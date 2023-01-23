ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickelback to bring 'Get Rollin' tour Walmart AMP this summer

ROGERS, Ark. — Today, the acclaimed rock band Nickelback announced their 2023 Get Rollin' Tour with Brantley Gilbert with a stop at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 20. As part of the Cox Concert Series, gates for the event will open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m.
Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced tour dates for 2023. The singer's first solo show of the year is scheduled to take place on March 15 in Seattle. She'll then perform in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago, plus a Canadian stop in Toronto. Before that...
Beck and Phoenix announce 2023 co-headline ‘Summer Odyssey’ tour

Beck and Phoenix have announced a co-headline ‘Summer Odyssey’ tour across North America for 2023 – check out the full list of dates below and find tickets here. The US musician and French indie legends will kick off a 19-city run on August 1 in Seattle, Washington with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York and more before wrapping up on September 10 in Columbia, Maryland.
Billy Idol Announces North American Tour

Billy Idol has his sights set on a North American tour this spring. The 16-date trek covers theaters, amphitheaters and festivals in the U.S. and Canada. The tour launches on March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the Arizona Bike Week at The Rockyard and concludes with an appearance at Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California, on May 20. In between, Idol will perform in Reno, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia.
