Ultimate Classic Rock

Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced tour dates for 2023. The singer's first solo show of the year is scheduled to take place on March 15 in Seattle. She'll then perform in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago, plus a Canadian stop in Toronto. Before that...
American Songwriter

Billy Idol Announces North American Tour

Billy Idol has his sights set on a North American tour this spring. The 16-date trek covers theaters, amphitheaters and festivals in the U.S. and Canada. The tour launches on March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the Arizona Bike Week at The Rockyard and concludes with an appearance at Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California, on May 20. In between, Idol will perform in Reno, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia.
The Boot

Flatland Cavalry Plot Spring 2023 Headlining Tour

Country band Flatland Cavalry have added a new stretch of headlining shows to their already busy 2023 touring schedule. The Texas natives will treat fans across the U.S. to intimate theater and club shows in between previously announced support slots for Luke Combs and Parker McCollum later this year. Fresh...
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

