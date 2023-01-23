If approved on second and final reading, anyone driving eleven miles per hour over the speed limit in certain zones in Bristol, Virginia will pay a speeding ticket with the help of speed cameras. City Council gives its approval for the installation of speed cameras in highway work zones and school crossing zones after a study revealed more than six thousand violations of speeding in those areas. If your photo is taken and your speeding in the those zones the offender will receive a one hundred dollar fine. The speed cameras will be in operation thirty minutes before school starts and 30 minutes after school ends.

