Augusta, GA

wfxg.com

UPDATE: Richmond County approves keeping Gold Cross month-to-month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta-Richmond County Commission has voted to temporarily keep Gold Cross ambulance service in the county, pending legal approval. Mayor Garnett Johnson said during Wednesday's emergency meeting that Georgia is preparing to step in and provide temporary ambulance service and the Augusta procurement department has been directed to start compiling a list of possible providers. Additionally, he said he would like to reach out to Gold Cross and ask them to operate on a month-to-month basis.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?

AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

BREAKING: Augusta mayor calls emergency meeting to address EMS service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to an email sent by Lena Bonner, Augusta's Clerk of Commission, Mayor Garnett Johnson has scheduled an Emergency Special Called Meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. A quorum, or seven total present, would be required to facilitate the meeting to discuss EMS services in Augusta Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken woman dead, another critical after house fire on Aldrich St.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - An Aiken woman is dead and her daughter is in critical condition after a fire at their home early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Public Safety firefighters responded to the home on the 1300 block of Aldrich St. Firefighters learned that the mother and daughter were still inside the home. They managed to locate them in a bedroom and got them out of the home.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

POLICE: Student brought handgun to fight at Richmond Co. school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A gun was found during a search of a student at Performance Learning Center on Walton Way. According to program administrator Dr. Horace Smith, two students were involved in an altercation on campus. Following the incident, school administrators searched the students and found the handgun. RCSS police charged the student.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Shootings didn’t shut down Captain D’s, but a fire did

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire has shut down a Captain D’s that’s been the site of a murder and separate gunfire in recent months. The fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, 3166 Wrightsboro Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. The business was...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Investigation on two Augusta fire truck accidents continues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls. The most recent accident happened Saturday night on Old Waynesboro Road. The first one happened on Washington Road, on the ramp to the I-20 West. Details are a clearer picture of how this may have happened.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

3 car-accident causes stand-still traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three car-accident causes a stand-still in traffic on Monday morning. According to authorities, the accident was at the intersection of Riverwatch Parkway and Baston Road in Martinez. According to GDOT, the eastbound traffic is at a stand-still as of 10 a.m. Authorities confirmed that the...
MARTINEZ, GA
WRDW-TV

Reports may tell why 2 Augusta firetrucks overturned in a week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Locked up” brakes are getting the blame for both incidents in which an Augusta firetruck overturned in the past week. The most recent incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Waynesboro Road at Neely Road. Tender 12 and Engine 12 were heading to a call when Tender 12 went off the left side of the road and overturned.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

How Augusta school will be spending its $20,000 donation

AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What’s the status of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Animal Shelter has faced serious allegations of abuse and neglect. Shortly after that, the county contacted the Department of Agriculture and the GBI to open an investigation. We’re talking to county leaders about what’s next for the shelter and when we can see...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA

