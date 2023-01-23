Although he has been slow to make an impactful visit to this portion of Upstate New York yet, “Old Man Winter” has got to make an appearance sooner or later. This would be a great week. Baldwinsville will be hosting its “Big Chill” with brave folks plunging into the Seneca River, and Beaver Lake is having an event for youngsters where they can discover nature’s beauty. Of course, if you are not a fan of the winter chill you can stay in and enjoy the warmth at the Sportsman’s Expo at the New York State Fairgrounds, Chris Young at the Turning Stone, a production of “Kinky Boots,” music by Symphoria, and more.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO