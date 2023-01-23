ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
1 NFL Owner Would 'Happily' Pay Up For Aaron Rodgers

Over the weekend, ESPN's Adam Schefter said a blockbuster trade involving Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a "real possibility" this upcoming offseason.  It has been reported that Green Bay would want at least a first-round pick for Rodgers. Some insiders, like Peter King, believe the ...
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
New Report Highlights Jerod Mayo's Growing Role With Patriots

New report highlights Jerod Mayo's 'growing role' with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jerod Mayo's role with the New England Patriots is expanding, it appears. Mayo's official title with the Patriots is inside linebackers coach, a position he's held since 2019. But according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer,...
Patriots Reportedly Zeroing In On Another Coaching Hire

After adding Bill O'Brien back to their staff, the New England Patriots are reportedly looking to bring another familiar face back to the organization. Per the NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the Pats have "zeroed in" on adding Adrian Klemm to the staff; who just wrapped up his first season as associate ...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Ed Reed Development

The football world is saddened by what's transpired with Ed Reed and his coaching career. This weekend, the former NFL star turned college football head coach announced that Bethune-Cookman would not be honoring his contract. Reed will not be serving as the school's head coach. Football fans are ...
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke

Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team

The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Look: Patriots Announce Notable Roster Move

The New England Patriots signed offensive lineman Bill Murray on a future contract, the team announced on Tuesday. Murray, 25, has spent the last three seasons on the Patriots' practice roster after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Murray switched positions from defensive ...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Josh McDaniels ‘aggressively’ wants ‘culture fits,’ which Patriots could be next?

In setting up camp out west, Josh McDaniels brought a handful of ex-Patriots along with him. The Raiders signed Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson, Chandler Jones, and Duron Harmon in free agency, traded for Jarrett Stidham and Justin Herron, and added Harvey Langi in December. According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, McDaniels could be looking for more where that came from.
NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Jets

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show."  During his time on the show today, the four-time MVP was asked about rumors linking him to the New York Jets. Rodgers didn't bite on the rumors, but rather raved ...
