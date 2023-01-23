ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Cowboys wrap up SIT with 3rd place finish

Cottone Selected to all tournament team / Timbrook earns tournament “Most Inspirational Player” award. The Abilene Cowboys survived a last second shot attempt by Salina Central, to hang on to a one point win to earn third place in the Salina Invitational Tournament this last weekend. The third place finish was the Cowboys highest team placing since 2020.
ABILENE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest

ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
ABILENE, KS
247Sports

10 Kansas State players whose stock is trending up heading into winter workouts

After Kansas State dropped the Sugar Bowl matchup to Alabama, several key pieces from the 2022 Big 12 Championship-winning team began to announce plans for the future. Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced they would forgo their senior seasons and head to the NFL Draft. Corners Julius Brents and Ekow Boye-Doe opted not to use COVID years and wide receiver Malik Knowles accepted an invitation to the NFL Combine.
MANHATTAN, KS
thefabricator.com

Bradbury CFO inducted into Wichita CFO Hall of Fame

The Bradbury Co., Moundridge, Kan., a manufacturer of leveling, cutoff, punch, folding, and roll forming equipment, has announced that Bruce Weaver, CFO, has been inducted into the Wichita Business Journal CFO Hall of Fame. Weaver, a Wichita State University graduate with a degree in accounting, started at the company in...
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Three Dog Night Coming to Salina

One of the most popular rock bands of the early 1970s is coming to Salina. Three Dog Night is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this spring. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night. Boasting chart and sales records that remain virtually unmatched in popular music, the band had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three number one singles, and eleven top ten hits.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dog shot in central Salina backyard; police looking for shooter

Police are looking for the person who shot a dog in a central Salina backyard Thursday evening. A 28-year-old Salina woman reported that she had let her boxer out in the fenced-in backyard in the 700 block of W. Prescott Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When the boxer came back up on the porch approximately three minutes later, it had been injured, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman took her dog to the veterinarian, who discovered the dog had been shot.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Jimmy Johns robbed Tuesday night in Hutch, suspect arrested

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested after Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B was robbed Tuesday night. Officers were called to the restaurant at 8:53 p.m. Employees reported that a male suspect who attempted to conceal his identity, entered the store and demanded currency out of the register.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

APD apprehend Kansas City man for attempted murder

On Jan. 22 at approximately 11:53 p.m., officers with the Abilene Police Department responded to the Super 8 at 2207 North Buckeye Avenue for the report of a belated disturbance. Officers learned that a physical confrontation had occurred in a hotel room between a male and a female acquaintance. As...
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 25

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brock, Gary Dean; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Disorderly conduct; Fighting words or...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT

More snow for parts of Northeast Kansas expected later this evening

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISROY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties starting at 6:00pm this evening until 9:00am tomorrow morning. Clouds will be building in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Precipitation spreads in by late in the evening...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

