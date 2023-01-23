ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeWHv_0kOCZfet00

Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning.

According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.

No other details related to the alleged incident were immediately available.

Thomas recently arrived at Georgia after catching 62 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns over the past two seasons at Mississippi State. He was MSU’s leading receiver in 2022 with 44 catches, 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

Thomas, expected to be a key piece for the UGA offense next season, was one of two SEC transfers that Georgia added at receiver. The Bulldogs also brought in Dominic Lovett from Missouri. Lovett caught 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers.

Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers will be back next fall but Georgia lost one of its best receivers, Adonai Mitchell, to Texas last week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest

Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus.  Thomas is accused of ...
ATHENS, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama native, Georgia football player arrested on felony charges, police say

A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

UGA’s Coach Smart visits Sandy Creek

It was a meeting of champion coaches as University of Georgia’s football leader Kirby Smart touched down at Sandy Creek High via helicopter on Friday afternoon. Smart visited with Brett Garvin, head coach of the state champion Patriots, and school administration and staff as part of a tour around the state.
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
WJTV 12

Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia attorney general plans domestic terrorism charges

ATLANTA — Leaders in Georgia are ready for action after protests over an Atlanta police public safety training facility erupted into violence and vandalism last week, including thrown Molotov cocktails, a patrol car set ablaze, a 26-year-old protester killed and a state trooper shot. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr...
ATLANTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Suzan Hyatt named Georgia Principal of the Year finalist

JACKSON — Henderson Middle School Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt has been chosen as a finalist for the Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. Hyatt is among the top five finalists, one of which will be named Georgia’s Principal of the Year in...
JACKSON, GA
WGAU

Attorney General updates gang arrests, indictments in Athens

State Attorney General Chris Carr says Georgia’s gang prosecution unit, now six months in existence, has sought and secured 50 indictments, 11 of them in Athens. The most recent Athens indictment came in the case of Jeffrey Rice, the 26 year-old accused of involvement in shootings last October. One teenager was killed and another wounded on Gaines School Road in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
127K+
Followers
150K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy