedly Happy Minnesota Twins Traded Luis Arraez
The Chicago White Sox hope to improve as a ball club in 2023, thanks to the Minnesota Twins trading 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Bryon Chourio.
Rays Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The Tampa Bay Rays have added two former members of the Boston Red Sox bullpen this week.
Report: Former Browns’ & Steelers’ WR hired as college coach
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that former Cleveland Browns' and Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver Ryan Switzer is being hired as a wide receivers coach in the college ranks at Tulsa.
Marlins No Longer Interested in Former Astros Star Gurriel
According to a new report, the Miami Marlins are no longer interested in former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel.
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox certainly don't sound like they're done making moves. Boston finally added a new middle infielder Tuesday afternoon as it dealt left-handed reliever, Josh Taylor, to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later. With Taylor on the...
FOX Sports
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Cuba picks 5 MLB affiliated players for World Classic
Cubans signed with Major League Baseball organizations and other foreign clubs will for the first time join domestic stars on the national team that will play in the World Baseball Classic
Former SF Giants 1B/3B Jason Vosler signs with Mariners
After spending two years in the SF Giants organization, Jason Vosler has inked a minor-league deal with the Mariners.
Yardbarker
Red Sox acquire INF Adalberto Mondesi from Royals
The Boston Red Sox acquired infielder Adalberto Mondesi from the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in exchange for left-hander Josh Taylor. Boston also will receive a player to be named later. The Red Sox fortify their middle infield with Mondesi, who is mainly a shortstop but has also played 68...
bucsdugout.com
Bucs Arghticles: Who are best Pirates prospects?
Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: All Underrated 2023 Lineup (Rum Bunter) Analysis: 6 numbers that could play a big part in Andrew McCutchen’s return to Pirates (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) Baseball Prospectus Ranks Three Pirates Among Their Top 101 Prospects (Pirates Prospects) MLB News. Upswing in voting a good omen for these 4...
Red Sox remain open to middle infield acquisitions
The Red Sox have finalized a pair of up-the-middle pickups this week, formally adding Adam Duvall on a one-year free agent deal to play center field and acquiring infielder Adalberto Mondesi from the Royals Tuesday. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom met with reporters after announcing the trade with Kansas City...
MLB Hot Stove: Cincinnati Reds Offseason Additions and Subtractions
The Cincinnati Reds acquired Wil Myers, Curt Casali, Kevin Newman and Luke Maile over the winter. Here's a look at all of the Reds' 2022-2023 offseason moves.
