Who will be nominated for this year’s Best of 225 Awards? It’s your call. Nominations for the annual awards celebrating the best of Baton Rouge opened earlier this month. Your write-in nominations today will determine which people and businesses end up on the ballot this year. Residents of the 225 area code can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like. (And you’re not required to fill out the whole ballot.)

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO