Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Joker 2: Lady Gaga Seemingly Confirms She Has Started Filming
Lady Gaga is finally entering the comic book movie space with Joker: Folie a Deux — and it looks like we're one step closer to seeing her performance in the film. On Wednesday, Gaga took to Instagram to celebrate her latest Academy Award nomination, which put her in the Best Original Song category for Top Gun: Maverick's "Hold My Hand." In the post, which shows Gaga smiling next to a bouquet of flowers, she reveals that she's "on set filming now." While not confirmed, it seems as if the set in question might be for the Joker sequel, after director Todd Phillips indicated via an Instagram comment late last year that Gaga would not be joining the production until January.
Collider
'Heart of Stone' Sets the Date for the Gal Gadot & Jamie Dornan Spy Thriller
Gal Gadot is set to take her momentum from her major role in Netflix's Red Notice and star as the lead of the streaming service's next spy thriller, Heart of Stone. The upcoming high-octane action film is set to debut on Netflix later this year on August 11, 2023. The...
Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting
Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’
Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Oscar Snubs and Surprises 2023: Tom Cruise and Viola Davis Are Out, Paul Mescal and Ana de Armas Are In
The 2023 Oscar nominations are here, and it wouldn’t be the Oscar nominations if there weren’t a bunch of people on Twitter getting really mad at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The nominations for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, hosted by Riz Ahmed & Allison Williams, which you can watch on the Oscars YouTube page. Eligible films for the 2023 Oscars include titles released from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, and had to have at least a 7-day qualifying run in theaters in a major U.S. city during that time. The 2022 movie...
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'
Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
Former James Bond says Liam Hemsworth should be next 007
The hunt is on for the next James Bond. Well, it has been for quite some time. 2021’s No Time To Die saw Daniel Craig’s tenure as the famous spy draw to a close. Let’s be honest, if you’re a prominent male actor, chances are your name has been thrown into the hat. Idris Elba, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy .. We’ve heard endless suggestions.
Zoë Kravitz Shares the Golden Beauty Rules She Learned from Parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet
The actress and model revealed what self-care advice she follows from her famous folks Zoë Kravitz grew up with two beauty icons that she looks up to — her parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet! In a new interview with Byrdie, the Batman actress opened up about her beauty and self-care journey, which includes some wise advice from her actress mom and her musician dad (who was recently honored with the Fashion Icon Award by Bradley Cooper at the 2022 CFDA Awards in November). "Both my parents are...
Jennifer Connelly Explains Just Why Tom Cruise Deserves An Oscar Nomination For All His Hard Work On Top Gun: Maverick: ‘He’s Extraordinary’
Tom Cruise's co-star hopes he's nominated for an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick.
thedigitalfix.com
Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room
Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
netflixjunkie.com
HENRY CAVILL RETURNS! ‘The Witcher’ Actor Makes a Much-Awaited Comeback in Arguably His Best Movie Franchise
How to make a comeback that people would remember for a long time is shown by the British actor Henry Cavill. Since he left the iconic show, The Witcher and the DC Universe, his fans were waiting for him to come back with a bang. We have a piece of great news for his fans, then. The actor is returning as Napoleon Solo from the 2015 film.
Angela Bassett becomes first Oscar-nominated Marvel actress
After 15 years and 30 films, an actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally received an Academy Award nomination. When the nods for the 2023 Oscar nods were announced Tuesday, included among the Best Supporting Actress nominees was Angela Bassett for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Before now, none of Marvel’s slew of A-listers — including Oscar nominees and winners Robert Downey, Jr., Cate Blanchett, the late Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson and Natalie Portman — have ever been nominated for their work in an MCU movie. The most high-profile nomination Marvel has received till now was Best...
Margot Robbie Says People Back Home In Australia Pronounce Her Name Differently
Wait, have been saying Margot Robbie's name wrong this whole time?
thedigitalfix.com
Michael B Jordan hit Jonathan Majors for real while making Creed 3
Jonathan Majors is on the cusp of having three movies be released, all of which required him to be…well….absolutely huge. There’s Ant-Man 3 coming out on February 17, 2023 in which Majors plays the big bad Kang the Conqueror, and that will be quickly followed by Creed III on March 3, 2023 – which also sees Majors in the antagonistic role.
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
Comments / 0