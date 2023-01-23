Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report
Where to find Hubig’s pies in Baton Rouge
Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and fans have been quick to snatch them up. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a decade due to a factory fire...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge restaurant adds in 'fishy' flair for carnival season
BATON ROUGE - It's a sushi lover's dream. This colorful oval-shaped sushi roll is Rock-N-Sake's own little twist on carnival season. "I was seeing sushi burgers, sushi tacos, sushi burritos, and stuff like that and I didn't want to copy off them, so I thought sushi king cake," said Dirk Dantin, executive chef and owner of the restaurant.
225batonrouge.com
What’s the Best New Restaurant in Baton Rouge? Write in your nominations for this year’s Best of 225 Awards
Who will be nominated for this year’s Best of 225 Awards? It’s your call. Nominations for the annual awards celebrating the best of Baton Rouge opened earlier this month. Your write-in nominations today will determine which people and businesses end up on the ballot this year. Residents of the 225 area code can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like. (And you’re not required to fill out the whole ballot.)
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces 2023 lineup
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, which will perform between April 21 and 23 downtown. The festival is family-friendly and free to the public and will feature regional and internationally-recognized performers. While the festival is free, VIP passes are on sale now, which...
iheart.com
Baton Rouge Bar Surrenders License After Weekend Shooting That Wounded 12
A Baton Rouge bar's license is suspended after a shooting that wounded a dozen people early Sunday morning. Officials announced on Tuesday that Dior Bar and Lounge had surrendered its license. Baton Rouge bar regulators spent Monday investigating the violence at Dior over the weekend. The shooting at Dior reportedly...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge hopes Amazon will revitalize Florida Boulevard. What will that look like?
The announcement two years ago that Amazon would build a $215 million fulfillment center left Baton Rouge officials optimistic that the jobs and tax revenue provided by the center would serve as an economic jolt to a long-neglected corridor of the city. Officials are now moving forward with the creation...
WWL-TV
Baton Rouge nightclub loses liquor license after 12 people were shot
NEW ORLEANS — The Baton Rouge nightclub where 12 people were injured in a mass shooting early Sunday has lost its liquor license, according to our partners at The Advocate. Louisiana's Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control commissioner, Ernest Legier, told the Advocate that ATC issued an emergency suspension for Dior nightclub, saying the "seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety."
q973radio.com
This Air B N B In New Iberia, Louisiana Is The Perfect Long Weekend Get Away!
Right on the banks of Bayou Teche in New Iberia, Louisiana this is one of the most unique waterfront rentals you’ll ever stay in and would make the perfect long weekend getaway from Shreveport!. The tower Air B N B will make you feel like you’re staying in a...
wbrz.com
Number of under-aged students struck and killed outside Tigerland bars shows obvious problem
BATON ROUGE - The death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, killed by a car after a night of under-aged drinking at Tigerland, has brought back haunting memories for one parent who says her son experienced a similar fate. "I know that on the last evening of my 19-year-old son's...
Armed Robber in New Iberia Gets Away with Cash, Lottery Tickets
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A man held up gas station in New Iberia with a semi-automatic rifle and made off with some cash and lottery tickets, and law enforcement are seeking the public's assistance in finding the thief. Early Monday morning, roughly 3 a.m., an unknown white male...
wbrz.com
Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting
BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery. Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The route begins on Irma Boulevard and will continue down Burnside Avenue to Hwy. 30. More information is available at the krewe's Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will start at noon Feb. 11. Grand marshals for this year's parade...
theadvocate.com
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
wbrz.com
Famous Spanish Town flamingos return to LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE - The famous flamingos of the Krewe of Spanish Town made their annual appearance on the LSU lakes Monday morning, signaling the return of Carnival season in the capital area. The iconic, hand-crafted birds reappeared on the water early Monday morning, with members of the Mardi Gras krewe...
brproud.com
Perkins Rowe kicks off Spring with ‘Rock N Rowe’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Who’s ready for some live music right here in the capital area?. Perkins Rowe announces the lineup for this year’s Spring Rock ‘N’ Rowe, a series of free concerts hosted by Perkins Rowe. The concerts will occur every Thursday from...
brproud.com
$800,000 price tag to fix Zion City pothole
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pothole in Zion City is getting fixed and residents couldn’t be happier. Tonia Causey and Alice Blackburn have lived in Zion City for over 60 years. They know the ins and out’s of the community including the not-so-famous pothole. The pothole...
kadn.com
Big rig blown over along I-10 on dark and stormy night in Acadiana
Severe storms rocked Acadiana Tuesday evening. Along Interstate 10 east between Rayne and Duson, gutsy winds blew over an 18-wheel big-rig. The powerful winds blowing that truck over into a water filled ditch along the highway. The truck driver was able to safely climb out of his cab. Wind gusts...
evangelinetoday.com
Miss Mouton, Mr. David to exchange wedding vows
The engagement of Miss Lindsey Elizabeth Mouton to Mr. John Michael David, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Biff J. David of Ville Platte, has been announced by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Mouton of Baton Rouge. The couple will exchange wedding vows Friday, May 5, 2023, during a...
Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces featured musicians, bands
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This spring, Baton Rouge’s music scene will feature an event local blues fans have been enjoying since 1981. The capital area’s eclectic downtown region will play host to the Baton Rouge Blues Festival from April 21-23. As more than 32 musicians take to the stage, audiences will enjoy tunes from […]
brproud.com
Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana ATC suspended the alcohol license for Reggie’s in Tigerland. Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control officials confirmed that the bar’s license was suspended. The Louisiana ATC is working with Baton Rouge ABC and local law enforcement to investigate and share evidence...
Comments / 0