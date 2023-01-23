Lady Gaga is finally entering the comic book movie space with Joker: Folie a Deux — and it looks like we're one step closer to seeing her performance in the film. On Wednesday, Gaga took to Instagram to celebrate her latest Academy Award nomination, which put her in the Best Original Song category for Top Gun: Maverick's "Hold My Hand." In the post, which shows Gaga smiling next to a bouquet of flowers, she reveals that she's "on set filming now." While not confirmed, it seems as if the set in question might be for the Joker sequel, after director Todd Phillips indicated via an Instagram comment late last year that Gaga would not be joining the production until January.

9 HOURS AGO