ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 1/26/23: Skies will clear but the temperatures look to stay chilly for the rest of the week. Morning lows will start out in the lower 20s with wind chills in the mid to upper teens. Only the upper 40s by the afternoon with sunny skies all over West Texas.

