Even if he’s not the permanent, full-time head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Steven Bernard Wilks will always be a part of the black and blue family. On Thursday, the team delivered some disheartening news to the 53-year-old Charlotte native—as Frank Reich was hired to lead the team for 2023 and beyond. So after one heck of a ride in his interim tenure during a tumultuous 2022 campaign, the Panthers parted ways with Wilks—who first received the message in a call from owner David Tepper.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO