Dewitt, NY

Syracuse.com

How about DeWitt trying skybridge idea first (Your Letters)

Last week, Ed Michalenko (Ph.D), supervisor for the town of DeWitt, wrote a letter to the editor imploring the city of Syracuse to accept his idea of incorporating the skybridge into the potential I-81 community grid project (”I-81 bridge has distinct advantages but was ‘never fully explored’,” . Michalenko writes that to save some of the 40+ buildings in and around downtown that would be demolished for the skybridge, we could actually build a double-decker skybridge instead .. by STACKING the lanes on top of each other. In doing so, Syracuse can then “brand” the skybridge as architecturally iconic as it casts its massive shadow on those in the communities below.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Sportsman’s Expo, B’ville’s Big Chill, Chris Young: 11 things to do this week in CNY

Although he has been slow to make an impactful visit to this portion of Upstate New York yet, “Old Man Winter” has got to make an appearance sooner or later. This would be a great week. Baldwinsville will be hosting its “Big Chill” with brave folks plunging into the Seneca River, and Beaver Lake is having an event for youngsters where they can discover nature’s beauty. Of course, if you are not a fan of the winter chill you can stay in and enjoy the warmth at the Sportsman’s Expo at the New York State Fairgrounds, Chris Young at the Turning Stone, a production of “Kinky Boots,” music by Symphoria, and more.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Fire crews quickly respond to kitchen fire in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. — The Cortlandville and Homer Fire Departments responded to a reported kitchen fire in a single-story home on Route 13, across from Mr. Tire in Cortland, the fire department said. Upon arriving, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the structure, the department said. Firefighters made entry and...
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Dave Matthews Band coming through New York State for summer tour, 2 nights at SPAC

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Dave Matthews Band is heading out tour this Summer, and they'll be making a few stops in Upstate and Central New York. As a part of their 2023 North American tour, the band will perform at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on June 14th. The band will also perform a 2-night engagement at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 14th and 15th.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Old Is Too Old To Shovel Snow In New York?

As we get ready for more snow across the area today, you might be winching thinking about having to shovel the driveway and sidewalks. How do you know that you are too old to shovel? Well according to new research, if you are my age, 45, you are too old to shovel. Thank goodness I have a 17-year-old son to do most of the work.
NEW YORK STATE
cnycentral.com

Extra SNAP benefits to end as Food Bank of CNY works to make sure no child is hungry

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — People who rely on the Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program may be surprised to find changes to their monthly benefits this spring. The extra 15% boost in SNAP benefits that eligible families were receiving are coming to an end. Starting in March, the benefits and eligibility requirements will return to pre-pandemic status.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
HOMER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Distraction thieves targeting shoppers

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for two individuals involved in an organized group targeting shoppers. These distraction thieves try to hit big, busy stores to target their victims and in this case, shoppers in BJ’s were victims of these thieves. DeWitt police […]
DEWITT, NY

