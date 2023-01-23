Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Cowboys wrap up SIT with 3rd place finish
Cottone Selected to all tournament team / Timbrook earns tournament “Most Inspirational Player” award. The Abilene Cowboys survived a last second shot attempt by Salina Central, to hang on to a one point win to earn third place in the Salina Invitational Tournament this last weekend. The third place finish was the Cowboys highest team placing since 2020.
K-State linebacker Daniel Green explains why he chose to come back for one more year
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Daniel ‘Deuce’ Green is coming back for one more year with Kansas State football. The soon to be ‘Super senior’ almost went the opposite route. Green told 27 News after the Sugar Bowl he would likely be declaring for the NFL Draft. However, he changed his mind. “[My decision] was really based […]
K-State surges into top 5 while KU drops in latest top 25 college basketball rankings
Here’s how high K-State climbed in this week’s top 25 college basketball rankings, and how far KU dropped...
How Ismael Massoud turned his season around and became a key player for Kansas State
How Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud earned the nickname “Big 12 Ish”
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
247Sports
10 Kansas State players whose stock is trending up heading into winter workouts
After Kansas State dropped the Sugar Bowl matchup to Alabama, several key pieces from the 2022 Big 12 Championship-winning team began to announce plans for the future. Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced they would forgo their senior seasons and head to the NFL Draft. Corners Julius Brents and Ekow Boye-Doe opted not to use COVID years and wide receiver Malik Knowles accepted an invitation to the NFL Combine.
Sister city trip returns, student applications for trip open
Abilene's sister city trip to Omitama, Japan, is being planned for the first time since 2018. Abilene students from eighth grade to 12th grade can apply to travel with members of the Sister City Advisory Committee to visit Omitama. The last scheduled visit for the trip was canceled in 2020 due to COVID. The trip will be from July 14 to July 24.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Junction City’s ‘Bella’s Italian Restaurant’ has served made-from-scratch for over a decade
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Bella’s Italian Restaurant, a Junction City restaurant, has been serving made-from-scratch Italian staples to its local community and visiting customers for more than a decade now. Bella’s can be found at 605 N Washington St. in Junction City, about an hour away from the...
thefabricator.com
Bradbury CFO inducted into Wichita CFO Hall of Fame
The Bradbury Co., Moundridge, Kan., a manufacturer of leveling, cutoff, punch, folding, and roll forming equipment, has announced that Bruce Weaver, CFO, has been inducted into the Wichita Business Journal CFO Hall of Fame. Weaver, a Wichita State University graduate with a degree in accounting, started at the company in...
ksal.com
Three Dog Night Coming to Salina
One of the most popular rock bands of the early 1970s is coming to Salina. Three Dog Night is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this spring. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night. Boasting chart and sales records that remain virtually unmatched in popular music, the band had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three number one singles, and eleven top ten hits.
Dog shot in central Salina backyard; police looking for shooter
Police are looking for the person who shot a dog in a central Salina backyard Thursday evening. A 28-year-old Salina woman reported that she had let her boxer out in the fenced-in backyard in the 700 block of W. Prescott Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When the boxer came back up on the porch approximately three minutes later, it had been injured, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman took her dog to the veterinarian, who discovered the dog had been shot.
Jimmy Johns robbed Tuesday night in Hutch, suspect arrested
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was arrested after Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B was robbed Tuesday night. Officers were called to the restaurant at 8:53 p.m. Employees reported that a male suspect who attempted to conceal his identity, entered the store and demanded currency out of the register.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
APD apprehend Kansas City man for attempted murder
On Jan. 22 at approximately 11:53 p.m., officers with the Abilene Police Department responded to the Super 8 at 2207 North Buckeye Avenue for the report of a belated disturbance. Officers learned that a physical confrontation had occurred in a hotel room between a male and a female acquaintance. As...
One dead after Sunday shooting in Salina
According to the Salina Police Department a 35-year-old man died after he was shot on Sunday.
2 Hutchinson businesses robbed, 1 suspect arrested
Police in Hutchinson have arrested a 28-year-old man after robberies at two businesses.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 25
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brock, Gary Dean; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Disorderly conduct; Fighting words or...
KSNT
More snow for parts of Northeast Kansas expected later this evening
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISROY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties starting at 6:00pm this evening until 9:00am tomorrow morning. Clouds will be building in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Precipitation spreads in by late in the evening...
Housing commission asked for support for Plum Creek subdivision
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Housing Commission will consider a letter of support for the proposed Plum Creek housing subdivision at its meeting on Wednesday. According to developer Jim Strawn, this development will be located just to the east of Plum Creek Elementary School on 43rd St. This will...
Grocery sales tax reduction bill will not decrease city and county sales tax
The first of three reductions of Kansas’ grocery sales tax began Jan. 1. From now until Jan. 1, 2024, the state tax is 4%. According to the bill the state passed in May of last year, the tax will be reduced to zero by 2025. City and county local sales tax is unaffected by the bill, however.
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
Comments / 0