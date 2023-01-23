ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Ran Carthon shares his take on use of analytics

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ww62b_0kOCaKvZ00

The Tennessee Titans have not been big on analytics in the past. In fact, the Titans were the last team in the NFL to hire someone specifically for that purpose, which they did in 2021.

Now, this is not to say analytics are the end-all, be-all of evaluating, but they are a tool that should be considered in the process of making a decision, whether that be on a player or in a specific situation in a game.

If you were hoping for the Titans to consider analytics more, new general manager Ran Carthon is your guy. During his introductory press conference on Friday, Carthon explained his take on the subject.

“We’ve used analytics a lot with the 49ers,” Carthon said, per John Glennon of Sports Illustrated. “I think it definitely plays a part. We trust our eyes as scouts, but sometimes the data can drive you to a decision and help you see it from a different vantage point. So I think there’s a place in our game for it.

“I think in the (early years) of analytics, it was sort of pitting analytics and the scouting department against one another. And a lot of things that we did in scouting was (already) essentially analytics. It just didn’t have the title. So it has a part in our game, and we’re going to use every tool here to help us build a championship roster.”

The 41-year-old first-time general manager went on to share an example of how using analytics has helped him and his former team in the past, which involved Demetrius Washington, who was the Niners’ manager of football research and development.

“He’s like, `I’m not walking in there with [head coach] Kyle [Shanhan] with just this paper to say that (about Mitchell),’” Carthon said. “’Can you watch this guy and see if you can confirm what the tape saw?’ And I watched the tape, that was my first exposure to the player, and I agreed with him, and then that player ended up being Elijah Mitchell.”

From there, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was on board with picking Mitchell, also, even at the expense of San Fran adding a linebacker instead.

“[Ryans] called Johnny Holland, our linebackers coach, and was like, ‘Coach, this running back is better than the linebacker we’re going to pick,’” Carthon said. “And so we shifted from taking a linebacker and took Elijah. It just kind of shows to the collaboration of how that whole operation works.”

Of course, analytics and/or film couldn’t predict Mitchell’s injury issues (if so, the Titans would be all in on them after their injury issues the past few years) but when on the field he has been an impressive back for the Niners.

Carthon’s take on analytics is the right one. He’s going to be using it as a tool to help make decisions and won’t be relying on it entirely. That’s the right balance to have, because numbers can only tell you so much.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Make Big Decision On Aaron Rodgers

This offseason, there is reportedly a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers. If they do deal the four-time MVP, apparently they want to get him out of the conference. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, via NFL Twitter aggregator Dov Kleiman, Green Bay will not trade ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss

Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?

There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid said about AFC Championship Game rematch with Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid had a chance to speak about the team’s AFC Championship Game opponent for the first time on Monday. They’ll get to a rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals — their opponent in last year’s AFC title game and most recently in Week 13. Those two games were both hard-fought, but when the clock struck zero, they were each 27-24 losses for Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Ed Reed Development

The football world is saddened by what's transpired with Ed Reed and his coaching career. This weekend, the former NFL star turned college football head coach announced that Bethune-Cookman would not be honoring his contract. Reed will not be serving as the school's head coach. Football fans are ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday.  It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
260K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy