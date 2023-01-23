INDIANA – Last year, Kids and Car Safety documented at least 264 children who were left alone in a vehicle that was then stolen with them alone in the back seat. Contrary to what many might believe, children taken during a car theft are not a rare occurrence. And, it happens in even the safest of neighborhoods. Cars are often stolen from gas stations and convenience store parking lots as well as from home driveways.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO