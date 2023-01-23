ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POLITICO

Zients would bring trade background to chief of staff role

Of Trade Promotion Authority in 2015 and was a strong advocate for the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement. He also unsuccessfully proposed consolidating USTR, the U.S. Export-Import Bank and other U.S. trade agencies into the Commerce Department. — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s plan for a trilateral government committee to reduce...
POLITICO

Germany is tanking its tank messaging

If you’ve followed along with Germany’s tank talks, you’ll probably relate to this Slack exchange between a couple of our reporters late last week:. (Yes, the “confused” one was Alex.) Over the past week, the natsec world has watched with vertigo as German officials relayed...
POLITICO

Tanks, chips and infrastructure: Democracies get their act together

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. Changing it up: This week marks the third anniversary of Global Insider, and heading into our fourth year, we’re going to try some new approaches. I will continue writing each Monday edition, a POLITICO reporter based in Europe will deliver your Wednesday news and analysis, and on Friday, a rotating cast of POLITICO’s top talent will share with you a feature interview with a global mover or shaker.
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
RadarOnline

Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails

Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
POLITICO

The debt ceiling battle hits home

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO

How do you know when it’s time?

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Zi-Ann | Follow Politico Canada. Thanks for reading Ottawa Playbook. I’m your host Zi-Ann Lum with Nick Taylor-Vaisey. Economists are betting the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates again today — the eighth consecutive hike in a year. What better day to hear from veterans of the Hill on a topic sure to resonate with just about everyone: exhaustion. Plus, a new offering from the Expense Files.
TheConversationCanada

Consensus decision-making is surprisingly effective in both communities and workplaces

If you’re in a leadership position — at work or in the community — you make decisions and oversee decision-making processes. Often it’s best to consult the people you are leading to reach a group decision. Voting may seem the quickest route to a resolution, but it isn’t the best way to enrol everyone. Worse, voting can silence voices and thwart creativity. Formal consensus decision-making leads to broader engagement. I have been training leaders in formal consensus decision-making for more than 25 years, and here’s why I recommend it. Circle of moral concern Slowing down your decision-making process and listening deeply...
POLITICO

Opinion | Sloppy Joe

We expect a classified documents scandal from Trump, not the so-called grown-up who displaced him.

