Texas Woman Believed To Be 'High-Heeled Hijacker' Arrested On Robbery, Kidnapping Charges
Lisa Marie Coleman is suspected of committing a series of robberies in the Houston area. A Texas woman suspected of being the "High-Heeled Hijacker" is in custody after weeks on the run, police say. Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, was arrested Thursday and is accused of carrying out no less than...
Charges against Galveston teen, accused in shooting death of 25-year-old man, dismissed
The 17-year-old was arrested on Monday after being accused of shooting a 25-year-old man to death. On Wednesday, the district attorney's office say there is more to investigate.
Click2Houston.com
Plea agreement reached for Houston woman accused of murdering her childhood friend, kidnapping baby
HOUTSON – The Houston woman accused of kidnapping her childhood friend and friend’s newborn baby before murdering the friend in 2019 is expected to enter a plea agreement next week, a Travis County court official confirmed to KPRC 2 on Tuesday. Magen Fieramusca is charged with capital murder...
Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Montrose area, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man and woman were killed Wednesday in what Houston police are calling a murder-suicide. It happened inside a townhome on Van Buren Street, near the intersection of Montrose Boulevard and West Dallas Street in the Montrose area, around 8:30 p.m., police said. According to investigators the...
State wants higher bond for 21-year-old accused of decapitating wife in Waller County
Prosecutors say Jared Dicus' bond should be raised from $500,000 to at least $1 million. Documents cite aggressive behavior against law enforcement following a DWI arrest in November 2022.
cw39.com
Woman shot in South Park, HPD searching for boyfriend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot by her boyfriend in the South Park area of Houston. It happened around 10 p.m. at the 8100 block of Jutland Road near Bellfort Avenue. Police say when crews arrived, found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot...
Judge rejects motions to throw out 2 indictments against ex-Houston cop Gerald Goines
HOUSTON — A Harris County judge has rejected motions by attorneys for former Houston cop Gerald Goines to throw out two of his indictments. Defense attorneys claimed they are "defective" because they don't clearly spell out why Goines was charged. Judge Frank Aguilar listened to arguments for two other...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Ambush shooting leaves 2 dead, fetus found buried in Brenham, ‘High-Heeled Hijacker’ faces judge
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Two men were shot dead in an ambush style shooting at a gas station on the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard near Barren Springs in northwest Harris County. The sheriff says as...
Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area
Video shows the suspect exiting a Honda Accord with Mississippi license plates before he appears to slap the driver parked behind him.
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder case
January 24, 2023 - A 20-year-old Houston man has been charged with capital murder after investigators were able to recently obtain new information that connected him to a murder that occurred back in 2022.
Woman allegedly vandalizes Houston synagogue then returns after release from jail on bond, records say
HOUSTON — A woman is back behind bars after being accused of destroying a Houston synagogue, then returning to the temple after her arrest. Ezra Law, 33, was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly vandalized Congregation Emanu El on Jan. 14. The synagogue said she spent about six hours in the building. She remained undetected for that long because the alarm system was deactivated while scheduled maintenance was being conducted, the synagogue said.
cw39.com
Man shot after altercation with woman in South Acres, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt in a shooting in Houston’s South Acres on Monday night. It happened at a house on the 11700 block of Murr Way near Tavenor Lane around 9:10 p.m. Police say the man and a woman got into some kind of fight....
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud C
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud Case. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying an individual in connection with a Fraud that occurred in Spring, Texas. The pictured male used information from a SNAP (food stamp) card to make unauthorized…
cw39.com
Galveston love triangle killer gets 40 years, officials said
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A man pleaded guilty to murder in an incident that involved the mother of his child and another man, in what police called a love triangle killing. On Monday, Daron Cordon Gills of Clear Lake pled guilty to murder. The incident involved Gills, his victim, and the mother of Gills’ child, Angelique Campbell who was not hurt. Gills agreed to a sentence of 40 years in prison.
Man fatally shoots himself after forcing ex into car at gunpoint in NE Harris Co., deputies say
Investigators said it appeared the man accidently shot himself in the stomach after forcing his ex into the car, but after she got out and ran, he shot himself in the head.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County’s public safety agencies focus on violent crime and conditions in the jail as they’re forced to work with a smaller budget
Have any concerns about public safety in Harris County? Email me at lvasquez@houstonpublicmedia.org or find me on Twitter @luciov120. With less money to work with this fiscal year, public safety officials in Harris County say they're barely scraping by as they continue to tackle violent crime and a backlog in criminal court.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Judge revokes bond for woman accused of desecrating Houston synagogue Congregation Emanu El
A woman accused of breaking into a Houston synagogue and desecrating items at the pulpit – and then making a startling appearance at the congregation nearly a week later – had her bond revoked by a judge Monday and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Houston...
cw39.com
Motel 6 employee is in critical condition after being shot in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Motel 6 employee is in critical condition after he was shot at in north Houston. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the hotel located near the frontage road of the Sam Houston Parkway near I-45. Police say the man, who lives in the...
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in Prison
A woman from Houston, Texas, Iris Amador Argueta, 34, is facing a possible prison sentence for stealing lottery money from her cousin. Argueta allegedly claimed a $500,000 lump sum from a $1 million lottery "scratch off" ticket, which actually belonged to her cousin.
Houston judge sparks outrage with $1 bond for violent kidnapping suspect: 'Simply defies logic'
Houston Crime Stoppers Director Andy Kahan joined "Fox & Friends First" to respond to a violent repeat offender being released on two $1 bonds.
