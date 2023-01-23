Read full article on original website
If more people did this sort of thing there’d be a hell of a lot less burglaries. They’d think twice before breaking into a home.
wevv.com
Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting
Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They...
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow
INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
4th suspect in Brownsburg student's death found not guilty
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A teen was found not guilty on all charges in the 2020 murder of another teen in broad daylight in Brownsburg. Jeremy Perez was found not guilty Tuesday of murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness. Perez was the first and only of the...
WANE-TV
ISP: Seat belt violation leads to arrest of intoxicated Indiana driver
Miami County — A recent traffic stop resulted in the Indiana State Police (ISP) arresting a truck driver from Spencer, Indiana. Todd Mills, 58, was detained in the Miami County Jail for operating a straight truck while under the influence of a controlled substance. The ISP also identified that Mills had the possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Your News Local
Seat Belt Violation Leads to Arrest of Truck Driver for OWI
MIAMI COUNTY, IN – A recent traffic stop by Indiana State Police Lieutenant T.J. Zeiser led to the arrest of Todd Mills, 58, Spencer, IN. Mills was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail to face criminal charges for allegedly operating a straight truck while under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wbiw.com
In 2022, at least 264 children were left alone inside a vehicle that was stolen
INDIANA – Last year, Kids and Car Safety documented at least 264 children who were left alone in a vehicle that was then stolen with them alone in the back seat. Contrary to what many might believe, children taken during a car theft are not a rare occurrence. And, it happens in even the safest of neighborhoods. Cars are often stolen from gas stations and convenience store parking lots as well as from home driveways.
Cannabis supply intercepted on way to Vincennes University
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men reportedly heading to Vincennes University to deal marijuana have been arrested while traveling through Vermillion County, the Sheriff says. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the men were pulled over after being clocked driving at speeds of 102 MPH in a 60 MPH zone of SR 63, […]
VPD issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting incident
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Police Department released a report regarding a shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20, and has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. The VPD has issued a warrant for Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey for AggravatedBattery, a level 3 felony. The release states that Carter-Mincey “was last seen […]
wamwamfm.com
WTHI
One person dead following home intrusion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a home intrusion in the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Avenue. The Terre Haute Police Department said a 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The call reported that a homeowner had shot an intruder in their home. A second person was also reported to have fled on foot.
Man charged with shooting at FedEx driver pleads not guilty
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The man charged with shooting at a delivery driver while chasing him in a vehicle in Clay County has pleaded not guilty. According to publicly available court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel appeared in Clay County Circuit Court Tuesday morning. During the hearing, Tiefel, who is represented by attorney Mark Mullican, […]
Monroe County sees messy morning followed by fun afternoon
Monroe County spent most of Wednesday at an orange travel advisory, meaning people should only go out on the roads for emergencies or necessities.
wbiw.com
Bloomington man was shot twice after confronting two people tampering with his truck
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to 7000 Block of South Walnut Street in Smithville, at 4:05 a.m. on January 23, after receiving a report that a man was shot. The caller was the victim and told dispatchers that two people were tampering with his pickup...
Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County
At about 4 a.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were called to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in Smithville by a man who said he had been shot.
wbiw.com
Canine alerts officers to drugs leading to woman’s arrest
BEDFORD – A Missouri woman was arrested on Sunday afternoon after a Bedford Police officer observed her avoiding eye contact with the officer and “twitching” while he was at Reveres Food & Fuel. The officer asked 38-year-old Melissa Henry if she was okay and she said she...
WTHI
Fork in the Road: The Terminal Public House
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A historic downtown Terre Haute building has sat vacant for years, that is until now. About six months ago, a local couple started the process of transforming a Terre Haute landmark into their dream. Now, they're serving up some great food - and of course,...
wbiw.com
Disturbance at Dollar General in Fayetteville ends with arrest
FAYETTEVILLE – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received information about a suspicious male in the Dollar General Store on Old Farm Road. The caller reported the male was possibly intoxicated and was yelling while standing at the cash...
14news.com
Otwell farmer hopes tractor on top of silo becomes area landmark
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jim Whitehead says his tractor on top of a silo has become the talk of the town. He had it put up there a few weeks ago with a crane. Jim says he got the idea from all his drives to Chicago when his daughter lived there about 30 years ago.
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests
A West York Illinois man was arrested in Carmi Friday morning following a traffic stop. 38 year old Joshua A Hall was stopped on Main Street at SE First Street and taken into custody after it was discovered that he was driving on a revoked license. Hall was also cited for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration. Hall paid $250 bond and was released a couple of hours later.
Heavily armed meth dealing white supremacist sentenced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Department of Justice, a member of the white supremacist group, the Aryan Brotherhood, was sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Court records […]
