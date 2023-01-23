Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
AOL Corp
You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why
If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
CNET
Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?
Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
Business Insider
6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return
This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor.
msn.com
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
How to get your tax refund ASAP this 2023 filing season
Expecting a tax refund from the Internal Revenue Service this year and planning to use it to makes end's meet? Tips on how to get your money as soon as possible.
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Business Insider
My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill
You have until the tax filing deadline...
Why some Americans may get a smaller tax refund this year
Tax season is officially underway, with the IRS on Monday starting to accept and process people's 2022 returns. Yet while millions of Americans will eagerly await their refund, experts say some people may receive a smaller check than usual. The biggest issue that could impact tax refunds is the enhanced Child Tax Credit, tax specialists note. The IRS hasn't yet said when it will start accepting tax returns, but typically it opens for new filings toward the end of January.People receive tax refunds if they've paid more to the IRS throughout the year than they owe. The tax agency then cuts...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
TODAY.com
What you need to know before filing your taxes this year
Biden's new retirement law means you may not have to choose between paying off student debt and saving for the future
Starting next year, your boss can match whatever you're paying in student loans through retirement plans like 401(k)s and Roth IRAs.
Washington Examiner
Taxes 2023: Here's why tax refunds will probably be smaller this year
The 2023 tax season is here, and with it will most likely be a smaller tax refund for most taxpayers compared to what they received in previous years. The deadline for taxpayers to file their 2022 taxes has been set for April 18 this year, with the IRS accepting tax returns beginning Monday. However, the amount of money they will receive from this year's refund may not be as large as in previous years, according to NPR.
AOL Corp
Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022
The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
CNET
When You'll Get Your W-2 Form for Income Taxes, and What to Do if You Don't
The 2023 tax season is only a week away. The IRS has announced the first date on which it will start accepting 2022 tax returns -- Jan. 23, 2023. For most full-time employees, however, you can't start filing your taxes until you receive your W-2 form from your employer. It contains critical info for your tax return that is also required to calculate your potential tax refund.
Tax benefits: What you should know before filing as IRS removes COVID-19 tax incentives?
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) stated that the elimination of tax benefits from the COVID-19 era will alter how taxpayers file deductions this year and will likely result in reduced refunds or larger tax obligations for many Americans. The Child Tax Credit is one of the major tax credits returning...
Washington Examiner
Largest automatic adjustment to IRS tax brackets in decades now in effect
Tax brackets that the Internal Revenue Service updated a few months ago will now go into effect, giving taxpayers a chance to keep more of their money amid increasing inflation. The adjustment in the IRS's tax brackets will prevent taxpayers from getting pushed into a higher bracket due to them...
Income tax returns: A few unexpected facts about your refund
On January 23, the Internal Revenue Service will begin taking tax returns for 2022 income, with refunds being distributed in the weeks and months that follow. Some of us may be in for a shock. According to Khalfani-Cox, a specific tax benefit for charitable deductions during the pandemic era was...
2023 tax season guide for new parents: What to know about the Child Tax Credit and more
Had or adopted a child in 2022? What new parents need to know about tax credits and deductions. Importantly, the enhanced Child Tax Credit went away in 2022.
Today Marks the First Day You Can File Your Taxes
The start of tax season is officially underway. There are two big dates to keep in mind: Monday marks the first day you can file your taxes and April 18 is the deadline to file without an extension. As you move through the process, it's important to have all the...
