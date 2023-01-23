Phenix City: Temporary closure of 15th Avenue, 22nd Street intersection

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The intersection of 15th Avenue and 22nd Street in Phenix City is temporarily closed until the end of the day on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Phenix City officials say the intersection immediately closed due to an emergency repair of a water main.

Delays should be expected through-out the closure.

For questions, call the Phenix City Utilities Department at (334) 448-2880.

