Phenix City: Temporary closure of 15th Avenue, 22nd Street intersection
PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The intersection of 15th Avenue and 22nd Street in Phenix City is temporarily closed until the end of the day on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Phenix City officials say the intersection immediately closed due to an emergency repair of a water main.Troup County officials warn ‘Avoid disaster relief fraudulent scams’
Delays should be expected through-out the closure.
For questions, call the Phenix City Utilities Department at (334) 448-2880.
