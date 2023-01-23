Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW 30 Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will represent The Judgment Day.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
PWMania
New Entrant Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Emma is now an official participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her intention to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants, leaving 23 spots open: Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega star.
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who has won WWE's Royal Rumble match? Full list of winners from WWE event over the years
Since 1988, the Royal Rumble has become the premier match for WWE to start the new year. The event, a WWE original, and the bout itself means that the road to WrestleMania has arrived. On the line is the chance to fight for championship gold. The event features a men’s...
wrestlinginc.com
Potential Plans For The Undertaker's Role At Raw XXX
Tonight will be a festive evening for WWE's red brand as "WWE Raw" celebrates 30 years on the air. Several legends are scheduled to appear on the show, including one of the most iconic performers in WWE history: The Undertaker. 'Taker will make his first appearance on WWE television since his Hall of Fame induction ceremony last April to partake in tonight's milestone event. According to a new report from Fightful, he could be involved in the current storyline involving Bray Wyatt, LA Knight, Uncle Howdy, and Alexa Bliss. This hasn't been confirmed quite yet, but the creative team did brainstorm how that situation could unfold.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Wants Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 39
The pitch for Steve Austin’s match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, contrary to initial reports that WWE had asked Austin to face Roman Reigns in the absence of The Rock. In response to the rumors, former WCW President Eric...
sportszion.com
WWE rumors: Stone Cold Steve Austin to return vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in place of Roman Reigns
There’s a wild rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to WrestleMania 39 for a possible fight. Although for a long time, the undisputed world champion, Roman Reigns, was the ideal choice for the opponent recent reports suggest it’s more likely to be Brock Lesnar. This wildest matchup caught everyone’s attention on the internet.
411mania.com
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Explains Her Lengthy Absence From WWE Programming
Charlotte Flair could've come back in time for last year's SummerSlam event but multiple dental surgeries kept the 14-time world champion out of action for months longer than expected. Flair, who made a surprise return on "SmackDown" last month to win the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship off Ronda Rousey, made...
ringsidenews.com
Jeff Cobb Would Be Down For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
The WWE Royal Rumble is undoubtedly one of the biggest wrestling events of the year. The 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The show’s main event will see 30 men compete for the opportunity to main event WrestleMania 39. WWE may have several surprise appearances planned for the match as well.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE NXT Star Suffers Serious Injury
One WWE Superstar on the NXT brand is set to miss some time from the ring after revealing that they have suffered a serious injury. Nikkita Lyons caused something of a sensation when she burst onto the scene in WWE as part of the NXT brand back in early 2022. She most recently competed on the edition of NXT Level Up which aired on the 20th of January 2023 defeating Jakara Jackson. But now it looks like fans won’t see Lyons in the ring for quite some time.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On WWE Star Following Raw 30 Injury Worries
A new report has shed light on one WWE Superstar’s status following injury concerns for them after their match at the 30th anniversary of Raw. Philadelphia, PA played host to Raw 30 with stars from past and present sharing the screen to celebrate three decades of the red brand. Just like he was for the first episode of Raw in 1993, The Undertaker was on hand for the festivities resurrecting his American Badass character and sharing a spine-tingling moment in the ring with Bray Wyatt.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer “Never Got A Call Back” About Raw 30 Appearance
A WWE Hall Of Famer has discussed how he initially received a call about being part of the Raw anniversary celebrations, but then never got another call back. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. There were plenty of special appearances, like The Undertaker creating a special moment for Bray Wyatt, and Kurt Angle becoming an honorary member of D-Generation X.
