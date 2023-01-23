Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Richmond County approves keeping Gold Cross month-to-month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta-Richmond County Commission has voted to temporarily keep Gold Cross ambulance service in the county, pending legal approval. Mayor Garnett Johnson said during Wednesday's emergency meeting that Georgia is preparing to step in and provide temporary ambulance service and the Augusta procurement department has been directed to start compiling a list of possible providers. Additionally, he said he would like to reach out to Gold Cross and ask them to operate on a month-to-month basis.
Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert
According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat.
Commissioners agrees to month to month contract with Gold Cross
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – City commissioners have come to some kind of agreement with Gold Cross after meeting behind closed doors. According to officials, the city is discussing a month-to-month, short term contract with Gold Cross. Commissioners say they have agreed to a month-to-month contract with Gold Cross that includes $250,000 for the first month, […]
WJBF.com
Gold Cross says its out after Augusta commission does not approve new contract
Long term ambulance provider Gold Cross says it has notified the state it is giving up the Augusta zone and pulling out leaving the city in limbo over the future of ambulance service. Gold Cross says its out after Augusta commission …. Long term ambulance provider Gold Cross says it...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?
‘I feel like I’m supposed to do this’: Mauled boy draws friends from around world. Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?. Sister and brother duo turn shared hobby into family business. What the Tech: Have you checked the radon levels in your home?
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Gold Cross EMS pulling out of Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: After a lengthy meeting Tuesday, the Augusta-Richmond County Commission voted not to have a contract with Gold Cross EMS. Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent spoke at the meeting, saying there are not any rules or regulations they would have to follow in order to surrender their coverage of the area.
wfxg.com
Gold Cross ends partnership with Richmond County, following another failed vote
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Gold Cross is leaving Augusta-Richmond County, after THE EMS SERVICE AND COMMISSION failed to come to an agreement. AT A SPECIAL CALLED MEETING TUESDAY, THE AUGUSTA COmMISSION CLASHED, ULTIMATELY SHUTTING DOWN A CONTRACT VALUED AT NEARLY $2 MILLION. despite, CALLING ON OLD COMMISSIONERS AND THE CITIES...
WRDW-TV
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
WRDW-TV
Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve been walking downtown on Broad Street, you may have noticed some subtle additions to our crosswalks. Press the button to cross and you’ll hear a voice guiding you across the street. The accent is one you’ll only hear in Augusta. “Walk...
wfxg.com
BREAKING: Augusta mayor calls emergency meeting to address EMS service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to an email sent by Lena Bonner, Augusta's Clerk of Commission, Mayor Garnett Johnson has scheduled an Emergency Special Called Meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. A quorum, or seven total present, would be required to facilitate the meeting to discuss EMS services in Augusta Richmond...
wfxg.com
Aiken woman dead, another critical after house fire on Aldrich St.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - An Aiken woman is dead and her daughter is in critical condition after a fire at their home early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Public Safety firefighters responded to the home on the 1300 block of Aldrich St. Firefighters learned that the mother and daughter were still inside the home. They managed to locate them in a bedroom and got them out of the home.
wfxg.com
POLICE: Student brought handgun to fight at Richmond Co. school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A gun was found during a search of a student at Performance Learning Center on Walton Way. According to program administrator Dr. Horace Smith, two students were involved in an altercation on campus. Following the incident, school administrators searched the students and found the handgun. RCSS police charged the student.
WRDW-TV
Shootings didn’t shut down Captain D’s, but a fire did
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire has shut down a Captain D’s that’s been the site of a murder and separate gunfire in recent months. The fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, 3166 Wrightsboro Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. The business was...
WRDW-TV
Former News 12 reporter writes book to teach kids valuable lessons
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our goal at News 12 is always to make a difference in the communities we report on and live in. That stays true even if we leave. Here’s how one of our former reporters published a book that can help teach your kids a valuable lesson.
wfxg.com
Richmond Co. school bus app leaves parents wondering where their child is
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Some Richmond County parents say relying on an app to tell them where their student's bus is has gotten them nowhere. "It's scary. As a parent, your worst nightmare is not knowing where your child is." Several times since moving to Richmond County this school year, DJ Bailey's nightmare has been his reality.
WRDW-TV
Investigation on two Augusta fire truck accidents continues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls. The most recent accident happened Saturday night on Old Waynesboro Road. The first one happened on Washington Road, on the ramp to the I-20 West. Details are a clearer picture of how this may have happened.
WRDW-TV
3 car-accident causes stand-still traffic
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three car-accident causes a stand-still in traffic on Monday morning. According to authorities, the accident was at the intersection of Riverwatch Parkway and Baston Road in Martinez. According to GDOT, the eastbound traffic is at a stand-still as of 10 a.m. Authorities confirmed that the...
WRDW-TV
Reports may tell why 2 Augusta firetrucks overturned in a week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Locked up” brakes are getting the blame for both incidents in which an Augusta firetruck overturned in the past week. The most recent incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Waynesboro Road at Neely Road. Tender 12 and Engine 12 were heading to a call when Tender 12 went off the left side of the road and overturned.
WRDW-TV
How Augusta school will be spending its $20,000 donation
A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday. It’s national handwriting day, a farewell to Splash Mountain and a big welcome to comedienne Leanne Morgan. Leanne Morgan is bringing her new tour to Augusta.
WRDW-TV
What’s the status of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Animal Shelter has faced serious allegations of abuse and neglect. Shortly after that, the county contacted the Department of Agriculture and the GBI to open an investigation. We’re talking to county leaders about what’s next for the shelter and when we can see...
