Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Zients would bring trade background to chief of staff role
Of Trade Promotion Authority in 2015 and was a strong advocate for the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement. He also unsuccessfully proposed consolidating USTR, the U.S. Export-Import Bank and other U.S. trade agencies into the Commerce Department. — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s plan for a trilateral government committee to reduce...
POLITICO
Germany is tanking its tank messaging
If you’ve followed along with Germany’s tank talks, you’ll probably relate to this Slack exchange between a couple of our reporters late last week:. (Yes, the “confused” one was Alex.) Over the past week, the natsec world has watched with vertigo as German officials relayed...
POLITICO
Tanks, chips and infrastructure: Democracies get their act together
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. Changing it up: This week marks the third anniversary of Global Insider, and heading into our fourth year, we’re going to try some new approaches. I will continue writing each Monday edition, a POLITICO reporter based in Europe will deliver your Wednesday news and analysis, and on Friday, a rotating cast of POLITICO’s top talent will share with you a feature interview with a global mover or shaker.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Here's a list of major companies requiring employees to return to the office
Starbucks and Disney issued return-to-office mandates in January. They follow several other big-name companies in calling workers back to the office.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails
Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
Bill Gates’ latest investment is in a startup trying to cut down on cow burps to save the climate
From advanced nuclear reactor to feed that makes cows less gassy, Bill Gates' climate tech portfolio just keeps growing.
POLITICO
The debt ceiling battle hits home
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Biden finally gets a win against inflation
If the trend continues, it could be a boost for President Joe Biden as he gears up for a tough reelection campaign.
POLITICO
How do you know when it’s time?
Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Zi-Ann | Follow Politico Canada. Thanks for reading Ottawa Playbook. I’m your host Zi-Ann Lum with Nick Taylor-Vaisey. Economists are betting the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates again today — the eighth consecutive hike in a year. What better day to hear from veterans of the Hill on a topic sure to resonate with just about everyone: exhaustion. Plus, a new offering from the Expense Files.
Consensus decision-making is surprisingly effective in both communities and workplaces
If you’re in a leadership position — at work or in the community — you make decisions and oversee decision-making processes. Often it’s best to consult the people you are leading to reach a group decision. Voting may seem the quickest route to a resolution, but it isn’t the best way to enrol everyone. Worse, voting can silence voices and thwart creativity. Formal consensus decision-making leads to broader engagement. I have been training leaders in formal consensus decision-making for more than 25 years, and here’s why I recommend it. Circle of moral concern Slowing down your decision-making process and listening deeply...
Opinion | Sloppy Joe
We expect a classified documents scandal from Trump, not the so-called grown-up who displaced him.
In a fragmented world, we can’t take global trade for granted
The trading system is at risk of fragmenting not only due to geopolitical rivalry, but also because the system is not being updated.
Comments / 0