Popculture

Rice Recall: What to Know

Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Tasting Table

The Trick To Making Martha Stewart's Favorite Eggs - Exclusive

It's probably an understatement to say that Martha Stewart loves a good egg. The ubiquitous lifestyle queen — who has built an unmatched career and globally recognized brand based on her domestic inclinations and timeless sense of classic taste — has more recently drawn attention for the range of plants and animals that she rears at her home in Bedford, New York. Her vegetable garden, her donkeys, and her pride of peacocks are just a few of her pet projects. Her collection of animals also includes chickens — lots of them.
The Independent

Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight

A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km...
AOL Corp

Yellowstone’s Chef Gator Guilbeau Dishes On The ‘Hardest Show On Television,’ Louisiana Cooking & More

Chef Gabriel Guilbeau from the TV series Yellowstone now goes solely by his nickname, “Gator." “My mom even calls me Gator,” he told me. For about five years, Guilbeau has served as head of craft services for projects by director Taylor Sheridan. But the 30-year-old caught the public eye with his appearances in 12 episodes of the hit show Yellowstone.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mashed

We Tried Gordon Ramsay's New Times Square Restaurant. It's A One And Done

Gordon Ramsay is a cooking legend. That's why when we heard he was opening a fish and chips restaurant in Times Square, we were instantly curious. Fish and chips are not necessarily a common find in the United States, especially from a world-renowned British chef like Ramsay. The "Hell's Kitchen" host and judge doesn't necessarily hold back when it comes to reviewing dishes, so we won't either.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodsafetynews.com

Chicken nuggets recalled in Canada over wood in product

Olymel is recalling St-Hubert and Cavalier brand chicken breast nuggets recalled because of pieces of wood in the product. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada, according tho the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeCode on ProductUPC. CavalierChicken...
Mashed

The Time Julia Child Pulled A Prop Gun On Jacques Pépin

In a world full of celebrity chefs and food influencers, why do we remain so charmed by OG foodies like Julia Child and Jacques Pépin? Is it their passion for French cuisine? Or perhaps their playful humor? Both chefs are informative and entertaining on their own, but when paired together, that's when the magic happened.
Popculture

'Hell's Kitchen': Chefs Learn to Cook With Ingredients From Different Cities (Exclusive Clip)

The new episode of Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages will be going international. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that airs on Thursday, Jan. 26 and shows Gordon Ramsay explaining an international challenge to the five chefs. The challenge has the chefs picking a flight number from a baggage drop to reveal a bag of ingredients that are unique to the city. The chefs don't know what it's the bag until they pick their flight number.
KTVZ

A Jewish family fleeing the Nazis sold a Picasso in 1938. Their heirs want it back

One of Pablo Picasso’s Blue Period paintings is at the center of a lawsuit between a Jewish family and New York’s Guggenheim Museum. The heirs of Karl Adler and Rosi Jacobi want the repatriation of the artist’s 1904 masterpiece “Woman Ironing (La repasseuse),” which they claim the couple sold under duress as they attempted to escape persecution by the Nazis in their native Germany in 1938.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVZ

Virgin names plane after Queen Elizabeth II

The phrase “queen of the skies” has just taken on another meaning. While the now-discontinued Boeing 747 bore the moniker in the past, Virgin Atlantic is repurposing the phrase as it names a plane after the late Queen Elizabeth II. The airline has occasionally named its planes after...
hotelnewsme.com

OBSERVATORY BAR & GRILL INTRODUCES NIGEL NGONI MACHAKATA AS NEW CHEF DE CUISINE

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites announced the appointment of Nigel Ngoni Machakata as the new Chef De Cuisine at the property’s signature restaurant, Observatory Bar & Grill. A dynamic chef with expertise in menu creation and kitchen management, Chef Nigel brings a progressive culinary touch and expert knowledge in various cuisines to the iconic restaurant and bar.

