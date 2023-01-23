Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Related
WVNews
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, reports successful 2022, begins hunt for full-time director
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger is reporting a successful 2022, and he hopes to carry that momentum in 2023 with more events and outreach opportunities, as well as the hiring of the agency’s first full-time director. Swiger said that in 2022,...
WVNews
Bport 34 denies the lane enrty to EF 12.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont's Emma Moore and Brooklyn Shupe each scored once…
WVNews
WVU gets the monkey off its back with win over Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Remember that “elephant in the room” that West Virginia assistant coach Josh Eilert brought out of the closet on Tuesday, that 12-game Big 12 road losing streak?. Well now, he’s out of the back door.
WVNews
Barbour, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing girl
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old Philippi female. Sunday night, Lucinda "Cindy" Miller got into a white four-door Chevy Cruze with Pennsylvania plate LZV3385, according to the Sheriff's Office.
WVNews
Bridgeport rallies but falls to East Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont’s Emma Moore and Brooklyn Shupe each scored once in the fourth quarter. Likewise, McKenzie Moyer’s two free throws were her only points in the fourth. But they all came at ideal moments.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Thursday
Victory High School Class of 1958 monthly dinner, 6 p.m., The Gourmet Restaurant, 218 North Seventh St., Glen Elk. Jim, 304-622-6147.
WVNews
Toussaint scores 22 as West Virginia beats Texas Tech 76-61
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half, Seth Wilson hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and West Virginia beat Texas Tech 76-61 Wednesday night, the Red Raiders' eighth consecutive loss. Erik Stevenson scored 16 points and...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Jayla Hemingway 1/24/23
West Virginia guard Jayla Hemingway shares the keys to her success as a rebounder against taller opponents and identifies her parents as two influential people in her development as a player. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
WVNews
No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech
Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
Comments / 0