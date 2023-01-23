ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
Red Sox acquire INF Adalberto Mondesi from Royals

The Boston Red Sox acquired infielder Adalberto Mondesi from the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in exchange for left-hander Josh Taylor. Boston also will receive a player to be named later. The Red Sox fortify their middle infield with Mondesi, who is mainly a shortstop but has also played 68...
Bucs Arghticles: Who are best Pirates prospects?

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: All Underrated 2023 Lineup (Rum Bunter) Analysis: 6 numbers that could play a big part in Andrew McCutchen’s return to Pirates (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) Baseball Prospectus Ranks Three Pirates Among Their Top 101 Prospects (Pirates Prospects) MLB News. Upswing in voting a good omen for these 4...
